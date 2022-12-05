Brazil vs South Korea: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch World Cup 2022

Image: VAVEL

11:00 AM11 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow Brazil vs South Korea World Cup soccer match on VAVEL

The Brazilian national team, which qualified as first place in the group with a total of six points, will be looking to face a round of 16 match where on paper they are favorites, however, they will face a South Korean team that does not play bad soccer. 

In a few moments we will present you with all the details: data, statistics and the latest news of the match, in addition to the best coverage that you will surely love, we will also leave you the best moments and video scores so you can enjoy them over and over again. Stay with us!
 

10:55 AM16 minutes ago

How and where to watch Brazil vs South Korea World Cup match live and online

USA (Los Angeles): 2:00 PM ET in CBS

United Kingdom (ET): 17:00 PM in CBS

Brazil: 4:00 PM in ESPN

India: 2:00 PM in DirecTV Sports

Nigeria: 1:00 PM in DirecTV Sports

South Africa: 1:00 PM in DirecTV Sports

Spain: 9:00 PM in Cuatro

TV Mexico: 1:00 PM in DirecTV Sports

Japan: 11:00 AM in DirecTV Sports

10:50 AM21 minutes ago

Last match between Brazil and South Korea


The last time these two teams faced each other was in June of this year, in a match that resulted in a 5-1 score in favor of the Canary Islanders, so a very intense duel is expected where Korea will want to win but will have to make an extraordinary effort to defeat Bacchi's team.
10:45 AM26 minutes ago

Latest South Korea lineup

The Koreans used these elements as starters for their last match:

1. Kim Seung-Gyu

15. Kim Moon-Hwan

20. Kwon Kyung-Won

19. Kim Young-Gwon

3. Kim Jin-Su

6. Hwang In-Beom

Jung Woo-Young

18. Lee Kang-In

10. Lee Jae-Sung

9. Cho Gue-Sung

7. Son Heung-Min

10:40 AM31 minutes ago

Brazil's latest lineup

This is how the Brazilian team came out to face its rival in the previous day's match:

23. Ederson

16. Alex Telles

24. Bremer

14. Éder Militão

13. Dani AlvesC

15. Fabinho

8. Fred

26. Gabriel Martinelli

21. Rodrygo

19. Antony

18. Gabriel Jesus

10:35 AM36 minutes ago

Korea's key player

One of the most important elements for the Korean team is Tottenham striker Heung Min Son, who has been in charge of leading Korea to the next stage during this World Cup. 

He will have to contribute with offensive plays and goals to help his team reach the quarterfinals, against all odds. 

 

10:30 AM41 minutes ago

Brazil's key player

Under pressure, one player who has responded quite well for the Brazilian team has been none other than Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. 

His speed and unbalance have been fundamental for Brazil to qualify as first in their group, so tonight they will have to give their best to reach the Quarterfinals. 

10:25 AMan hour ago

Korea in the Round of 16

 

This is the first time South Korea will play in the Round of 16 of the World Cup since 2010, when they lost to Uruguay by a score of 1-2. 
They have won only one of their five matches beyond the group stage and that victory was against Italy at home for the 2002 Korea/Japan World Cup.

10:20 AMan hour ago

They have played before


This will be the eighth meeting between the Brazil and South Korea teams, however it will be the first in competition between the two. 
Of the matches they have played Brazil has won six of the seven games, and Korea has only come away with the victory on one occasion.
10:15 AMan hour ago

South Korea will seek the feat

Four points were enough for the Korean team to qualify for the Round of 16, so today, as second-placed team, they will try to defeat the Brazilian power. 

In their previous match they won against Portugal to qualify from group "H", thanks to goals by Kim Young-Gwon and Hwang Hee-Chan.

With these weapons, today they will be looking for a victory and a feat that would go down in the history of the World Cups. 

10:10 AMan hour ago

Brazil is the overwhelming favorite

The South American team had a very good first round in which they promptly obtained their six points that qualified them to the round of 16, and even had the opportunity to play their third match with substitutes.

In this last match they faced Cameroon, who defeated them with a score of 1-0, with a goal in added time.  

That is why in this match, now with a starting lineup, they will be favorites against the Korean team. 

 

10:05 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the 974

The Brazil vs South Korea match will be played at the 974 stadium, in Doha, Qatar. With a capacity of 44,089 people.

This is a soccer stadium in Ras Abu Aboud itself that was inaugurated on November 30, 2021 as a temporary venue hosting matches during the Qatar 2022 World Cup. 

The stadium is built on a waterfront site and has a design that incorporates 974 recycled shipping containers in homage to the site's industrial history and the international marking code for Qatar (+974).

Some of the containers house stadium amenities such as restrooms and concessions, however, these and the seating will be dismantled later to be provided as assistance to underdeveloped countries in Africa; making it the first temporary venue in the history of a FIFA World Cup.

 

10:00 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 World Cup match: Brazil vs South Korea Live Updates!

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

 

The Brazilian national team, which qualified as first place in the group with a total of six points, will be looking to face a round of 16 match where on paper they are favorites, however, they will face a South Korean team that does not play bad soccer.  The Asians finished second in group "H" and could only manage four points, but they showed a lot of dynamism and great capacity when facing the goal.  That is why this match will have a lot of intensity but above all a lot of speed on offense, and will show us two teams that will be playing for a place in the Quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
