Argentina vs Australia Socceroos Live Score Updates and How to Watch World Cup 2022 Match
11:15 AM27 minutes ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Argentina vs Australia live, as well as the latest information from the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
11:10 AM32 minutes ago

How to watch Argentina vs Australia Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Argentina vs Australia live on TV, your options is: Telemundo Deportes and Fox Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Fox Sports app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

11:05 AM37 minutes ago

What time is Argentina vs Australia match for the in FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

This is the start time of the game Argentina vs Australia of December 3 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 16 hours in DIRECTV Sports App y TyC Sports Play.

 

Bolivia: 15 hours in Tigo Sports Bolivia.

 

Brazil: 16 hours in NOW NET e Claro y GloboEsporte.com

 

Chile: 16 hours in DIRECTV Sports App, y DIRECTV Sports Chile.

 

Colombia: 14 hours in DIRECTV Sports App y DIRECTV Sports Colombia.

 

Ecuador: 14 hours in CNT Play y DIRECTV Sports Ecuador.

 

Spain: 19:00 hours in Gol Mundial.

 

USA: 14 hours in Telemundo Deportes y FOX Sports App.

 

Mexico: 13 hours in TUDN, Azteca 7, Canal 5 Televisa, Blue To Go Video Everywhere y VIX+.

 

Paraguay: 16 hours in Tigo Sports Paraguay.

 

Peru: 14 hours in DIRECTV Sports App, y DIRECTV Sports Peru.

 

Uruguay: 16 hours in DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, DIRECTV Sports App, MCGo Live y Antel TV.

 

Venezuela: 15 hours in DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Venezuela y Televen.

11:00 AM42 minutes ago

History

The Argentines have faced the Australians on different occasions, from international friendlies, confederations cup and replay matches in 1993.

Their last meeting was in 2007, with a goal by Martin Demichelis. In 2005 in the confederations cup Argentina won with four goals to two.

Australia has only beaten Argentina in 1998, by four goals to one in a friendly match.  

10:55 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Australia player

Mathew Leckie, the Melbourne City striker was the scorer who gave Australia the qualification, with his goal against Denmark, and he also has an assist against France. With 7 games in his club, the winger has made two assists and a goal with Melbourne. 
Photo: Socceroos
Photo: Socceroos
10:50 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Argentina player

Lionel Andrés Messi is one of the players who is in the eye of the hurricane, for being in this instance of getting the World Cup with Argentina, being his last World Cup, but in this season in Ligue 1 he has scored more assists than goals, with 10 assists and 7 games. In the Champions League in 5 games he has scored 4 goals and 4 assists.

In the cup games he has only had a minuscule participation, with 1 goal, being 12 goals and 14 assists in more than 1,657 minutes.

The ten has scored two goals in three World Cup games, with one assist against Mexico. Messi came close to scoring his third goal, but missed the penalty against Poland.

Photo: Argentina
Photo: Argentina
10:45 AMan hour ago

Australia's final lineup

Matthew Ryan, Milos Degenek, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Mathew Leckie, Jackson Irvine, Aaron Mooy, Craig Goodwin, Mitch Duke and Riley McGree.
10:40 AMan hour ago

Argentina's last lineup

Emiliano Martínez, Marcos Acuña, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo de Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández, Julián Álvarez, Lionel Messi and Ángel Di María. 
10:35 AMan hour ago

How is Argentina doing?

They were out, but the Argentines got into the round of 16 again, suffering the well-known Scaloneta, they got through the group stage after starting with a stumble against Arabia, with two victories they got the six points.

With Mexico they won by two goals, as well as against Poland being their last test, where they were obliged to win and seal their pass.

The scorer of the moment of this Albiceleste team has been Lionel Messi with two goals, but the ten comes to this meeting with a missed penalty against goalkeeper Tomasz Szczęsny, which could have given Messi his third goal in a World Cup.

The Argentine national team will seek to break its negative streak of the last World Cup in Russia 2018, with that elimination against France, the Argentines want to reach again a final since Brazil 2014 have not achieved it and being in 1986 the last time they were champions.

But before the forecasts that place Argentina as a candidate to take the World Cup, coach Lionel Scaloni extinguishes the illusions, being clear that nothing is won yet.

"We played a good game and we have to continue. We are not candidates for anything, we are a difficult team that will fight. It's not right to think that by winning today we will be champions".

In addition, captain Lionel Messi clarified that the match against Austria will not be easy, they will try to prepare in the best way, thinking that they must go game by game.

"The match against Australia will be very difficult. Anyone can beat anyone, everything is very even. We have to prepare the match in the best way as we always do. We have to take it one game at a time, now another World Cup is starting.

Photo: Argentina
Photo: Argentina
10:30 AMan hour ago

How does Australia arrive?

The Australians come to this match after a defeat against France, in their first game the French beat Australia by four goals to one, but in the second game a victory against Tunisia gave them hope to qualify, in the last game against Denmark they won their ticket to the round of 16 with a goal by Mathew Leckie.

But before this surprise, the Australians were close to being out of the World Cup, because of that play-off against Peru, which was resolved on penalties and today Australia can celebrate this great feat.

Midfielder Riley McGree spoke to the media after giving that pass to goal Leckie, the Australian considers himself ready for the next game and is very happy for the achievement to reach the round of 16.

"We are very proud to achieve this, to be Australian and we really appreciate the support from the fans. We're ready to face the next game, we'll go out there with the same belief in ourselves and see what happens."

The Socceroos had not advanced to the round of 16 since the 2006 World Cup in Germany, in 2010, 2014 and 2018 they crashed out in the first round. This feat in Qatar 2022 will be repeated again by being second in their group D.

Photo: Socceroos
Photo: Socceroos
10:25 AMan hour ago

The stadium

The Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, the venue for this round of 16 between Argentina and Australia, located in Rayan Qatar, has a capacity of 45 thousand spectators, it was opened in 2003, but was remodeled between 2016 and 2020. It is also the home of the Al-Rayyan club and the Qatar national team.

It has witnessed different competitions, club world cup, Arab cups and the current world cup.

10:20 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 in FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Argentina vs Australia Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
