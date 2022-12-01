Japan vs Spain: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Japan vs Spain Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Japan vs Spain live, as well as the latest information from Khalifa International Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Japan vs Spain live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Japan vs Spain match live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Japan vs Spain live on TV, your options is: Telemundo Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: FOX Sports App and Peacock.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Japan vs Spain?
This is the kick-off time for the Japan vs Spain match on December 1, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and TyC Sports
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. - Tigo Sports and Claro Sports
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. - Globo and SporTV
Chile: 15:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. - Caracol TV, RCN Televisión and DIRECTV Sports
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Spain: 21:00 hrs. - Gol Mundial
Mexico: 13:00 hrs. - TUDN and Sky HD
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. - Tigo Sports and Claro Sports
Peru: 14:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Australia: 6:00 hrs. - SBS (December 2)
India: 00:30 hrs. - Sports18 (December 2)
Nigeria: 20:00 hrs. - SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
South Africa: 21:00 hrs. - SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Japan: 4:00 hrs. - Fuji TV (December 2)
Group E positions
1 - Spain - four points (Two games played, eight goals scored and one conceded)
2 - Japan - three points (Two games played, two goals scored and two conceded)
3 - Costa Rica - three points (two games played, one goal scored and seven conceded)
4 - Germany - one point (two matches played, two goals scored, three conceded)
Referee team
Referee: Víctor Gomes
1st assistant referee: Siwela Zakhele
2nd assistant referee: Souru Phatsoane
Fourth official: Salima Mukansanga
Probable lineup - Spain National Team
Unai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Koke, Carlos Soler; Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Dani Olmo.
Probable Lineup - Japan National Team
Shuichi Gonda; Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Ko Itakura, Yuto Nagatomo; Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita, Junya Ito; Daichi Kamada, Takefusa Kubo, Takuma Asano.
Declarations - Japan National Team
"We all know how good Spain is technically, but they have also shown that they can handle the toughest game and still perform at a stellar level. In terms of inter-connectedness in the game and team chemistry, I think they are the best team in the world. We knew that the match against Spain would come; and we prepared the tactics and our players before the tournament. Now we have to see how we can mentally prepare for the match.
Hajime Moriyasu, Japan coach
Declarations - Spain National Team
"Yes, we have to appreciate the fact that we are currently leading the 'group of death'. But none of us are going to face the match against Japan speculating; thinking that a draw is enough to go through. We will give our all to win and confirm our position at the top of the group".
Luis Enrique, Spain coach
Called up - Spain National Team
Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, Robert Sánchez, David Raya.
Defenders: Dani Canvajal, César Azpilicueta, Eric García, Hugo Guillamón, Pau Torres, Eimerick Laporte, Jordi Alba, Jose Luis Gayá.
Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodri Hernández, Gavi, Carlos Soler, Marcos Llorente, Pedri, Koke.
Forwards: Ferran Torres, Nico Williams, Yeremi Pino, Alvaro Morata, Marco Asensio, Pablo Sarabia, Dani Olmo, Ansu Fati.
Coach: Luis Enrique.
Called up - Japan National Team
Goalkeepers: Edi Kawashima, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt.
Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo, Maya Yoshida, Hiroki Sakai, Shogo Taniguchi, Miki Yamane, Kou Itakura, Yuta Nakayama, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Hiroki Ito.
Midfielders: Gaku Shibasaki, Waturu Endo, Junya Ito, Takuma Asano, Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, Daichi Kamada, Yuki Soma.
Forwards: Kaoru Mitoma, Daizen Maeda, Ritsu Doan, Ayase Ueda, Ao Tanake, Takefusa Kubo.
Coach: H. Moriyasu.
Key player in Spain
One of the players to take into account in Spain is Alvaro Morata, the 30-year-old center forward is currently playing for Club Atlético de Madrid of Spain and during the European Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar 2022 he played seven games, in which he managed to give an assist and score two goals. He has also played in the two games that his national team has played in the current World Cup in Qatar, against Costa Rica and Germany.
Key player in Japan
One of the most outstanding players in Japan is Junya Ito, the 29-year-old right midfielder is currently playing for Club Reims of France and during the Asian Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup he played 14 games, in which he managed to provide two assists and score six goals, and in the current edition of the World Cup in Qatar he has played in the two games his team has played, against Costa Rica and Germany.
History Spain vs Japan
In total, both teams have faced each other once, that match took place in an international friendly in 2001 and ended with a 1-0 victory for Spain, thanks to a goal by Rubén Baraja Vegas in the 89th minute.
Actuality - Spain
Spain reached the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar after finishing first in Group B of the European Qualifiers with 19 points, this was achieved after playing eight games, winning six, drawing one and losing one, also finished with a goal difference of +10, this after scoring 15 goals and conceding five and in his debut at the World Cup in Qatar 2022 conisguaron a victory, this by a score of 7-0 against Costa Rica and in his second outing in the World Cup, drew 1-1 against Germany.
Spain 1 - 2 Switzerland (Nations League)
- Last five matches
Actuality - Japan
Japan qualified for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 after finishing second in the position table of group B of the Asian Qualifiers with 22 points, this after playing 10 games, of which they managed to win seven, draw one and lose two. , also scored 12 goals, but conceded four, for a goal difference of +8, also comes from winning in his first outing in the World Cup in Qatar 2022 after beating Germany by a score of 1-2 and losing in his second outing against Costa Rica 0-1.
Japan 2 - 0 United States (International Friendly)
- last five matches
The match will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium
The match between Japan and Spain will take place at the Khalifa International Stadium in the city of Doha (Qatar). The stadium, where the Qatar Football Team usually plays its home matches, was built in 1976 and has a capacity for approximately 45,860 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Japan vs Spain, valid for matchday three of group E of the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
