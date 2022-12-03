Summary and highlights of Sunderland 3-0 Millwall in EFL Championship
9:32 AM8 minutes ago

9:31 AM8 minutes ago

END OF THE GAME: SUNDERLAND'S GOAL

 

9:28 AM12 minutes ago

GOOOOAAALL

Anthony Patterson scores on the counterattack to seal the game by beating the goalkeeper one-on-one;
 
9:24 AM15 minutes ago

90'

The referee has added five minutes of time;
9:21 AM19 minutes ago

88'

The corner kick taken by Scott Malone is cleared by Anthony Patterson;
9:16 AM23 minutes ago

82'

Millwall exhausted the changes with the entry of Malone and Evans 
 
9:06 AM33 minutes ago

74'

Lynden Gooch receives the first yellow for a Sunderland player and the fourth of the match;
9:05 AM34 minutes ago

70'

Neil's shot is narrowly off target
8:59 AM40 minutes ago

67'

Triple change for Milwall, who are looking to react: Styles, Bennett and Shackleton enter the field;
8:54 AMan hour ago

GOOOOAALL

Alex Pritchard scores Sunderland's second with a shot from the edge of the box.
8:54 AMan hour ago

56'

Tom Bradshaw shoots, but the shot is blocked by a defender and there will be a corner for the visitors;
8:48 AMan hour ago

GOOOOAALL

Amad Diallo drives into an empty net to give Sunderland the lead after Simms' assist
 
8:40 AMan hour ago

46'

The second half started without changes;
8:22 AMan hour ago

END OF THE FIRST PART

 

8:21 AMan hour ago

45'

The referee has added four minutes of additional speaking time.
8:20 AMan hour ago

41'

Yellow card to Billy Mitchell for his foul in attack
8:11 AMan hour ago

38'

Simms' long shot to the hand of goalkeeper Long
8:08 AM2 hours ago

34'

George Honeyman receives the second yellow card of the match;
8:07 AM2 hours ago

33'

Amad does not convert after a redo
7:58 AM2 hours ago

25'

Excellent interception by Batth with a header over the line;
7:57 AM2 hours ago

22'

George Saville receives the first card of the match;
7:50 AM2 hours ago

15'

George Honeyman's shot is blocked by Evans 
7:46 AM2 hours ago

13'

Defender Danny Batth has been injured, but it seems that he could continue without problems.
7:41 AM2 hours ago

6'

The early stages of the match were not dominated by either team;
7:34 AM2 hours ago

THE MATCH BEGINS

The first possession of the match goes to Sunderland;
7:31 AM2 hours ago

All set

The players are in the locker room about to take the field.
7:26 AM2 hours ago

Referee

The match will be directed by referee Tim Robinson;
7:21 AM2 hours ago

Millwall as a visitor

Milwall's away record is dismal as they are the second worst team with nine points from ten games, and have won only one of the last three away games they have played.
 
7:16 AM2 hours ago

Sunderland at home

Sunderland are the second worst home side in the competition with only 10 points from 10 games. They have also lost their last two home games.
7:11 AM2 hours ago

XI Sunderland

With these 11 players will receive Millwall 
7:06 AM3 hours ago

XI Millwall

This is the starting lineup for the Rowett-led team.
7:01 AM3 hours ago

1 hour

In 1 hour the match between Sunderland and Millwall will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL 
 
6:56 AM3 hours ago

6:51 AM3 hours ago

How to watch Sunderland vs Millwall live?

If you want to watch Sunderland vs Millwall live you can follow the game on Star +

6:46 AM3 hours ago

6:41 AM3 hours ago

Player to watch at Millwall

Zian Flemming is the reference in the attack of this team, since he is the top scorer of Millwall with eight goals. The 24-year-old Dutch striker is facing his first season in England and is one of the sensations. In the last game of his team in the EFL Championship he scored a hat trick contributing to the victory against Preston.
 
6:36 AM3 hours ago

Player to watch at Sunderland

Jack Clarke, who is only 20 years old, has already scored four goals and assisted six times this season. The English player has not scored since October 8.
6:31 AM3 hours ago

How is Millwall coming along?

Millwall are coming from a 1-1 draw in a friendly match against Brondby. They have now gone four consecutive matches without defeat. They have not lost since October 29 at Huddersfield. In the EFL Championship standings, they are in sixth place with 31 points, i.e. in the Playoffs, and seven points away from the direct promotion places.
6:26 AM3 hours ago

How is Sunderland coming along?

Sunderland comes after winning in a friendly against Al Shabab (1-0). They also won their last Premiership match 1-2 against Birmingham. They are currently in the fifteenth position in the table with a total of 27 points, four points away from the Playoffs and also four points ahead of the relegation places.
6:21 AM3 hours ago

Background

A total of 38 times Sunderland and Millwall have met, with Sunderland winning on 15 occasions, while Millwall have won 13 times. In the remaining 10 clashes have ended in a draw.  The última time they met was in the year ño 2018 in the EFL Championship in which they drew to one.
6:16 AM3 hours ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Stadium of Light, which was established in 1997 and has a capacity of 49,000 spectators.

6:11 AM3 hours ago

Preview of the match

Sunderland and Millwall will meet in the match corresponding to the 9th round of the EFL Championship, a match that was postponed on its day and will be recovered taking advantage of the stoppage due to the World Cup in Qatar.
 
6:06 AM4 hours ago

