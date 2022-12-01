Germany vs Costa Rica LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
1:54 PM6 minutes ago

Germany: LineUp

Neuer; Kimmich, Sule, Rudiger, Raum; Gundogan, Goretzka; Gnabry, Musiala, Sané; Müller.
1:53 PM6 minutes ago

Costa Rica: LineUp

Navas; Fuller, Duarte, Waston, Vargas, Oviedo; Borges, Tejeda; Aguilera, Campbell; Venegas.
1:50 PM9 minutes ago

To the court

Both teams are already on the field warming up before the start of the match.
1:45 PM15 minutes ago

Arrived

Costa Rica is already at the stadium; the team will be looking for a win or a tie to advance to the round of 16.
1:44 PM16 minutes ago

Present

Germany's World Cup has not been as expected, the Germans will be looking to emerge victorious and advance to the next stage.
1:37 PM23 minutes ago

It's time to win!

Germany needs to win if they want to stay alive in this World Cup, if they don't qualify it will be a major setback.
1:32 PM28 minutes ago

Jewel!

This is what Costa Rica's dressing room looks like with all the clothes ready to qualify to the next phase.

1:27 PM33 minutes ago

Ojo con el dato

Costa Rica has won only one of the last eleven matches against European teams in World Cups, against Italy in 2014.
1:22 PM38 minutes ago

Historic!

This match will be the first in a World Cup to be refereed by a woman, in addition to the all-female trio. Stéphanie Frappart will be in charge of the match, accompanied by Karen Diaz and Neuza Back. 
1:17 PM43 minutes ago

What a tip!

Germany has won six out of eight matches against CONCACAF teams, with one draw and one defeat, the last being their loss to Mexico in 2018.
1:12 PMan hour ago

We're back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute coverage of the Costa Rica-Germany match. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed lineups.
1:07 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the Costa Rica vs Germany live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Costa Rica vs Germany live, as well as the latest information from the Al Bayt Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
1:02 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Costa Rica vs Germany live online

The match will be broadcast on TUDN, Sky Sports.

Costa Rica vs Germany can be tuned in from ViX live streams, Blue to Go App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

12:57 PMan hour ago

What time is the match of Costa Rica vs Germany, matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

This is the kick-off time for the Costa Rica vs Germany match on December 1, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 15:00 hours

Bolivia: 14:00 hours

Brazil: 15:00 hours

Chile: 15:00 hours

Colombia: 13:00 hours

Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.

Spain: 19:00 hours

United States: 1:00 p.m. PT and 3:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 13:00 hours

Paraguay: 13:00 hours

Peru: 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 14:00 hours

12:52 PMan hour ago

Germany statements

Hansi Flick spoke ahead of this important match: "I'm not going to say we're going to score eight goals. "It would be disrespectful, this is a head-to-head. Our game will also depend on the result of the other match."

"What I expect, if you look at the table, is that Costa Rica have a chance to advance if they draw and Spain win. That will be enough for them, so I assume they will try to defend as they did against Japan. It's not just up to us, we have pressure in this competition and sometimes that pressure can come in handy. It will be important that we find a solution to this."

"I'm an optimistic person, I don't consider the chances if we go down. I can't confirm it for my part (his continuity). I don't know what's going to happen, my contract runs until 2024, then there's a European Championship at home. We will have to wait for that date. We will approach the match with the intention of setting the tone from the start, with pressure. It's going to be difficult against a defensive team. We have to show the same attitude as we did against Spain.

On Niclas Fullkrug's repeat appearance against Spain, Flick said his introduction benefited the team in that game: "Not only did he score the goal, he also helped keep possession and close down passing lanes and inside lanes.

"I trust the referee 100 percent. She deserves to be here, we're really looking forward to it and I hope she is too. I'm sure she will do very well."

12:47 PMan hour ago

Statements Costa Rica

Luis Fernando Suarez spoke ahead of the match: "We are aware of how difficult it is going to be. We are aware of our chances. We are going to do our best. We are in good spirits. We want to do important things. We want to qualify. There will be a lot of attention and a lot of demands. I assume the opportunity with the greatest responsibility. We are playing for an entire country that wants to transcend. We have to think with a lot of responsibility and a lot of attention".

"It would be to disdain the capabilities of others. We have been able to show the group how Kimmich works, but not only that. The players have already been warned."

"It's possible that there will be changes. We will evaluate it until the end. We need to improve, we are aware of that. There is a good emotional contagion. The group can do important things to transcend in this World Cup. If we go on and Germany is on the way, it would be a source of pride. We are working for it. We went from day to night. After qualifying for the World Cup, it was like a piece of cake. Then the situation changed dramatically after losing 7-0. There was the unknown of how the group was going to respond. I'm happy with this group because they surprise me more and more. They said to each other 'they gave us a tremendous one, but we'll get out of this one'. I expect another surprise tomorrow.

"You have to respect any concept. Deep respect. I can't go on any diatribe about other people's opinions."

"They talked about the high pressure they have. You have to avoid it. They have a lot of density inside. We have to be compact. With the ball we have to have clarity. We have to know how to choose, when to have the ball and when to know how to make a transition. The players know how to play against Germany. I'm very calm about the meltdown when Calvo plays or when Vargas plays."

"I am a deep admirer of everything that women have conquered and want to continue conquering. This sport is very macho and I am pleased that they are getting to this point where they are now. It is good for soccer. It is opening up soccer to everyone. Soccer has always been very democratic and this step is very democratic. To have a woman referee a game at a World Cup."

"Everyone took this on as everyone's responsibility. It could have been a critical situation. The worst thing is to look for culprits. That's the hardest thing to handle. And that's what I didn't see.

12:42 PMan hour ago

Germany's final lineup

Hosseini; Hajsafi, Mohammadi, Rezaeian, Hosseini; Ezzatolahi, Gholizadeh, Noorollahi; Azmoun, Taremi, Pourilaganji.
12:37 PMan hour ago

Last Costa Rica lineup

Navas; Waston, Duarte, Calvo, Oviedo; Fuller, Borges, Tejeda, Torres; Campbell, Contreras.
12:32 PMan hour ago

How is Germany coming?

Germany has not had a good tournament, as they have failed to win in these two matches and depend on a victory in this match to qualify for the round of 16; in their last match they tied against Spain by one goal.

12:27 PM2 hours ago

How does Costa Rica fare?

Costa Rica defeated Japan by the minimum in their last match, but in the previous match they were defeated by Spain by seven goals to zero.

12:22 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

The Costa Rica vs Germany match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium, located in Doha, Qatar. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people. 
12:17 PM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Costa Rica vs Germany live stream, corresponding to Matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The match will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium at 15:00 hrs.
