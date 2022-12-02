Sunderland vs Millwall: Live Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Sunderland vs Millwall live?
If you want to watch Sunderland vs Millwall live you can follow the game on Star +
What time is the match between Sunderland vs Milwall?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA (ET): 7:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Player to watch at Millwall
Zian Flemming is the reference in the attack of this team, since he is the top scorer of Millwall with eight goals. The 24-year-old Dutch striker is facing his first season in England and is one of the sensations. In the last game of his team in the EFL Championship he scored a hat trick contributing to the victory against Preston.
Player to watch at Sunderland
Jack Clarke, who is only 20 years old, has already scored four goals and assisted six times this season. The English player has not scored since October 8.
How is Millwall coming along?
Millwall are coming from a 1-1 draw in a friendly match against Brondby. They have now gone four consecutive matches without defeat. They have not lost since October 29 at Huddersfield. In the EFL Championship standings, they are in sixth place with 31 points, i.e. in the Playoffs, and seven points away from the direct promotion places.
How is Sunderland coming along?
Sunderland comes after winning in a friendly against Al Shabab (1-0). They also won their last Premiership match 1-2 against Birmingham. They are currently in the fifteenth position in the table with a total of 27 points, four points away from the Playoffs and also four points ahead of the relegation places.
Background
A total of 38 times Sunderland and Millwall have met, with Sunderland winning on 15 occasions, while Millwall have won 13 times. In the remaining 10 clashes have ended in a draw. The última time they met was in the year ño 2018 in the EFL Championship in which they drew to one.
Venue: The match will be played at the Stadium of Light, which was established in 1997 and has a capacity of 49,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Sunderland and Millwall will meet in the match corresponding to the 9th round of the EFL Championship, a match that was postponed on its day and will be recovered taking advantage of the stoppage due to the World Cup in Qatar.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Sunderland vs Millwall in EFL Championship
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.