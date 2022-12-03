Fenerbahce vs Villarreal: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Fenerbahce vs Villarreal live match, as well as the latest information from Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
What time is Fenerbahce vs Villarreal Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Fenerbahce vs Villarreal of December 3rd, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
USA (ET): 11:00 AM
Spain: 5:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM

Preview of the match

Key player - Villarreal

The presence of Álex Baena stands out in Villarreal. The 21-year-old Spanish midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current Spanish league he has scored four goals in 13 games played, where he has been a starter in five of them. He has a total of 626 minutes.

Key player - Fenerbahce

The presence of Diego Rossi stands out in Fenerbahce. The 24-year-old Uruguayan striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Turkish Super League he has three goals and one assist in 12 matches played, where he has started four of them. He has played 427 minutes in total.

Villarreal

Villarreal joined Rayo Vallecano for a tour of Turkey, so they will play the first of two friendly matches. The season has not been very good for the Yellow Submarine and they need to be in good shape for the restart of official competitions.

Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce continues its preparation in this break in the season for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The team has just defeated Rayo Vallecano 3-1 and hopes that this match will be just as productive. It should be remembered that they will have two more friendly matches before returning to official competitions.

The match will be played at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium

The match Fenerbahce vs Villarreal will be played at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, located in the neighborhood of Fenerbahçe, in the municipal district of Kadıköy, in the Greater Municipality of the city of Esambul, in Turkey. This venue, inaugurated in 1907, has a capacity of 55,509 spectators.
