Netherlands vs USA: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch World Cup 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Netherlands vs United States live stream
How to watch Netherlands vs United States live?
What time is Netherlands vs United States?
Argentina: 12:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and TyC Sports
Bolivia: 11:00 hrs. - Tigo Sports and Claro Sports
Brazil: 12:00 hrs. - Globo and SporTV
Chile: 11:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Colombia: 10:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports
Ecuador: 10:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
United States (ET): 10:00 hrs. - Telemundo and Peacock
Spain: 17:00 hrs. - Gol Mundial
Mexico: 9:00 hrs. - TUDN and Sky HD
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs. - Tigo Sports and Claro Sports
Peru: 10:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Uruguay: 10:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Pre-Game Conference Press
"It is an energetic squad, very strong. Difficult for any opponent (...) The United States has proven to have an excellent team, even one of the best. They have found their rhythm. It will be a very tough match, but it's nothing we can't overcome. I'm not putting them down, not at all; I think they are a great example of what a good team is".
Gregg Berhalter- USA coach
"The Netherlands has totally influenced me. I've learned so much. I noticed, being there, that it's very common to have a discussion with the players after practice. People love to discuss soccer. It was a great time for me. When I came to the Netherlands from university I was not prepared for that level. If I hadn't been in the Netherlands I wouldn't have that context to form my soccer ideas."
Probable starting lineup - United States
Probable starting lineup - Netherlands
United States call-up list
Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Matt Turner (Arsenal), Sean Johnson (NYCFC).
Defenders: Cameron Carter Vickers (Celtic), Shaq Moore (Nashville), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Sergiño Dest (Milan), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Tim Ream (Fulham).
Midfielders: Tyler Adams (Leeds United), Kellyn Acosta (Los Angeles F. C.), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Luca De la Torre (Celta de Vigo), Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders).
Forwards: Jesus Ferreira (F.C. Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Timothy Weah (Lille), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor).
Netherlands call-up list
Defenders: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Jurriën Timber (Ajax), Denzel Dumfries (Inter), Stefan de Vrij (Inter), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Múnich), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) y Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen).
Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Davy Klaasen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax) y Xavi Simons (PSV).
Forwards: Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham), Vincent Janssen (Royal Antwerp), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Noa Lang (Brujas) y Wout Weghorst (Beşiktaş).
Refereeing team
Assistant 1: Bruno Boschilia (BRA)
Assistant 2: Bruno Pires (BRA)
Fourth official: Andrés Matías Matonte Cabrera (URU)
VAR Referee: Nicolás Gallo (COL)
AVAR Referee: Juan Soto (VEN)
OVAR Referee: Ashley Beecham (AUS)
SVAR referee: Mauro Vigliano (ARG)
SBAVAR Referee: Jerson dos Santos (ANG)
Key player - United States
Adams has played in all three World Cup games so far, playing the longest route for his team in the entire competition, as well as leading his team in dueling percentage and turnovers.
Key player - Netherlands
History: Netherlands vs United States
The first meeting took place on February 21, 1998, prior to the France 98 World Cup, with the Netherlands winning 2-0.
While, the last meeting was played on June 5, 2015, with a come-from-behind victory for the USA by 3-4.
For the Netherlands, this is their eleventh participation in the World Cup finals, being runner-up three times and placing in the top four of the competition in 3 of the last 4 editions in which they participated. Meanwhile, the United States has also participated in eleven editions, reaching the podium only in Uruguay 1930, where it finished third and has not reached the quarterfinals for twenty years.
News- United States
Last 3 games
United States 1-1 Wales (World Cup, matchday 1)
England 1-1 United States (World Cup, matchday 2)
Iran 0-1 USA (World Cup, matchday 3)
News - Netherlands
Last 3 games
Senegal 0-2 Netherlands (World Cup, matchday 1)
Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador (World Cup, matchday 2)
Netherlands 2-0 Qatar (World Cup, matchday 3)
The Stadium
It was built in 1976, the venue opened a new chapter in its illustrious history in 2017, when it reopened its doors after renovation and hosted the Emir's Cup final.
The venue hosts eight matches in total: six in the group stage, this one in the round of 16 and the third-place match.
Start of transmission
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, where if you are no longer on VAVEL.