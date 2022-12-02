Eintracht Frankfurt vs Sandhausen: Live Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Player to watch at Sandhausen
In his first season at Sandhausen, David Kinsombi has six goals and four assists to his name. However, the German midfielder has not scored since October 30.
Player to watch at Eintracht Frankfurt
Lucas Alario, who has played in the last two friendlies, stands out. The Argentinian striker, who has scored 2 goals this season, will have to play a key role in this match due to the absence of stars such as Kamada, Mario Gotze and Sow, among others.
How does Sandhausen arrive?
Sandhausen is at the bottom of the German second division with 16 points but only one point away from the relegation places. The team has lost its last two official matches and has not won since November 4. In this period they have played two friendly matches, both with goalless draws against Basel and Altach.
How are Eintracht Frankfurt coming along?
This team comes in after losing both of their two matches in the league (4-2 against Urawa and 2-1 against Osaka). While in the Bundesliga they have managed to win or draw in their last three matches. They are in fourth place with 27 points, seven points behind Bayern Munich, which is in the lead. In the Champions League, they will face Nerazzurri in the round of 16.
Background
A total of five meetings between Eintracht Frankfurt and Sandhausen with a favorable balance for the former with four wins, while Sandhausen has won only once. The last time they met was in July 2021 in a friendly match in which Frankfurt won by the narrowest of margins. They have only met once in an official match and that was in 2013 when they won 4-2 in the DFB Pokal.
Venue: The match will be played at Deutsche Bank Park, which was inaugurated in May 1925 and has a capacity of 5,500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Eintracht Frankfurt and Sandhausen will meet in a friendly match to take advantage of the World Cup Qatar 2022 stoppage.
