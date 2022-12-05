Brazil vs South Korea: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch World Cup 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
United Kingdom (ET): 17:00 PM in CBS
Brazil: 4:00 PM in ESPN
India: 2:00 PM in DirecTV Sports
Nigeria: 1:00 PM in DirecTV Sports
South Africa: 1:00 PM in DirecTV Sports
Spain: 9:00 PM in Cuatro
TV Mexico: 1:00 PM in DirecTV Sports
Japan: 11:00 AM in DirecTV Sports
Last match between Brazil and South Korea
The last time these two teams faced each other was in June of this year, in a match that resulted in a 5-1 score in favor of the Canary Islanders, so a very intense duel is expected where Korea will want to win but will have to make an extraordinary effort to defeat Bacchi's team.
Latest South Korea lineup
1. Kim Seung-Gyu
15. Kim Moon-Hwan
20. Kwon Kyung-Won
19. Kim Young-Gwon
3. Kim Jin-Su
6. Hwang In-Beom
Jung Woo-Young
18. Lee Kang-In
10. Lee Jae-Sung
9. Cho Gue-Sung
7. Son Heung-Min
Brazil's latest lineup
23. Ederson
16. Alex Telles
24. Bremer
14. Éder Militão
13. Dani AlvesC
15. Fabinho
8. Fred
26. Gabriel Martinelli
21. Rodrygo
19. Antony
18. Gabriel Jesus
Korea's key player
He will have to contribute with offensive plays and goals to help his team reach the quarterfinals, against all odds.
Brazil's key player
His speed and unbalance have been fundamental for Brazil to qualify as first in their group, so tonight they will have to give their best to reach the Quarterfinals.His speed and unbalance have been fundamental for Brazil to qualify as first in their group, so tonight they will have to give their best to reach the Quarterfinals.
Korea in the Round of 16
This is the first time South Korea will play in the Round of 16 of the World Cup since 2010, when they lost to Uruguay by a score of 1-2.
They have won only one of their five matches beyond the group stage and that victory was against Italy at home for the 2002 Korea/Japan World Cup.
They have played before
This will be the eighth meeting between the Brazil and South Korea teams, however it will be the first in competition between the two.
Of the matches they have played Brazil has won six of the seven games, and Korea has only come away with the victory on one occasion.
South Korea will seek the feat
In their previous match they won against Portugal to qualify from group "H", thanks to goals by Kim Young-Gwon and Hwang Hee-Chan.
With these weapons, today they will be looking for a victory and a feat that would go down in the history of the World Cups.
Brazil is the overwhelming favorite
In this last match they faced Cameroon, who defeated them with a score of 1-0, with a goal in added time.
That is why in this match, now with a starting lineup, they will be favorites against the Korean team.
The match will be played at the 974
This is a soccer stadium in Ras Abu Aboud itself that was inaugurated on November 30, 2021 as a temporary venue hosting matches during the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
The stadium is built on a waterfront site and has a design that incorporates 974 recycled shipping containers in homage to the site's industrial history and the international marking code for Qatar (+974).
Some of the containers house stadium amenities such as restrooms and concessions, however, these and the seating will be dismantled later to be provided as assistance to underdeveloped countries in Africa; making it the first temporary venue in the history of a FIFA World Cup.
The Brazilian national team, which qualified as first place in the group with a total of six points, will be looking to face a round of 16 match where on paper they are favorites, however, they will face a South Korean team that does not play bad soccer. The Asians finished second in group "H" and could only manage four points, but they showed a lot of dynamism and great capacity when facing the goal. That is why this match will have a lot of intensity but above all a lot of speed on offense, and will show us two teams that will be playing for a place in the Quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
