Summary and highlights of Sunderland 3-0 Millwall in EFL Championship

Thanks to all of you.
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
END OF THE GAME: SUNDERLAND'S GOAL
GOOOOAAALL
Anthony Patterson scores on the counterattack to seal the game by beating the goalkeeper one-on-one;
90'
The referee has added five minutes of time;
88'
The corner kick taken by Scott Malone is cleared by Anthony Patterson;
82'
Millwall exhausted the changes with the entry of Malone and Evans
74'
Lynden Gooch receives the first yellow for a Sunderland player and the fourth of the match;
70'
Neil's shot is narrowly off target
67'
Triple change for Milwall, who are looking to react: Styles, Bennett and Shackleton enter the field;
GOOOOAALL
Alex Pritchard scores Sunderland's second with a shot from the edge of the box.
56'
Tom Bradshaw shoots, but the shot is blocked by a defender and there will be a corner for the visitors;
GOOOOAALL
Amad Diallo drives into an empty net to give Sunderland the lead after Simms' assist
46'
The second half started without changes;
END OF THE FIRST PART
45'
The referee has added four minutes of additional speaking time.
41'
Yellow card to Billy Mitchell for his foul in attack
38'
Simms' long shot to the hand of goalkeeper Long
34'
George Honeyman receives the second yellow card of the match;
33'
Amad does not convert after a redo
25'
Excellent interception by Batth with a header over the line;
22'
George Saville receives the first card of the match;
15'
George Honeyman's shot is blocked by Evans
13'
Defender Danny Batth has been injured, but it seems that he could continue without problems.
6'
The early stages of the match were not dominated by either team;
THE MATCH BEGINS
The first possession of the match goes to Sunderland;
All set
The players are in the locker room about to take the field.
Referee
The match will be directed by referee Tim Robinson;
Millwall as a visitor
Milwall's away record is dismal as they are the second worst team with nine points from ten games, and have won only one of the last three away games they have played.
Sunderland at home
Sunderland are the second worst home side in the competition with only 10 points from 10 games. They have also lost their last two home games.
XI Sunderland
With these 11 players will receive Millwall
XI Millwall
This is the starting lineup for the Rowett-led team.
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Sunderland and Millwall will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
Stay tuned to follow the Sunderland vs Millwall game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sunderland vs Millwall as well as the latest information from the Stadium of Light. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute action with VAVEL's live online coverage of the match.
How to watch Sunderland vs Millwall live?
If you want to watch Sunderland vs Millwall live you can follow the game on Star +
If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between Sunderland vs Milwall?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA (ET): 7:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Player to watch at Millwall
Zian Flemming is the reference in the attack of this team, since he is the top scorer of Millwall with eight goals. The 24-year-old Dutch striker is facing his first season in England and is one of the sensations. In the last game of his team in the EFL Championship he scored a hat trick contributing to the victory against Preston.
Player to watch at Sunderland
Jack Clarke, who is only 20 years old, has already scored four goals and assisted six times this season. The English player has not scored since October 8.
How is Millwall coming along?
Millwall are coming from a 1-1 draw in a friendly match against Brondby. They have now gone four consecutive matches without defeat. They have not lost since October 29 at Huddersfield. In the EFL Championship standings, they are in sixth place with 31 points, i.e. in the Playoffs, and seven points away from the direct promotion places.
How is Sunderland coming along?
Sunderland comes after winning in a friendly against Al Shabab (1-0). They also won their last Premiership match 1-2 against Birmingham. They are currently in the fifteenth position in the table with a total of 27 points, four points away from the Playoffs and also four points ahead of the relegation places.
Background
A total of 38 times Sunderland and Millwall have met, with Sunderland winning on 15 occasions, while Millwall have won 13 times. In the remaining 10 clashes have ended in a draw. The última time they met was in the year ño 2018 in the EFL Championship in which they drew to one.
Venue: The match will be played at the Stadium of Light, which was established in 1997 and has a capacity of 49,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Sunderland and Millwall will meet in the match corresponding to the 9th round of the EFL Championship, a match that was postponed on its day and will be recovered taking advantage of the stoppage due to the World Cup in Qatar.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Sunderland vs Millwall in EFL Championship
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.