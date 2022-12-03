Independiente Medellin vs Deportivo Pereira: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga BetPlay Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Deportivo Independiente Medellin vs Deportivo Pereira Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Deportivo Independiente Medellin vs Deportivo Pereira live, as well as the latest information from Atanasio Girardot Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Deportivo Independiente Medellin vs Deportivo Pereira live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Deportivo Independiente Medellin vs Deportivo Pereira match live on TV and online?
The match Deportivo Independiente Medellin vs Deportivo Pereira will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: Win sports online.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to directly stream it: Win sports online.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Deportivo Independiente Medellin vs Deportivo Pereira?
This is the kickoff time for the Deportivo Independiente Medellin vs Deportivo Pereira match on December 4, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Bolivia: 19:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Brazil: 20:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Chile: 19:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Colombia: 18:00 hrs. - Win sports +
Ecuador: 18:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Spain: 1:00 hrs. - Win sports online (December 5)
Mexico: 17:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Paraguay: 19:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Peru: 18:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Uruguay: 20:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Australia: 10:00 hrs. - Win sports online (December 5)
India: 4:30 hrs. - Win sports online (December 5)
Nigeria: 00:00 hrs. - Win sports online (December 5)
South Africa: 1:00 hrs. - Win sports online (December 5)
Japan: 8:00 hrs. - Win sports online (December 5)
Argentina: 20:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Bolivia: 19:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Brazil: 20:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Chile: 19:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Colombia: 18:00 hrs. - Win sports +
Ecuador: 18:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Spain: 1:00 hrs. - Win sports online (December 5)
Mexico: 17:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Paraguay: 19:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Peru: 18:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Uruguay: 20:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Australia: 10:00 hrs. - Win sports online (December 5)
India: 4:30 hrs. - Win sports online (December 5)
Nigeria: 00:00 hrs. - Win sports online (December 5)
South Africa: 1:00 hrs. - Win sports online (December 5)
Japan: 8:00 hrs. - Win sports online (December 5)
Referee team
Center: Carlos Betancur - Valle
Assistant No. 1: Dionisio Ruiz - Córdoba
Assistant No. 2: David Fuentes - Cesar
Fourth Referee: Jorge Duarte - Santander
VAR: Kéiner Jiménez - Cesar
AVAR: Néver Manjarrés - Córdoba
VAR Observer: Gustavo González - Federación
Assistant No. 1: Dionisio Ruiz - Córdoba
Assistant No. 2: David Fuentes - Cesar
Fourth Referee: Jorge Duarte - Santander
VAR: Kéiner Jiménez - Cesar
AVAR: Néver Manjarrés - Córdoba
VAR Observer: Gustavo González - Federación
Key player in Deportivo Pereira
One of the players to keep in mind in Deportivo Pereira is Leonardo Castro, the 30-year-old Colombian-born center forward has played 24 games so far in Liga BetPlay 2022-II, in that amount of games he already has four assists and 14 goals, these against; Jaguares de Córdoba, Cortuluá, La Equidad, Águilas Doradas, Deportivo Independiente Medellín, Deportes Tolima, Millonarios, Atlético Nacional, Atlético Bucaramanga, Junior de Barranquilla, Independiente Santa Fe twice and Junior de Barranquilla twice.
Key player in Deportivo Independiente Medellín
One of the most outstanding players in Deportivo Independiente Medellin is Diber Cambindo, the 26 year old Colombian born center forward has played 24 games in the current edition of the BetPlay League, in that amount of games he already has four assists and 10 goals, these against; Once Caldas, Atletico Nacional twice, America de Cali twice, Envigado F.C., Alianza Petrolera, Atletico Bucaramanga, Millonarios and America de Cali.
History of Deportivo Independiente Medellín vs Deportivo Pereira in the Liga
In total, both teams have faced each other 180 times in the league, the record is dominated by Deportivo Independiente Medellín with 75 wins, there have been 58 draws and Deportivo Pereira has won 47 matches.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Deportivo Independiente Medellín with 300 goals to Deportivo Pereira's 231.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Deportivo Independiente Medellín with 300 goals to Deportivo Pereira's 231.
Actuality - Deportivo Pereira
Deportivo Pereira throughout the Liga BetPlay 2022-II had a good performance, because after playing 20 games in the round-robin phase was ranked number five in the standings with 32 points, which allowed them to access the semifinal round-robin stage, this was achieved after; In the quadrangular semifinal phase, Deportivo Pereira won its group with 12 points, after playing six games, winning four, drawing none and losing two, scoring 13 goals, but conceding nine, for a goal difference of +4.
Independiente Santa Fe 2 - 0 Deportivo Pereira
- Last three games
Independiente Santa Fe 2 - 0 Deportivo Pereira
Millonarios 2 - 0 Deportivo Pereira
Deportivo Pereira 2 - 1 Millonarios
Deportivo Pereira 5 - 1 Independiente Santa Fe
Junior of Barranquilla 0 - 2 Deportivo Pereira
Actuality - Deportivo Independiente Medellín
Deportivo Independiente Medellín is going through a good moment in the Liga BetPlay 2022-II, because after playing a total of 20 matches in the round-robin phase, they are in third place in the standings with 33 points, which allowed them to access the semifinal round-robin stage, this after winning nine matches, drawing six and losing five, In addition, they have scored 30 goals and conceded 25, for a goal difference of +5. In the quadrangular phase, Deportivo Independiente Medellín won their group after collecting 11 points, this after playing six games, winning three, tying two and losing one, scoring six goals and conceding three, for a goal difference of +3.
America de Cali 0 - 2 Deportivo Independiente Medellín
- Last five games
America de Cali 0 - 2 Deportivo Independiente Medellín
Águilas Doradas 1 - 0 Deportivo Independiente Medellín
Deportivo Independiente Medellín 2 - 1 Águilas Doradas
Deportivo Independiente Medellin 2 - 1 America de Cali
Deportivo Pasto 2 - 1 Deportivo Independiente Medellin
The match will be played at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium
The match between Deportivo Independiente Medellin and Deportivo Pereira will take place at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium in the city of Medellin (Colombia), this stadium is where the Clubs Atletico Nacional and Deportivo Independiente Medellin play their home matches, it was built in 1953 and has a capacity for approximately 41,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Deportivo Independiente Medellin vs Deportivo Pereira, valid for the first leg final of the Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR 2022-II.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.