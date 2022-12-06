Cambridge vs West Ham: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Cambridge vs West Ham match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Cambridge vs West Ham of 6th December in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 PM
Bolivia: 15:00 PM
Brazil: 16:00 PM
Chile: 15:00 PM
Colombia: 14:00 PM
Ecuador: 14:00 PM
USA (ET): 15:00 PM
Spain: 20:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 PM
Paraguay: 15:00 PM
Peru: 14:00 PM
Uruguay: 16:00 PM
Venezuela: 15:00 PM
Watch out for this Cambridge player:
The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Lewis Simper, the current Defensive Midfielder has been an important piece throughout the season for Cambrdige and he proved it by scoring last match, now, he will look to break the nets again and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Latest Cambridge lineup:
W. Mannion; G, Williams, J. Okedina, L. Jones, H. Dunk; L. Simper, P. Digby; H. Knibbs, S. Tracey, J. Brophy; J. Ironside.
Watch out for this West Ham player:
The player to watch for this match will be attacking midfielder, Tomas Soucek, the current Defensive Midfielder has been an important piece throughout the season for West Ham and he proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets again and be the difference that balances the scales in his team's favor.
Last West Ham line-up:
L. Fabianski; J. Kehrer, C. Dawson, K. Zouma, A. Cresswell; T. Soucek, D. Rice; J. Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, M. Benrahma; G. Scamacca.
Background:
West Ham and Cambridge United have met 8 times (5 wins for the Hammers, 1 draw and 2 wins for Cambridge) where the balance is in favor of the Premier League side. In terms of goals, 17 have been in favor of West Ham and 8 in favor of Cambridge United. Their last meeting dates back to the 1992/93 season in the Championship with a 2-0 victory for West Ham.
About the Stadium
The Abbey Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in England and is the current home of Cambridge United F.C from 2006 to the present. It has a capacity of 8,200 spectators and was built in 1923.
The first match played at the Abbey was a friendly against a Cambridge University Press team on August 31, 1932. The record attendance at the ground (14,000) was also for a friendly, against Chelsea, on the occasion of the first use of the ground's new floodlights on May 1, 1970.
To iron out mistakes
The Cambridge team will take advantage of this match to continue improving, find details and fix mistakes within the team, because after their last match they were eliminated in the second round of the FA Cup, now they will have to dedicate all their 100% to the third division of English soccer. Also, in their respective competition they are in 20th place overall, one of the lowest positions, so they must strive to overcome adversity in the remainder of the season.
Aiming for the Premier League in 2023
West Ham closed the first part of the season or before stopping for the World Cup with a defeat at home against Leicester City Foxes by a score of 0-2 and as far as the Premier League is concerned closed in 16th position in the overall table with 4 wins, 2 draws and 9 defeats, being a statistic too negative for the Hammers because last season they were fighting in the Big Six of the Premier League and were securing European places, however, fortunately not everything is bad because they are still alive in the UEFA Conference League. West Ham will have to come back stronger than ever to overcome this adversity and position themselves again in the Big Six of the Premier League in order to avoid missing out on European competitions.
Preparing engines
The 2022-23 season is just a few days away from returning after having stopped engines due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which is why the teams must start preparing for the resumption of the season as there are still dates to play before the end of the year, and also start working with an alternate squad to the one presented at the beginning of the season as they must temporarily cover the absences of players who went to participate in the World Cup and have not been able to train in rhythm with their corresponding team. In this match, West Ham will face Cambridge in a friendly match in order to get ready for the restart of the Premier League and Boxing Day, so it will be important to test the players and the rhythm of the Hammers' team.
Kick-off time
The Cambridge vs West Ham match will be played at Abbey Stadium, in Cambridge, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2022 Friendly Match: Cambridge vs West Ham!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game.