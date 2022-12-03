Galatasaray vs Rayo Vallecano: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Galatasaray vs Rayo Vallecano will not be broadcast live on television.
What time is Galatasaray vs Rayo Vallecano Friendly Match?
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 10:00 AM
Preparation of the teams for this match
Key player - Rayo Vallecano
In Rayo Vallecano, the presence of Isi Palazón stands out. The 27-year-old Spanish midfielder is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Spanish league he has three goals and three assists in 13 games played, where he has started 12 of them. He has played a total of 996 minutes.
Key player - Galatasaray
In Galatasaray, the presence of Mauro Icardi stands out. The 29-year-old Argentine striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Spanish league he has four goals and three assists in six games played, where he has started five of them. He has a total of 460 minutes.
Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano continues its preparation to resume the season in Spanish soccer and will try to leave behind the frustration of the previous match against Fenerbahce, where it started winning, but suffered the comeback of the Turks.
Galatasaray
Galatasaray enters the preparation phase to resume the season. The campaign has been outstanding, considering that they are in second place in the Turkish Super League. Now with the four matches they will have, they will get into rhythm to arrive in the best way next December 21 to the Turkish Cup match against Keçiörengücü.