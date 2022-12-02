Brazil vs Cameroon Live Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Cameroon - Brazil live stream?
If you want to watch Cameroon vs Brazil on streaming, your option is: DirecTV Go.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Brazil vs Cameroon World Cup match?
Argentina: 4:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Australia: 8:00 AM (December 3) on SBS.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Tigo Sports
Brazil: 4:00 PM on SporTV
Chile: 4:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Colombia: 2:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
USA (ET): 2:00 PM on Telemundo
USA (New York): 2:00 PM
USA (Los Angeles): 11:00 AM
Spain: 8:00 PM on Gol Mundial
India: 11:30 PM on JioTV, Sports 18, MTV India
Japan: 2:00 AM (December 3) on AbemaTV
Mexico: 1:00 PM on Sky HD
Nigeria: 8:00 PM on DStv Now
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Peru: 2:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
United Kingdom (ET): 7:00 PM on BBC Sport Web
South Africa: 9:00 PM on SuperSport MaXimo
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Venezuela: 3:00 AM on DirecTV Sports
Statements - Brazil
"If we find spaces, we take advantage of an early goal, or press them because they need the result. It's always a good thing, because we know the quality we have, and if we find those spaces, we'll take advantage of it. So I hope we find those spaces in the match."
He also referred to Cameroon's game against Switzerland:
"The Cameroon national team is very good. I think, in the first game against Switzerland, they even played better than them, and they created a little bit more chances, but after Switzerland scored, they got a little bit complicated. I have played against some of them, so I know them personally, but whatever the situation of our opponent, we will always try to shape our ideas on the field, play our game and, of course, always adapt to every situation."
Statements - Cameroon
"The theory is simple and came to me naturally. It applies to our daily lives as well."
"When you know you are in danger, you are actually no longer in danger, because you acquire awareness of that danger. However, when you don't know you're in danger, that's when you're (really) in danger."
He also commented that the theory occurred to him in the match against Algeria which was the definitive match for World Cup qualification and the Cameroonians, had the score against them:
"We were between a rock and a hard place, and we had no choice but to beat Algeria at home to qualify."
