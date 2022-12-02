Serbia vs Switzerland Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in World Cup 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Serbia vs Switzerland Live Score in World Cup Qatar 2022
What time is Serbia vs Switzerland match for World Cup Qatar 2022?
Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 2:00 PM on Fox and Telemundo
USA Los Angeles: 11:00 AM on Fox and Telemundo
India: 8:00 PM
Spain: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 PM on SKY Sports and SKY Blue to go
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Japan: 00:00 AM
Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Last games Serbia vs Switzerland
Key Player Switzerland
Key player Serbia
Last lineup Switzerland
Last lineup Serbia
Making no mistakes
"It's not a good day, we are frustrated with the result. Leading 3-1 and with a good level... we managed to get them to tie 3-3, it's frustrating. I think we reacted well to their first goal, we created several good chances but, after the three goals, an impediment [that the defensive line didn't work] at this level shouldn't happen, it's amateurism and it cost us the victory. We have to move on," he began
"I saw the stats, the possession of the ball and our dominance, they don't mean anything at this point... We scored some good goals, but at this level you shouldn't make those mistakes. Cameroon's two goals were identical, which is unacceptable," he said.
Courage was lacking
"We had some good moments. Maybe with a better center we could have had a different result, we could have had a game with more depth, we lacked courage," he said.
In addition, he assured that because of the approach they had to get at least a point, but that he recognized that this was how soccer was, especially when facing a rival like the "Canarinha"
"Obviously we are not happy with the result, but thanks to the solidarity of everyone we survived 80 minutes, I think we deserved a point, but the rival was Brazil," he said.
How is Group G of the Qatar 2022 World Cup going?
- Brazil | 6 points | + 3
- Switzerland | 3 points | 0
- Cameroon | 1 point | - 1
- Serbia | 0 points | -2