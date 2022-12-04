France vs Poland LIVE Result Updates: Giroud's goal (1-0)
Image: VAVEL

10:56 AM2 minutes ago

GOAL DE FRANCIA 1-0

10:49 AM9 minutes ago

HALF TIME

FRANCE 1-0 POLAND
10:46 AM11 minutes ago

45'

Add 2 more minutes.
10:45 AM13 minutes ago

44'

GOAL FRANCE

Giroud passes the ball to the goalkeeper to score the first goal of the match. 1-0.

10:39 AM19 minutes ago

37'

Hernandez and Varane save France on the line with three Polish attempts that were not goals.
10:37 AM21 minutes ago

35'

Mbappé with a shot that the Polish goalkeeper manages to deflect away to prevent the first.
10:35 AM22 minutes ago

34'

Kash's cross shot goes just wide, but Poland also comes close.
10:34 AM24 minutes ago

33'

Lewandowski's shot into the wall from a direct free kick.
10:32 AM25 minutes ago

31'

Aurélien Tchouaméni of France has been cautioned.
10:30 AM28 minutes ago

28'

Giroud's cross to the far post was just wide of the target, but he was offside.
10:23 AM35 minutes ago

22'

Now the attempt is by Koundé that reaches the goalkeeper's hands.
10:22 AM36 minutes ago

20'

Lewandowski's shot from half distance goes wide of the goal.
10:18 AM40 minutes ago

16'

Dembélé's shot into the goalkeeper's hands. France continue to lurk.
10:14 AM44 minutes ago

12'

Aurélien Tchouaméni's mid-range shot is saved by the goalkeeper, who leans to one side.
10:10 AMan hour ago

8'

Mbappé's cross is turned behind for a corner kick.
10:05 AMan hour ago

4'

Varane's header from a corner kick goes wide.
10:03 AMan hour ago

1'

Griezmann's cross goes wide but does not go wide.
10:02 AMan hour ago

1'

Foul on Griezmann and first free kick of the game.
10:01 AMan hour ago

0'

The game between France and Poland is underway.
9:56 AMan hour ago

In this moments

The national anthems of France and Poland are already being sung.
9:52 AMan hour ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of action between France and Poland in the Round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup.
9:51 AMan hour ago

Polonia substitutes

26 Michal Skoras

5 Jan Bednarek

4 Mateusz Wieteska

7 Arkadiusz Milik

3 Artur Jedrzejczyk

11 Kamil Grosicki

17 Szymon Zurkowski

22 Kamil Grabara

6 Krystian Bielik

21 Nicola Zalewski

25 Robert Gumny

16 Karol Swiderski

23 Krzysztof Piatek

12 Lukasz Skorupski

8 Damian Szymanski

9:46 AMan hour ago

France substitutes

6 Matteo Guendouzi

26 Marcus Thuram

15 Jordan Veretout

12 Randal Kolo Muani

23 Alphonse Areola

16 Steve Mandanda

3 Axel Disasi

13 Youssouf Fofana

20 Kingsley Coman

25 Eduardo Camavinga

17 William Saliba

24 Ibrahima Konaté

2 Benjamin Pavard

9:41 AMan hour ago

XI Poland

1 Wojciech Szczesny, 15 Kamil Glik, 14 Jakub Kiwior, 18 Bartosz Bereszynski, 10 Grzegorz Krychowiak, 19 Sebastian Szymanski, 24 Przemyslaw Frankowski, 2 Matty Cash, 9 Robert Lewandowski, 13 Jakub Kaminski, 20 Piotr Zielinski.
9:36 AMan hour ago

XI France

1 Hugo Lloris, 18 Dayot Upamecano, 4 Raphaël Varane, 22 Theo Hernández, 5 Jules Koundé, 7 Antoine Griezmann, 14 Adrien Rabiot, 8 Aurélien Tchouaméni, 9 Olivier Giroud, 10 Kylian Mbappé, 11 Ousmane Dembélé.
9:31 AMan hour ago

Will it be decisive?

One of Poland's players to watch is Robert Lewandowski, who has scored just one goal in World Cups and will need to be in the box seat for Poland to stay alive at Qatar 2022.
9:26 AM2 hours ago

The attack came

Led by Giroud and Mbappé, who has already scored three goals in the World Cup, France arrived a few moments ago at the Al Thumama Stadium.
9:21 AM2 hours ago

Little forcefulness

Poland came into these matches with a low effectiveness by scoring only two goals, which they scored against Saudi Arabia, as they were blanked against Mexico and Argentina. Poland will have to improve if they want to make a splash in the Round of 16 of the World Cup.
9:16 AM2 hours ago

Next opponent

The winner of this game between France and Poland will face the winner of England vs. Senegal in the quarterfinals on Friday, a match that will take place later in the day.
9:11 AM2 hours ago

They not only defend

At a press conference on Saturday, France coach Didier Deschamps warned that Poland is not only a team that knows how to defend well, but that when they attack they are generally dangerous, a situation that has already been studied by his team to avoid damage in this match.
9:06 AM2 hours ago

Start

After knowing the first two teams that have qualified to the Quarterfinals, it is now time to watch the reigning world champions France against the tough Poland. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the Round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
9:01 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Round of 16 France vs Poland Live Score in World Cup Qatar 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this France vs Poland match for the World Cup Qatar 2022 on VAVEL US at Al Thumama Stadium, in Doha, Qatar.
8:56 AM2 hours ago

What time is France vs Poland match for World Cup Qatar 2022?

This is the start time of the game France vs Poland of December 4th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Japan: 00:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

India: 20:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 10:00 AM on Fox and Telemundo

Spain: 4:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM on SKY Sports and SKY Blue to go

Paraguay: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

8:51 AM2 hours ago

Last games France vs Poland

Only once have these two teams faced each other in World Cups and that happened a few years ago, specifically in the 1982 World Cup in Spain when both teams lost in the semifinals and met in the third-place game, where Poland won 3-2. This will be the second meeting in World Cups and they will do it exactly 40 years later.
8:46 AM2 hours ago

Key Player Poland

If there is a player who can make the difference in this kind of matches, it is Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, whose physique and good technique could be key in some set pieces or counterattacks, considering that Poland will be cautious and will try to win by taking advantage of the opponent's mistakes in the final zone.
8:41 AM2 hours ago

Key player France

He did not play last game because the DT put most of the substitutes, but in the time he has been on the field Kylian Mbappé has been the figure of this team, which will seek to revalidate its title and show why they are the favorites. The PSG player has already scored 7 goals in World Cups and will be looking to increase his quota in only the second World Cup of his career.
Foto: Marca
Image: Marca
8:36 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Poland

1 Wojciech Szczesny, 14 Jakub Kiwior, 15 Kamil Glik, 18 Bartosz Bereszynski, 2 Matty Cash, 10 Grzegorz Krychowiak, 6 Krystian Bielik, 24 Przemyslaw Frankowski, 20 Piotr Zielinski, 16 Karol Swiderski, 9 Robert Lewandowski.
8:31 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup France

16 Steve Mandanda, 24 Ibrahima Konaté, 4 Raphaël Varane, 25 Eduardo Camavinga, 3 Axel Disasi, 8 Aurélien Tchouaméni, 15 Jordan Veretout, 13 Youssouf Fofana, 12 Randal Kolo Muani, 6 Matteo Guendouzi, 20 Kingsley Coman.
8:26 AM3 hours ago

Not the best game ever

Robert Lewandoswki at the end of the match in the defeat against Argentina admitted that the Albiceleste outplayed them from start to finish and could not do much to avoid the defeat beyond the saved penalty, however, he said he was happy to have advanced to the Round of 16 and now will have to turn the page to focus on France and give the upset

"It wasn't a match for a striker like me, but I knew it would be like this. For me, for the Polish national team, given our chances, it's a success," he added, "No one will remember the way we played this game. The important thing is to be ready against France.

On the other hand, neither Lewandowski nor Lionel Messi wanted to give statements about the "tense" meeting they had at the end of the match, stressing that the "media" assured that they had a bad relationship, remembering that both, at the time, have been the stars of FC Barcelona.

8:21 AM3 hours ago

Why Didier Deschamps used an alternative squad against Tunisia?

The France manager explained the reasons why he used an alternative squad in the last game and it was mainly to dose the effort ahead of the important part of the World Cup, remembering that many players have not had rest in recent months.

"If I give them rest it is because I have reasons. Against Australia and Denmark we spent a lot of energy, I have to dose. With a different approach, maybe the result would be different, but now I would make the same decision again," he said.

"Those who have played less minutes have saved energy and when we face our next opponent on Sunday it will be their fourth game in ten days," he added.

8:16 AM3 hours ago

Who does the winner go up against?

It should be noted that the winner of this match will face the winner of the game between England and Senegal, which will be played on Saturday at 13:00 Mexican time and 14:00 Eastern time in the United States.
8:11 AM3 hours ago

How did Poland fare in the group stage?

The Polish National Team was characterized as an organized team in the defensive sector and sought to generate damage through counterattacks, mistakes by the opponent (such as the second goal against Saudi Arabia) or set pieces, which will once again be the key if they want to advance to the next round.

Poland 0-0 Mexico | Date 1

Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia | Date 2

Poland 0-2 Argentina | Date 3

8:06 AM3 hours ago

How did France fare in the group stage?

Despite multiple absentees before the start of the tournament, including Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, Didier Deschamps managed to display the best soccer of the reigning world champions France, winning their first two games to guarantee them a place in this round. Although they suffered an unexpected defeat in the last match, the coach used an alternative team to avoid exposing the starters and give them some rest for this match.

France 4-1 Australia | Date 1

France 2-1 Denmark | Date 2

France 0-1 Tunisia | Date 3

8:01 AM3 hours ago

The Kick-off

The France vs Poland match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium, in Doha, Qatar. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
7:56 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the World Cup Qatar 2022: France vs Poland!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
