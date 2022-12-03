Galatasaray vs Rayo Vallecano: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
10:58 PM6 minutes ago

Tune in here Galatasaray vs Rayo Vallecano Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Galatasaray vs Rayo Vallecano live match, as well as the latest information from the NEF Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
10:53 PM11 minutes ago

How to watch Galatasaray vs Rayo Vallecano Live Stream on TV and Online?

Galatasaray vs Rayo Vallecano will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

10:48 PM16 minutes ago

What time is Galatasaray vs Rayo Vallecano Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Galatasaray vs Rayo Vallecano of December 3rd, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 10:00 AM

10:43 PM21 minutes ago

Preparation of the teams for this match

10:38 PM26 minutes ago

Key player - Rayo Vallecano

In Rayo Vallecano, the presence of Isi Palazón stands out. The 27-year-old Spanish midfielder is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Spanish league he has three goals and three assists in 13 games played, where he has started 12 of them. He has played a total of 996 minutes.

10:33 PM31 minutes ago

Key player - Galatasaray

In Galatasaray, the presence of Mauro Icardi stands out. The 29-year-old Argentine striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Spanish league he has four goals and three assists in six games played, where he has started five of them. He has a total of 460 minutes.

10:28 PM36 minutes ago

Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano continues its preparation to resume the season in Spanish soccer and will try to leave behind the frustration of the previous match against Fenerbahce, where it started winning, but suffered the comeback of the Turks.

10:23 PM41 minutes ago

Galatasaray

Galatasaray enters the preparation phase to resume the season. The campaign has been outstanding, considering that they are in second place in the Turkish Super League. Now with the four matches they will have, they will get into rhythm to arrive in the best way next December 21 to the Turkish Cup match against Keçiörengücü.

10:18 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the NEF Stadium

The Galatasaray vs Rayo Vallecano match will be played at the NEF Stadium, located in the city of Istanbul, Turkey. This stadium, also called "The Hell of Istanbul", opened in 2011, has a capacity for 52,280 spectators.
10:13 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Friendly match: Galatasaray vs Rayo Vallecano Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo