Japan vs Croatia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How To Watch World Cup 2022 Match

Tune in here Japan vs Croatia Live Score!
How to watch Japan vs Croatia Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, Peacock and FOX Sports App, FOX Network.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Japan vs Croatia match for Qatar 2022 World Cup?
Argentina: 12:00 PM on TyC Sports, TyC Sports Play, Televisión Pública, DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App.
Australia: 2:00 AM (Dec. 6) on SBS, SBS On Demand
Bolivia: 11:00 AM on Unitel, Red Uno, Tigo Sports Bolivia, Bolivia TV
Brazil: 12:00 PM on GloboEsporte.com, Globo, Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV
Chile: 12:00 PM on DirecTV Sports, DirecTV Sports App, Canal 13, Chilevision
Colombia: 10:00 AM on RCN Televisión, Deportes RCN En Vivo, Caracol Televisión, Caracol Play, DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on Canal del Futbol, CNT Play, DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on Telemundo, Foxsports.com, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, FOX Sports App, Sling, FOX Network
USA (New York): 10:00 AM
USA (Los Angeles): 7:00 AM
Spain: 4:00 PM on RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1, Gol Mundial
India: 8:30 PM on MTV India HD, JioTV, Sports18, Sports18 HD
Japan: 12:00 AM (December 6) on AbemaTV
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Sky HD, Blue To Go VE
Nigeria: 4:00 PM on SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on Tigo Sports
Peru: 10:00 AM on DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
United Kingdom (ET): 3:00 PM on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport Web, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC iPlayer
South Africa: 5:00 PM on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport CSN, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on NS Eventos 1, Antel TV, MCGo Live, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, DIRECTV Sports App, TCC, Montecable HD 1
Venezuela: Televen, DirecTV Sports and DirecTV Sports App
Statements - Zlatko Dalić (Croatia Coach)
"Croatia is successful and has achieved great results. There are four million of us and the results we achieve are a world miracle. Taking all this into account it should be noted that we are constantly in major competitions. We are happy to be here and our goal is to go as far as possible. We want to make the people, the state, the nation happy. When the soccer team has good results, our whole nation is happy. I want it to last as long as possible."
"We will try to have chances, I am always optimistic. This World Cup is of high quality. We face an opponent who wants to show what they are capable of. Our ambition is to go to the next round to make our country happy. Croatia has had great results, with several great generations."
"The Japanese finish their counterattacks with five or six players in the opponent's box. We can't rest on our laurels for a second. We know it will be a difficult match. They are a tough opponent who never give up. Our mentality is similar to that of the Japanese. We are ready to fight and give our best.
Statements - Hajime Moriyasu (Japan Coach)
"My players are versatile. It's difficult to answer about tactics and lineup, but what is certain is that we will be competitive. We are ready for 120 minutes of battle. We will have to put more pressure on our opponents and be more aggressive. We didn't want to play defensively against Spain or Germany and that's not our intention against Croatia. Croatia can play in different ways and we have to take that into account."
"I'm looking forward to the match. We had three days of rest and it has been important. The players are calm, focused. I expect a tough match and for the players to show the level they offer in training."
"We have shown the most progress in team building in our history. The Japanese players have improved a lot. We have always been a compact team, but this is more evident nowadays."
"In Russia 2018 we came close to qualifying but didn't make it. We competed well but still lost. We were disappointed with that defeat which we now see as a positive experience for us. For sure we have learned from that, it was a lesson. What we have done so far is important. We have players who didn't experience a defeat like that."
"We are persistent and I would like the players to maintain their level of motivation. On Monday only victory is an option although the players have to be relaxed, feel comfortable in their own skin. They must be full of energy."
Key player - Croatia
In Croatia, the presence of Andrej Kramarić stands out. The 31-year-old attacker is playing his second World Cup and has been important being the team's top scorer so far in the tournament with two celebrations. In the different competitions and categories he has been wearing the jersey of his national team, he has 25 goals in 90 games.
Key player - Japan
In Japan, the presence of Ritsu Doan stands out. The 24-year-old midfielder is playing his first World Cup and has proven his importance in the team with his goals, as he already has two in the tournament. In the different competitions and categories he has been wearing the jersey of his national team, he has 10 goals in 47 games.
Japan vs Croatia history
In World Cups
Referring to the different World Cups, Japan and Croatia have met twice. The statistics favor the Croatians who won one game and drew the other.
These two encounters took place in the World Cups of France 1998, where Croatia won 1-0, and Germany 2006, where they drew goalless.
Croatia
Croatia reaches the round of 16 in the World Cup after finishing second in group F of the competition, behind the big surprise of the tournament, Morocco. Although they qualified second, they are still one of the teams that is undefeated, so their status as favorites in the match is still present.
Japan
Japan has reached the round of 16 of this World Cup in a surprising way, if we take into account the opponents they had to face in group E, where despite their defeat against Costa Rica, they beat Germany and Spain against all odds.