Canada vs Morocco LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Match

Statements - Morocco
"First, without talking about politics or anything, just talking about soccer, we defend Morocco and Moroccans, then of course we are Africans and that is the priority, like Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon and Tunisia. I hope that African soccer has moved to the next level. There has been criticism in the past that the level of African soccer was not good, but I think in this World Cup we have competed, and no matter which African team it is, with South Americans and Europeans and we deserve more places in the future so that one day we can win the World Cup. Then obviously, because of our religion and origins, we will be happy to make them happy if we qualify."
Statements - Canadá
"It's those kids, in those schools, that'll keep believing that Canada is a football country, because they've seen that game against Belgium, they've seen Alphonso score against Croatia and they know we're a football country. We're there."
"Just being there at the world cup is motivation enough for the team. We're going to go out there like it´s the first game of tournament."
