Portugal vs South Korea Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch World Cup 2022 Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay wiht us to follow the South Korea vs Portugal live updates in World Cup Qatar 2022!
In a few moments we will share with you the initial lineups of the South Korea vs Portugal live for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Education City Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Portugal - South Korea online and live from the Qatar 2022 World Cup?
This is the start time of the South Korea - Portugal match in various countries:
Argentina: 12 hours on DIRECTV and TyC Argentina
Australia: 2 hours on SBS
Bolivia: 11 hours on Tigo Sports
Brazil: 12 hours on SporTV, Canais Globo and Claro
Chile: 12 hours on DIRECTV
Colombia: 10 hours on DIRECTV
Ecuador: 10 hours on DIRECTV and CNT Play
Spain: 16 hours in World Goal
United States (New York): 10 hours on Telemundo, Fox Sports and Peacock
United States (Los Angeles): 7 hours on Telemundo, Fox Sports and Peacock
India: 22 hours on Sports18, JioTV and Voot Select
Japan: 0 hours on AbemaTV
Mexico: 9 hours on Sky, TUDN, Vix, Blue To Go and Azteca Deportes.
Nigeria: 16 hours on SuperSport and NTA Sports.
Paraguay: 12 hours on Tigo Sports
Peru: 10 hours on DIRECTV and Latina Television
United Kingdom: 15 hours on BBC Sport
South Africa: 17 hours in SuperSport, DStv and Máximo 360
Uruguay: 12 hours on TCC, DIRECTV, TeleDoce and Channel 10 Uruguay
Venezuela: 11 hours on DIRECTV and Televen
Argentina: 12 hours on DIRECTV and TyC Argentina
Australia: 2 hours on SBS
Bolivia: 11 hours on Tigo Sports
Brazil: 12 hours on SporTV, Canais Globo and Claro
Chile: 12 hours on DIRECTV
Colombia: 10 hours on DIRECTV
Ecuador: 10 hours on DIRECTV and CNT Play
Spain: 16 hours in World Goal
United States (New York): 10 hours on Telemundo, Fox Sports and Peacock
United States (Los Angeles): 7 hours on Telemundo, Fox Sports and Peacock
India: 22 hours on Sports18, JioTV and Voot Select
Japan: 0 hours on AbemaTV
Mexico: 9 hours on Sky, TUDN, Vix, Blue To Go and Azteca Deportes.
Nigeria: 16 hours on SuperSport and NTA Sports.
Paraguay: 12 hours on Tigo Sports
Peru: 10 hours on DIRECTV and Latina Television
United Kingdom: 15 hours on BBC Sport
South Africa: 17 hours in SuperSport, DStv and Máximo 360
Uruguay: 12 hours on TCC, DIRECTV, TeleDoce and Channel 10 Uruguay
Venezuela: 11 hours on DIRECTV and Televen
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Heung-Min Son, a must see player!
The Tottenham winger is the highest reference in his country and the leader in the offensive creation of his team. Son seeks to continue his development in English football and be the fundamental piece for Tottenham in offense, in addition to beginning to show his high level with the "Asian Tigers". This is one of the great figures of the English team and his offensive contribution is vital for South Korea's aspirations in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. During this season, the winger has participated in 19 games with his club where he scored 5 goals and 2 assists. Together with Cho Gue-sung, they are the highest references to the generational change of the South Korean team and are positioned as one of the highest promises of their selection. In the second game of the World Cup, Heung-Min Son managed to give an assist for a goal and had a very active participation despite the defeat of his team. Son arrives at a great moment and will seek to add his great level to Cho Gue-sung and Kim Min-jae to get South Korea into the round of 16.
How does South Korea get here?
The South Korean team appears in this last duel of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, after a defeat against Ghana on the second date and a goalless draw with Uruguay. The "Asian Tigers" managed to qualify as the second place in the AFC and were placed in Group H along with Portugal, Uruguay and Ghana. South Korea comes from having a good preparation and has a mixed squad between young people and veterans. Some names to watch in this selection are Heung-Min Son, Cho Gue-sung, Kim Seung-gyu, Jeong Woo-yeong, Lee Kang-in and Kim Min-jae. South Korea comes out with the pressure to get points or victory from Portugal so as not to be left out of the next round. A victory against Portugal would put the Koreans on 4 points and waiting for the result between Ghana and Uruguay. The "Asian Tigers" are not the favorites to advance from Group H together with Portugal, but after the draw with Uruguay, they could surprise and reach the round of 16 with the right combination. Although South Korea dominated possession in the second game, they failed to generate important danger plays to avoid defeat, despite the 2 goals they scored. Those led by Paulo Bento appear with the mission of taking points from Portugal and hurting them from the start to try to win and hope that Uruguay beat Ghana to get the ticket to the next round.
Cristiano Ronaldo, a must see player!
The Portugal striker is the highest benchmark for the Portuguese team and arrives after setting a new record by becoming the only player to score in 5 different World Cups. Cristiano Ronaldo arrives with a complicated combination of news, since the Portuguese was left out of Manchester United due to statements against the coach, but also, he arrives after breaking a historical record for FIFA. During the current season he has played 16 games coming off the bench, where he has scored 3 goals and 2 assists. Portugal's top scorer will seek to continue increasing the goal streak and get his team into the Round of 16, the victory against Uruguay could secure their ticket and they can already start thinking about the next round. Cristiano Ronaldo's connection with Bernardo Silva and Joao Feliz will be essential for Portugal to go far in the World Cup.
How does Portugal arrive?
The Portugal team continues its path within the Qatar 2022 World Cup, after defeating Ghana on the first date. Portugal managed to qualify through the FIFA playoffs by knocking out North Macedonia. The Portuguese team has not shown its best version since the UEFA Nations League due to the accumulation of minutes of its players. In addition, his top figure has not been able to have regularity and has had big problems with Manchester United. However, Cristiano Ronaldo set a new record in the World Cups and will seek to contribute as much as possible so that Portugal can continue its journey in Qatar. This generation of footballers presents very important names for the World Cup such as Joao Felix, Danilo Pereira, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, Rubén Dias and Rafel Leao. Portugal started the World Cup in a good way with a victory over Ghana by a score of 3-2 and with their 3 best forwards scoring. At the moment, they are in first place in Group H with 3 points, followed by Uruguay and South Korea with 1 point. The victory against Uruguay would ensure a place in the Round of 16, where the team seeks to avoid Brazil at all costs. Those led by Fernando Santos will seek to win all 3 matches in the World Cup to ensure first place in Group H and advance to the Round of 16 where they could face Switzerland or Cameroon. Portugal is one of the teams to watch and one of the favorites to reach the quarterfinals or even reach the semifinals.
Where's the game?
The Education City Stadium located in the city of Al Rayyan, Qatar will host this duel between these two teams that seek to continue adding points within Group H of the 2022 World Cup. This stadium has a capacity for 45,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2020.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the South Korea vs. Portugal match, corresponding to the duel of the third date of the group stage of the 2022 World Cup. The match will take place at the Education City Stadium, at 10 o'clock.