Serbia vs Switzerland Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in World Cup 2022
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
7:30 AM22 minutes ago

Tune in here Serbia vs Switzerland Live Score in World Cup Qatar 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Serbia vs Switzerland match for the World Cup Qatar 2022 on VAVEL US at 974 Stadium, in Doha, Qatar.
7:25 AM27 minutes ago

What time is Serbia vs Switzerland match for World Cup Qatar 2022?

This is the start time of the game Serbia vs Switzerland of December 2nd in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 2:00 PM on Fox and Telemundo

USA Los Angeles: 11:00 AM on Fox and Telemundo

India: 8:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 PM on SKY Sports and SKY Blue to go

Paraguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Japan: 00:00 AM

Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

7:20 AM32 minutes ago

Last games Serbia vs Switzerland

It is worth remembering that these two nations already have a history in World Cups and it was in the last edition, in Russia 2018, where Switzerland won by a score of 2-1. On that afternoon of June 22, 2018, Aleksandar Mitrovic gave the Serbs the lead, but in the second half Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri turned the match around.
7:15 AM37 minutes ago

Key Player Switzerland

He has not been able to score in the championship, but the man of talent in the midfield is Granit Xhaka, who at any moment could make the difference and who is a vital element in the coach's scheme, remembering that Switzerland only needs a win or even a draw (if Cameroon loses) to stay alive.
7:10 AM42 minutes ago

Key player Serbia

While it is true that the Fulham player has already scored a goal, Aleksandar Mitrovic will have to sharpen his aim because he was very erratic in the second game against Cameroon, but he will certainly have options in the last 90 minutes with the mission to guide a possible qualification and not remain as a disappointment.
Foto: Agencias
Image: Agency
7:05 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Switzerland

1 Yann Sommer, 4 Nico Elvedi, 5 Manuel Akanji, 13 Ricardo Rodriguez, 3 Silvan Widmer, 15 Djibril Sow, 10 Granit Xhaka, 8 Remo Freuler, 7 Breel Embolo, 17 Ruben Vargas, 25 Fabian Rieder.
7:00 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Serbia

23 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, 5 Milos Veljkovic, 2 Strahinja Pavlovic, 4 Nikola Milenkovic, 16 Sasa Lukic, 6 Nemanja Maksimovic, 17 Filip Kostic, 14 Andrija Zivkovic, 9 Aleksandar Mitrovic, 20 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 10 Dusan Tadic.
6:55 AMan hour ago

Making no mistakes

After the 3-3 draw against Cameroon, Serbia's coach confessed that although they were the better side, they were weighed down by their inexperience and lack of punch despite going ahead by two goals. He also detailed the team's frustration after this result.

"It's not a good day, we are frustrated with the result. Leading 3-1 and with a good level... we managed to get them to tie 3-3, it's frustrating. I think we reacted well to their first goal, we created several good chances but, after the three goals, an impediment [that the defensive line didn't work] at this level shouldn't happen, it's amateurism and it cost us the victory. We have to move on," he began

"I saw the stats, the possession of the ball and our dominance, they don't mean anything at this point... We scored some good goals, but at this level you shouldn't make those mistakes. Cameroon's two goals were identical, which is unacceptable," he said.

6:50 AMan hour ago

Courage was lacking

Murat Yakin, head coach of the Swiss national team, said after the loss to Brazil that they lacked a bit of courage down the stretch to have had a better result on the second matchday.

"We had some good moments. Maybe with a better center we could have had a different result, we could have had a game with more depth, we lacked courage," he said.

In addition, he assured that because of the approach they had to get at least a point, but that he recognized that this was how soccer was, especially when facing a rival like the "Canarinha"

"Obviously we are not happy with the result, but thanks to the solidarity of everyone we survived 80 minutes, I think we deserved a point, but the rival was Brazil," he said.

6:45 AMan hour ago

How is Group G of the Qatar 2022 World Cup going?

With the exception of Brazil, which has already qualified, the other three countries have a chance to qualify on the last matchday.
  1. Brazil | 6 points | + 3
  2. Switzerland | 3 points | 0
  3. Cameroon | 1 point | - 1
  4. Serbia | 0 points | -2
6:40 AMan hour ago

How are they coming?

Switzerland has had a good performance and now they will need to be more offensive with the mission of staying alive for the Round of 16 where they could probably face Portugal. Serbia, on the other hand, will have to take care of the mental issue because although they were able to come back in the first instance against Cameroon, when they were beaten 2-3 they could not recover either mentally or in terms of soccer and a victory that they had in their hands slipped away, now they will have to be aggressive to look for their ticket to the Round of 16 of Qatar 2022.
6:35 AMan hour ago

What do Serbia and Switzerland need to qualify?

A match that will be transcendental to know if either of the two can qualify after Brazil, after defeating both teams, has secured its place in the Round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Switzerland has control in its hands and if it wins it will qualify, if it draws it needs Cameroon not to win; while Serbia needs to win by two goals and hope that the Africans do not defeat the "Canarinha".
6:30 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Serbia vs Switzerland match will be played at the 974 Stadium, in Doha, Qatar. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:00 pm ET.
6:25 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the World Cup Qatar 2022: Serbia vs Switzerland!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo