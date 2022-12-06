Spain vs. Morocco Live Updates: Score, Stream Information and How to Watch World Cup 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Spain vs Morocco Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Morocco vs Spain live match.
What time is Morocco - Spain match for World Cup Match 2022?
This is the start time of the game Morocco vs Spain of 6th December in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 hrs.
USA: 10:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs.
Brasil: 12:00 hrs.
Chile: 11:00 hrs.
Colombia: 10:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 10:00 hrs.
España: 17:00 hrs.
México: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs.
Perú: 10:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player from Morocco:
The player to watch for this match will be one of the goalkeepers considered as one of the best goalkeepers in the world; Yassine Bounou. Currently, if we want to talk about leaders under the three posts, we must talk about the goalkeeper born in Spain and naturalized Moroccan, Yassine Bounou, after signing for Sevilla, the goalkeeper began to demonstrate why he is in charge of defending one of the most coveted goals in the world, becoming a human wall that conquered Europe last season. Now, as the defender of the Moroccan goal, his duty will be to prevent the Moroccan goal from being breached until the final of Qatar 2022.
Watch out for this Spain player:
The player to watch in these 90 World Cup minutes will be Barcelona star and hero of the entire nation of Spain, Sergio Busquets. The Spanish midfielder became an icon after the great performance he had with his country in the World Cups of South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018, after having led them in a surprising World Cup and even to the final where they won their first World Cup championship. Currently Sergio Busquets is one of the most important players in the midfield worldwide and he proved it last season being one of the most important pieces for Barcelona to get Champions League places, now, in this World Cup he will seek to complete the feat not achieved in the last fair, to return to Spain World Champions.
Morocco's last lineup:
Bono; N. Mazraoui, R Saiss, N. Aguerd, A. Hakimi; A. Sabiri, S. Amrabat, A. Ounahi; S. Boufal, Y. En-Nesyri, H. Ziyech.
Spain's last lineup:
Unai Simon; Alejandro Baldé, Pau Torres, Rodri, Cesar Azplicueta; P. Gonzalez, Sergio Busquets, Gavi; Dani Olmo, Alvaro Morata, Nico Williams.
Background:
The selection of Morocco and Spain have faced each other on a total of 3 occasions (2 wins for Spain and 1 draw) where the balance is totally in favor of the Spanish team. In terms of goals, the Spanish team has scored 6 goals against Morocco, while the Moroccans have scored 4 times against Spain. Their last duel dates back to the Russia 2018 World Cup where both teams split points in a thrilling 2-2 final.
About the Stadium:
The Education Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the practice of soccer at a professional level and is one of the architectural works in the world of sports with the most relevant technology to carry out an international sporting event. Its construction began in 2016 and ended in 2022 with the objective of being a World Cup venue, it is located in the city of Rayan in Qatar and has a capacity of 45,000 spectators. After the World Cup, the stadium will only retain 25,000 seats and will become the home of a local team.
It hosted 6 matches in the group stage, the first one between Denmark and Tunisia, and the last one between South Korea and Portugal. In addition to hosting this Round of 16 duel between Morocco vs Spain, it will host one more duel corresponding to the Quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Showing the true power of the red fury
Luis Enrique and company had a real scare at the end of the group stage because after having a good performance in the first two dates against Costa Rica and Germany, the margin of error for Spain was very wide and with high possibilities of seeing the Spaniards qualified to the next round and at the top of their group, however, everything changed when Japan gave them the comeback in their last match, sending them to the second place of the group and putting at risk their qualification because for three minutes, Costa Rica was eliminating Spain from the greatest soccer party. Fortunately, the scare remained just that and nothing more, now Spain can resume its path and clear the doubts it generated in its past performance, but to do so they will have to overcome the Morocco team that wants to make history and go far in this World Cup.
For a place in the quarterfinals
Undoubtedly, the Moroccan national team has put a hard blow on the table in the world of soccer after having qualified as first of the group and having collaborated in the elimination of Belgium in the first phase of the World Cup, also, Morocco is one of the few teams that so far remain undefeated in this World Cup. The African team had everything against them to have managed to survive the tough rivals they faced in the last phase, however, a great job by their coach and a good call where their players stand out in European elite teams, have made Morocco the dark horse of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and they will seek to continue their journey, but to do so they must beat another world power; Spain.
World Cup fever continues
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has arrived with the mission of bringing new emotions, many joys and above all a lot of soccer in the search to see who will be crowned as the new monarch of the world. In this second phase, the 16 teams that have qualified for the round of 16 will compete in a single match to stay in Qatar 2022, with the aim of advancing to the next round while keeping alive the hope of being crowned as the new world champions. In the round of 16, the winner could be decided in penalties or extra time, so it will be very important for the teams to follow the tactics both mentally and psychologically, since in these instances the margin for error is very little where there are so many opportunities at stake. In this match, the teams of Morocco and Spain will face each other in a totally even duel due to what both teams presented throughout the group stage, however, the squad led by Luis Enrique will have to be careful with the African team because Morocco managed to pass as first in a group where the chances and statistics placed them out of the knockout rounds of the World Cup, However, the youth of the Spanish team will try to be the determining factor that tips the balance in favor of the red fury, which seeks to silence mouths and show that this new generation promises great things for Spain.
Kick-off time
The Morocco vs Spain match will be played at Education City Stadium, in Rayán, Qatar. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the World Cup Match 2022: Morocco vs Spain!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.