Fenerbahce vs Villarreal: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Fenerbahce vs Villarreal Live Score!
How to watch Fenerbahce vs Villarreal Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Fenerbahce vs Villarreal Friendly Match?
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
USA (ET): 11:00 AM
Spain: 5:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM
Preview of the match
Yarın akşam tüm taraftarlarımızı bekliyoruz! 💛💙
🆚 Villarreal
🏟️ @ulkerstadyumu
🎫 Biletler: https://t.co/XlznpOieD6 pic.twitter.com/iadm8yqoiX — Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) December 2, 2022
¡En 2⃣4⃣ horas jugamos el primero de los dos amistosos que disputaremos en Turquía!— Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) December 2, 2022
▪ 🆚 @Fenerbahce en el Estadio Ülker 🏟
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐝𝐚 𝐪𝐮𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐝𝐫𝐚́𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐢𝐫 𝐞𝐥 𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐞𝐧 𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨 𝐚 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞́𝐬 𝐝𝐞 @MovistarFutbol 𝐲 @LaLigaSportsTV pic.twitter.com/oueNWEkIKp
Key player - Villarreal
The presence of Álex Baena stands out in Villarreal. The 21-year-old Spanish midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current Spanish league he has scored four goals in 13 games played, where he has been a starter in five of them. He has a total of 626 minutes.
Key player - Fenerbahce
The presence of Diego Rossi stands out in Fenerbahce. The 24-year-old Uruguayan striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Turkish Super League he has three goals and one assist in 12 matches played, where he has started four of them. He has played 427 minutes in total.
Villarreal
Villarreal joined Rayo Vallecano for a tour of Turkey, so they will play the first of two friendly matches. The season has not been very good for the Yellow Submarine and they need to be in good shape for the restart of official competitions.
Fenerbahce
Fenerbahce continues its preparation in this break in the season for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The team has just defeated Rayo Vallecano 3-1 and hopes that this match will be just as productive. It should be remembered that they will have two more friendly matches before returning to official competitions.