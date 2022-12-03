Argentina vs Australia Socceroos Live Score Updates and How to Watch World Cup 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 16 hours in DIRECTV Sports App y TyC Sports Play.
Bolivia: 15 hours in Tigo Sports Bolivia.
Brazil: 16 hours in NOW NET e Claro y GloboEsporte.com
Chile: 16 hours in DIRECTV Sports App, y DIRECTV Sports Chile.
Colombia: 14 hours in DIRECTV Sports App y DIRECTV Sports Colombia.
Ecuador: 14 hours in CNT Play y DIRECTV Sports Ecuador.
Spain: 19:00 hours in Gol Mundial.
USA: 14 hours in Telemundo Deportes y FOX Sports App.
Mexico: 13 hours in TUDN, Azteca 7, Canal 5 Televisa, Blue To Go Video Everywhere y VIX+.
Paraguay: 16 hours in Tigo Sports Paraguay.
Peru: 14 hours in DIRECTV Sports App, y DIRECTV Sports Peru.
Uruguay: 16 hours in DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, DIRECTV Sports App, MCGo Live y Antel TV.
Venezuela: 15 hours in DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Venezuela y Televen.
History
Their last meeting was in 2007, with a goal by Martin Demichelis. In 2005 in the confederations cup Argentina won with four goals to two.
Australia has only beaten Argentina in 1998, by four goals to one in a friendly match.
In the cup games he has only had a minuscule participation, with 1 goal, being 12 goals and 14 assists in more than 1,657 minutes.
The ten has scored two goals in three World Cup games, with one assist against Mexico. Messi came close to scoring his third goal, but missed the penalty against Poland.
How is Argentina doing?
With Mexico they won by two goals, as well as against Poland being their last test, where they were obliged to win and seal their pass.
The scorer of the moment of this Albiceleste team has been Lionel Messi with two goals, but the ten comes to this meeting with a missed penalty against goalkeeper Tomasz Szczęsny, which could have given Messi his third goal in a World Cup.
The Argentine national team will seek to break its negative streak of the last World Cup in Russia 2018, with that elimination against France, the Argentines want to reach again a final since Brazil 2014 have not achieved it and being in 1986 the last time they were champions.
But before the forecasts that place Argentina as a candidate to take the World Cup, coach Lionel Scaloni extinguishes the illusions, being clear that nothing is won yet.
"We played a good game and we have to continue. We are not candidates for anything, we are a difficult team that will fight. It's not right to think that by winning today we will be champions".
In addition, captain Lionel Messi clarified that the match against Austria will not be easy, they will try to prepare in the best way, thinking that they must go game by game.
"The match against Australia will be very difficult. Anyone can beat anyone, everything is very even. We have to prepare the match in the best way as we always do. We have to take it one game at a time, now another World Cup is starting.
How does Australia arrive?
But before this surprise, the Australians were close to being out of the World Cup, because of that play-off against Peru, which was resolved on penalties and today Australia can celebrate this great feat.
Midfielder Riley McGree spoke to the media after giving that pass to goal Leckie, the Australian considers himself ready for the next game and is very happy for the achievement to reach the round of 16.
"We are very proud to achieve this, to be Australian and we really appreciate the support from the fans. We're ready to face the next game, we'll go out there with the same belief in ourselves and see what happens."
The Socceroos had not advanced to the round of 16 since the 2006 World Cup in Germany, in 2010, 2014 and 2018 they crashed out in the first round. This feat in Qatar 2022 will be repeated again by being second in their group D.
The stadium
It has witnessed different competitions, club world cup, Arab cups and the current world cup.