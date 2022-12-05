Gzira vs Inter Milan: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Gzira vs Inter Milan?
What time is the Gzira vs Inter Milan friendly match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Player to watch at Inter Milan
Despite the absence of the team's top scorer, Lautaro Martánez, who is at the World Cup with the Argentine national team, Dzeko stands out, with a total of nine goals and three assists this season. In addition, the Bosnian striker who has experience in the big leagues (Seria A with Roma and Inter, Premier League with Manchester City or the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg) has scored three goals in the last two matches he has played;
Player to watch at Gzira
Jefferson stands out in the Malta team, an experienced striker who has been with this club for three seasons, although he was also in the first half of the 2019/20 season. During this season the Brazilian player has nine goals in the competition, tying him with Degabriele at the top of the scoring charts. He also has four goals and an assist in the UEFA Conference League standings. He has not scored in a month, most recently on November 4 against Mosta to help his team to victory;
How are Inter Milan coming along?
The Italian team that was very close to becoming Serie A champion last season had to settle for second place, because in the end Milano were the champions by a distance of only two points. In their last match they won 2-3 away to Atalanta after a comeback in which Dzeko scored two goals. Inter Milan have won two consecutive victories and are in fifth place in the Serie A table with 30 points, i.e. in the UEFA Europa League places. They are currently 11 points behind the leader, which is currently Nerazzurri. While in the highest European competition, the UEFA Champions League, they got through the group stage leaving out one of the most historic rivals, FC Barcelona. The riva of the team coached by Inzaghi will be measured in the round of 16 will be Porto, a tie that will be played in mid-February. Before that they will have to play several friendlies, domestic matches, the round of 16 of the Coppa d'Italia against Palma and even the final of the Supercoppa against Milano;
How does the Gzira arrive?
The Gzira in their last match lost 0-1 at home against Balzan in the league competition. A team that has won only one of the last five matches they have played. Right now in the standings they are in the fourth position of the Maltese Premier League with 22 points, currently in the UEFA Conference League qualification zone, while they are nine points behind the leader, which is Hamrun.
Background
This will be the first time that Inter Milan and Gzira will face each other in history and they will do it in a friendly match. While Inter Milan have played against Maltese teams on four occasions and have won all of them with a favorable balance of 15 goals for and only two against. On the other hand, this will be the first time that Gzira will face an Italian team in its history;
Venue: The match will be played at the Hibernians Ground, a stadium located in the city of Paola, Malta. It was inaugurated on November 9, 1986 and has a capacity of 2,968 spectators.
Preview of the match
Gzira and Inter Milan will meet in a friendly match to take advantage of the stoppage of league competitions for the Qatar World Cup 2022;
