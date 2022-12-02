Brazil vs Cameroon Live Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA World Cup Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Cameroon vs Brazil match, as well as the latest information from the Lusail Stadium in the city of Lusail. Don't miss a single detail of the match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Cameroon - Brazil live stream?

If you want to watch Cameroon vs Brazil on TV, your option is: DirecTV Sports, Telemundo, Tigo Sports, Sky HD and SporTV.

If you want to watch Cameroon vs Brazil on streaming, your option is: DirecTV Go.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
 

What time is the Brazil vs Cameroon World Cup match?

This is the kickoff time for the Brazil match on December 2, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Australia: 8:00 AM (December 3) on SBS.

Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Tigo Sports

Brazil: 4:00 PM on SporTV

Chile: 4:00 PM on DirecTV Sports

Colombia: 2:00 PM on DirecTV Sports

Ecuador: 2:00 PM on DirecTV Sports

USA (ET): 2:00 PM on Telemundo
USA (New York): 2:00 PM
USA (Los Angeles): 11:00 AM
Spain: 8:00 PM on Gol Mundial
India: 11:30 PM on JioTV, Sports 18, MTV India
Japan: 2:00 AM (December 3) on AbemaTV

Mexico: 1:00 PM on Sky HD
Nigeria: 8:00 PM on DStv Now
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on DirecTV Sports

Peru: 2:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
United Kingdom (ET): 7:00 PM on BBC Sport Web
South Africa: 9:00 PM on SuperSport MaXimo

Uruguay: 4:00 PM on DirecTV Sports

Venezuela: 3:00 AM on DirecTV Sports

Statements - Brazil

Brazil also has its tactics for the match against Cameroon and Fabinho explained in a recent press conference:

"If we find spaces, we take advantage of an early goal, or press them because they need the result. It's always a good thing, because we know the quality we have, and if we find those spaces, we'll take advantage of it. So I hope we find those spaces in the match."

He also referred to Cameroon's game against Switzerland: 

"The Cameroon national team is very good. I think, in the first game against Switzerland, they even played better than them, and they created a little bit more chances, but after Switzerland scored, they got a little bit complicated. I have played against some of them, so I know them personally, but whatever the situation of our opponent, we will always try to shape our ideas on the field, play our game and, of course, always adapt to every situation."

Statements - Cameroon

Rigobert Song, Cameroon's coach, explained to FIFA his theory for beating Brazil. It's called "the theory of danger" and he explains it as follows:

"The theory is simple and came to me naturally. It applies to our daily lives as well."

"When you know you are in danger, you are actually no longer in danger, because you acquire awareness of that danger. However, when you don't know you're in danger, that's when you're (really) in danger."

He also commented that the theory occurred to him in the match against Algeria which was the definitive match for World Cup qualification and the Cameroonians, had the score against them:

"We were between a rock and a hard place, and we had no choice but to beat Algeria at home to qualify."

History

These teams have met on two occasions. One, at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and the other, in an international friendly played on November 20, 2018. In both matches, Brazil won, 4-1 and 1-0 respectively.
Key player - Brazil

The five-time world champions have an extensive roster. Both starters and substitutes have a lot of quality and Brazil's age range allows for a mixed roster of young players and legends such as Thiago Silva and Dani Alves. Among all that list of players, there is one who has played an incredible World Cup and that is Richarlison. The 25-year-old striker, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur, has been a protagonist in this group stage, as he scored a brace in his debut in a World Cup against Serbia and had a great game against Switzerland.
Key player - Cameroon

Cameroon's star player is Eric Choupo-Moting. The 33-year-old Bayern Munich striker has already scored his first goal in a World Cup, precisely in the agonizing three-goal draw against Serbia. This is the Cameroonian player's third World Cup, debuting at South Africa 2010, then at Brazil 2014 and finally at Qatar 2022. In both competitions, Cameroon did not pass the group stage, so Choupo-Moting and the rest of his teammates will do whatever it takes to get that place.
Brazil

Brazil has already qualified. Together with France and Portugal, they qualified for the round of 16 from the second day, as they won their two matches against Serbia and Switzerland. They have six points that keep them at ease, but they are still playing for the leadership of the group with the rest of the group, specifically with the Swiss, who are the most likely to qualify. Brazil will be without Neymar for this match, but for the next round, the Brazilian star will be back on the field.
Cameroon

Cameroon has a complicated outlook to qualify. Still without a win in the tournament and with one loss and one draw, they have only one point. To qualify, Cameroon would have to beat Brazil and for Serbia and Switzerland to draw goalless. Cameroon is also suffering from the departure of its first-choice goalkeeper, André Onana, who left the training camp after a couple of disagreements with coach Rigobert Song. Mathematically, Cameroon still has a chance and although the percentage is small, anything can happen in this World Cup.
Stadium

The designated stadium for this match is the Lusail Stadium in the city of Lusail. It is a multi-sport arena and is the venue for several matches in this World Cup, including the final of the tournament. Its construction began in 2010 and was built exclusively for the World Cup. Although almost all Qatari stadiums have a particular design that represents some traditional element of Qatari culture, this stadium does not. It was designed by the late architect Albert Speer Jr. However, its design is of high quality, as its roof is covered with silver and its facade is covered with gold. It has its own hotel and several boxes for spectators. Ten matches will be played in this stadium, including the final of the competition. It has a capacity of 80,000 spectators and probably, when the World Cup is over, the stadium will be dismantled or its capacity will be reduced.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup match: Cameroon vs Brazil Live Updates!

My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
 
