Canada vs Morocco LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Canada vs Morocco match, as well as the latest information from the Al Thumama Stadium in the city of Doha. Don't miss a single detail of the match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Canada vs Morocco live?

If you want to watch Canada vs Morocco on TV, your option is: DirecTV Sports, Telemundo, Tigo Sports, Sky HD and SporTV.

If you want to watch Canada vs Morocco on streaming, your option is: DirecTV Go.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is the Canada vs Morocco World Cup match?

This is the kickoff time for the Canada vs Morocco match on December 1, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM on DirecTV Sports

Australia: 2:00 AM (December 2) on SBS.

Bolivia: 11:00 PM on Tigo Sports

Brazil: 12:00 PM on SporTV

Chile: 12:00 PM on DirecTV Sports

Colombia: 10:00 AM on DirecTV Sports

Ecuador: 10:00 AM on DirecTV Sports

USA (ET): 10:00 AM on Telemundo

USA (New York): 10:00 AM USA (Los Angeles): 7:00 AM Spain: 4:00 PM on Gol Mundial India: 8:30 PM on JioTV, Sports 18, MTV India Japan: 12:00 AM (December 2) on AbemaTV

Mexico: 9:00 AM on Sky HD

Nigeria: 4:00 PM on DStv Now

Paraguay: 12:00 PM on DirecTV Sports

Peru: 10:00 AM on DirecTV Sports

United Kingdom (ET): 3:00 PM on BBC Sport Web South Africa: 5:00 PM on SuperSport MaXimo

Uruguay: 12:00 PM on DirecTV Sports

Venezuela: 11:00 AM on DirecTV Sports

Statements - Morocco

Due to the multiple demonstrations in Morocco, coach Walid Regragui was asked about this:

"First, without talking about politics or anything, just talking about soccer, we defend Morocco and Moroccans, then of course we are Africans and that is the priority, like Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon and Tunisia. I hope that African soccer has moved to the next level. There has been criticism in the past that the level of African soccer was not good, but I think in this World Cup we have competed, and no matter which African team it is, with South Americans and Europeans and we deserve more places in the future so that one day we can win the World Cup. Then obviously, because of our religion and origins, we will be happy to make them happy if we qualify."

Statements - Canadá

"We have shown that we can compete with the best in the world. It's about finding that balance when you win, not everything is perfect, just as when you lose not everything is bad, we are always focused on growing."

"It's those kids, in those schools, that'll keep believing that Canada is a football country, because they've seen that game against Belgium, they've seen Alphonso score against Croatia and they know we're a football country. We're there." 

"Just being there at the world cup is motivation enough for the team. We're going to go out there like it´s the first game of tournament."

History

They have met only once in an international friendly on October 11, 2016. Morocco took the victory with a 4-0 thrashing. The goals came from Hakim Ziyech who scored a brace, Rachid Alioui and Mehdi Carcela.
Key player - Morocco

This team was not one of the favorites and much less was expected, but their results have been a pleasant surprise, as their squad has great names. One of them is the great Hakim Ziyech. This player had left his national team in February due to some problems with the technical director at that time. Then, the coach was changed and he was called up for this World Cup. The Chelsea midfielder has not scored yet in this World Cup, although in the match against Belgium in which they surprisingly won 0-2, Ziyech had a great free kick goal disallowed for irregular position.
Key player - Canada

Canada's benchmark for this World Cup was the Bayern Munich star, Alphonso Davies. The only goal that Canada has scored in this World Cup was scored by this striker who is part of the new generation of soccer, since he is only 22 years old. He has had a great performance in this World Cup despite the results and will surely continue to reap more victories with his team and soon with his country.
Morocco

On the other hand, the Moroccan national team has a more encouraging outlook. They are in second place in the group with four points, the same as Croatia, but with a goal difference of 2. Morocco needs to win to safely qualify for the next stage and would depend on Croatia's match to know who will be the first qualifier. If Morocco were to lose, they would have to wait for Croatia to beat Belgium. If they draw, they would need a draw or a defeat between Croatia and Belgium.
Canada

Unfortunately, the Canadian outlook is bleak. They were the second team to be eliminated in the group stage after the elimination of hosts Qatar. Canada has no points and a goal difference of -4. Their match against Belgium, which was somewhat controversial due to a penalty kick that was not sanctioned, ended 1-0 in favor of the Belgians. Then, in their match against Croatia, the defeat was crushing with a 4-1 score that finally ended the Canadians' World Cup dream.
Stadium

The stadium designated for this match is the Al Zumama or Al Thumama in Arabic, located in the city of Doha in Qatar. Five matches of this World Cup have already been played in this stadium and three more will be played there for a total of eight matches in this venue. This venue was inaugurated on October 22, 2021 and like almost all stadiums in Qatar, its design represents something of the Arab culture, in this case, the Al Thumama represents the Arab headdress known as gahfiya. Although it is located in the Qatari capital, it is actually on the outskirts of the capital in a village with the same name as the stadium. Its construction, along with that of other stadiums, was accelerated so that it would be ready in time to celebrate the world soccer festival. The last match to be played here will be a quarter-final between the winners of match 55 and the winners of match 56. It has a capacity of 44,400 spectators.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup match: Canada vs Morocco Live Updates!

My name is Sofía Arévalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
 
