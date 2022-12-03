Netherlands vs USA: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch World Cup 2022 Match
7:00 AM30 minutes ago

6:55 AM35 minutes ago

How to watch Netherlands vs United States live?

If you want to watch Netherlands vs United States live on TV, your option is: FOX and Telemundo Deportes.
If you want to watch it streaming, your option is: Peacock.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
6:50 AM40 minutes ago

What time is Netherlands vs United States?

This is the kickoff time for the Netherlands vs United States match on December 3, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and TyC Sports
Bolivia: 11:00 hrs. - Tigo Sports and Claro Sports
Brazil: 12:00 hrs. - Globo and SporTV
Chile: 11:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Colombia: 10:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports
Ecuador: 10:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports

United States (ET): 10:00 hrs. - Telemundo and Peacock
Spain: 17:00 hrs. - Gol Mundial
Mexico: 9:00 hrs. - TUDN and Sky HD
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs. - Tigo Sports and Claro Sports
Peru: 10:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Uruguay: 10:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports

6:45 AMan hour ago

Pre-Game Conference Press

Louis Van Gaal - Netherlands coach

"It is an energetic squad, very strong. Difficult for any opponent (...) The United States has proven to have an excellent team, even one of the best. They have found their rhythm. It will be a very tough match, but it's nothing we can't overcome. I'm not putting them down, not at all; I think they are a great example of what a good team is". 

Gregg Berhalter- USA coach 

"The Netherlands has totally influenced me. I've learned so much. I noticed, being there, that it's very common to have a discussion with the players after practice. People love to discuss soccer. It was a great time for me. When I came to the Netherlands from university I was not prepared for that level. If I hadn't been in the Netherlands I wouldn't have that context to form my soccer ideas."

6:40 AMan hour ago

Probable starting lineup - United States

The probable formation of the United States vs. the Netherlands, would be with: Matt Turner; Sergiño Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie; Timothy Weah, Josh Sargent and Christian Pulisic. DT: Gregg Berhalter.
6:35 AMan hour ago

Probable starting lineup - Netherlands

The probable formation of the Netherlands vs. the United States, would be with: Andries Noppert; Denzel Dumfries, Jurriën Timber, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Aké, Daley Blind; Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong; Davy Klaassen or Steven Berghuis; Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay or Vincent Janssen. Coach: Louis van Gaal.
6:30 AMan hour ago

United States call-up list

These are the 26 players that coach Gregg Berhalter has decided to call up for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Matt Turner (Arsenal), Sean Johnson (NYCFC).

Defenders: Cameron Carter Vickers (Celtic), Shaq Moore (Nashville), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Sergiño Dest (Milan), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Tim Ream (Fulham).

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (Leeds United), Kellyn Acosta (Los Angeles F. C.), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Luca De la Torre (Celta de Vigo), Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders).

Forwards: Jesus Ferreira (F.C. Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Timothy Weah (Lille), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor).

6:25 AMan hour ago

Netherlands call-up list

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen) y Remko Pasveer (Ajax).
Defenders: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Jurriën Timber (Ajax), Denzel Dumfries (Inter), Stefan de Vrij (Inter), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Múnich), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) y Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen).

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Davy Klaasen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax) y Xavi Simons (PSV).

Forwards: Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham), Vincent Janssen (Royal Antwerp), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Noa Lang (Brujas) y Wout Weghorst (Beşiktaş).

6:20 AMan hour ago

Refereeing team

Referee: Wilson Sampaio (BRA)
Assistant 1: Bruno Boschilia (BRA)
Assistant 2: Bruno Pires (BRA)
Fourth official: Andrés Matías Matonte Cabrera (URU)
VAR Referee: Nicolás Gallo (COL) 
AVAR Referee: Juan Soto (VEN)
OVAR Referee: Ashley Beecham (AUS)
SVAR referee: Mauro Vigliano (ARG)
SBAVAR Referee: Jerson dos Santos (ANG)
6:15 AMan hour ago

Key player - United States

Captain Tyler Adams is the most outstanding player for the Stars and Stripes in this Cup. Adams, who is currently playing well for Leeds United of the Premier League, has proven his good level in this World Cup, so much so that his coach Belharter chose him as captain of the team, being the youngest to wear the captain's armband in 70 years and has become the undisputed starter in the midfield of the North American team. 

Adams has played in all three World Cup games so far, playing the longest route for his team in the entire competition, as well as leading his team in dueling percentage and turnovers. 

6:10 AMan hour ago

Key player - Netherlands

One of the most prominent players in the Netherlands is 23-year-old Cody Gakpo. Currently playing for PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie, the striker is playing in his first World Cup. Gakpo is one of the pleasant revelations of this World Cup, so far he has played three games and scored 3 goals. The Dutchman is the first player from his country to score in the first three matches of a World Cup and the 22nd player to do so.
6:05 AMan hour ago

History: Netherlands vs United States

This will be the sixth meeting between the Netherlands and the United States in their history, but the first in official competitions. 
The first meeting took place on February 21, 1998, prior to the France 98 World Cup, with the Netherlands winning 2-0. 
While, the last meeting was played on June 5, 2015, with a come-from-behind victory for the USA by 3-4. 
For the Netherlands, this is their eleventh participation in the World Cup finals, being runner-up three times and placing in the top four of the competition in 3 of the last 4 editions in which they participated. Meanwhile, the United States has also participated in eleven editions, reaching the podium only in Uruguay 1930, where it finished third and has not reached the quarterfinals for twenty years. 
6:00 AMan hour ago

News- United States

Gregg Berhalter's team finished second in group B, behind England, in the first one they had a win in the last match against Iran and two draws against Wales and England. But their greatest strength has been their defense, conceding only one goal in 270 minutes, being, with the exception of Brazil, one of the teams with the fewest goals conceded in the tournament. 

Last 3 games
United States 1-1 Wales (World Cup, matchday 1)
England 1-1 United States (World Cup, matchday 2)
Iran 0-1 USA (World Cup, matchday 3)

5:55 AM2 hours ago

News - Netherlands

Louis Van Gaal's team lived up to their favoritism and won their group with two wins and a draw. Although they were in a group that offered them very few difficulties, the Orangemen's favoritism over the United States does not seem to weigh on them. 

Last 3 games
Senegal 0-2 Netherlands (World Cup, matchday 1)
Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador (World Cup, matchday 2)
Netherlands 2-0 Qatar (World Cup, matchday 3)

5:50 AM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The Netherlands vs USA match will be played at Al Rayyan Khalifa International Stadium, is the most historic soccer and sporting venue in Qatar, events such as the Asian Games, Gulf Cup and AFC Asian Cup have been held there.

It was built in 1976, the venue opened a new chapter in its illustrious history in 2017, when it reopened its doors after renovation and hosted the Emir's Cup final. 

The venue hosts eight matches in total: six in the group stage, this one in the round of 16 and the third-place match.

5:45 AM2 hours ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Netherlands vs United States, valid for the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, where if you are no longer on VAVEL. 
