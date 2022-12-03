France vs Poland: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in World Cup Qatar 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this France vs Poland match for the World Cup Qatar 2022 on VAVEL US at Al Thumama Stadium, in Doha, Qatar.
What time is France vs Poland match for World Cup Qatar 2022?

This is the start time of the game France vs Poland of December 4th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Japan: 00:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

India: 20:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 10:00 AM on Fox and Telemundo

Spain: 4:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM on SKY Sports and SKY Blue to go

Paraguay: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Last games France vs Poland

Only once have these two teams faced each other in World Cups and that happened a few years ago, specifically in the 1982 World Cup in Spain when both teams lost in the semifinals and met in the third-place game, where Poland won 3-2. This will be the second meeting in World Cups and they will do it exactly 40 years later.
Key Player Poland

If there is a player who can make the difference in this kind of matches, it is Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, whose physique and good technique could be key in some set pieces or counterattacks, considering that Poland will be cautious and will try to win by taking advantage of the opponent's mistakes in the final zone.
Key player France

He did not play last game because the DT put most of the substitutes, but in the time he has been on the field Kylian Mbappé has been the figure of this team, which will seek to revalidate its title and show why they are the favorites. The PSG player has already scored 7 goals in World Cups and will be looking to increase his quota in only the second World Cup of his career.
Foto: Marca
Image: Marca
Last lineup Poland

1 Wojciech Szczesny, 14 Jakub Kiwior, 15 Kamil Glik, 18 Bartosz Bereszynski, 2 Matty Cash, 10 Grzegorz Krychowiak, 6 Krystian Bielik, 24 Przemyslaw Frankowski, 20 Piotr Zielinski, 16 Karol Swiderski, 9 Robert Lewandowski.
Last lineup France

16 Steve Mandanda, 24 Ibrahima Konaté, 4 Raphaël Varane, 25 Eduardo Camavinga, 3 Axel Disasi, 8 Aurélien Tchouaméni, 15 Jordan Veretout, 13 Youssouf Fofana, 12 Randal Kolo Muani, 6 Matteo Guendouzi, 20 Kingsley Coman.
Not the best game ever

Robert Lewandoswki at the end of the match in the defeat against Argentina admitted that the Albiceleste outplayed them from start to finish and could not do much to avoid the defeat beyond the saved penalty, however, he said he was happy to have advanced to the Round of 16 and now will have to turn the page to focus on France and give the upset

"It wasn't a match for a striker like me, but I knew it would be like this. For me, for the Polish national team, given our chances, it's a success," he added, "No one will remember the way we played this game. The important thing is to be ready against France.

On the other hand, neither Lewandowski nor Lionel Messi wanted to give statements about the "tense" meeting they had at the end of the match, stressing that the "media" assured that they had a bad relationship, remembering that both, at the time, have been the stars of FC Barcelona.

Why Didier Deschamps used an alternative squad against Tunisia?

The France manager explained the reasons why he used an alternative squad in the last game and it was mainly to dose the effort ahead of the important part of the World Cup, remembering that many players have not had rest in recent months.

"If I give them rest it is because I have reasons. Against Australia and Denmark we spent a lot of energy, I have to dose. With a different approach, maybe the result would be different, but now I would make the same decision again," he said.

"Those who have played less minutes have saved energy and when we face our next opponent on Sunday it will be their fourth game in ten days," he added.

Who does the winner go up against?

It should be noted that the winner of this match will face the winner of the game between England and Senegal, which will be played on Saturday at 13:00 Mexican time and 14:00 Eastern time in the United States.
How did Poland fare in the group stage?

The Polish National Team was characterized as an organized team in the defensive sector and sought to generate damage through counterattacks, mistakes by the opponent (such as the second goal against Saudi Arabia) or set pieces, which will once again be the key if they want to advance to the next round.

Poland 0-0 Mexico | Date 1

Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia | Date 2

Poland 0-2 Argentina | Date 3

How did France fare in the group stage?

Despite multiple absentees before the start of the tournament, including Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, Didier Deschamps managed to display the best soccer of the reigning world champions France, winning their first two games to guarantee them a place in this round. Although they suffered an unexpected defeat in the last match, the coach used an alternative team to avoid exposing the starters and give them some rest for this match.

France 4-1 Australia | Date 1

France 2-1 Denmark | Date 2

France 0-1 Tunisia | Date 3

The Kick-off

The France vs Poland match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium, in Doha, Qatar. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the World Cup Qatar 2022: France vs Poland!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
