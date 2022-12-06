Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Match
Stay tuned for the Portugal vs Switzerland live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Portugal vs Switzerland live, as well as the latest information from the Lusail Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL. 
Where and how to watch Portugal vs Switzerland live online

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Portugal vs Switzerland can be tuned in from the live streams of ViX, Blue to Go App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the match of Portugal vs Switzerland, matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

This is the kick-off time for the Portugal vs Switzerland match on December 6, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 15:00 hours

Bolivia: 14:00 hours

Brazil: 15:00 hours

Chile: 15:00 hours

Colombia: 13:00 hours

Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.

Spain: 19:00 hours

United States: 13:00 hours PT and 15:00 hours ET

Mexico: 13:00 hours

Paraguay: 13:00 hours

Peru: 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 14:00 hours

Japan: 1:00 PM

India: 14:00 PM 

Nigeria: 1:00 p.m.

South Africa: 1:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 PM

United Kingdom ET: 2:00 PM

Declaraciones Suiza

Murat Yakin spoke ahead of this important match: "This team has already come a long way, we can be the dominant team. My players have the experience to face adversity, we can adapt to what the game demands. We already lost 4-0, we already won 1-0 (both in the UEFA Nations League) and we can face this great team. We hope to take advantage of the opportunities we have. We can beat them. "We are all ready, all the players are fit, all the injuries are recovered and it is an opportunity to make history. We are strong and eager to play." "We are prepared, organized, we know all the influence he has on the team, but we are not going to make a specific plan to mark him. Let's see what our strategy is on the field." "That happened six months ago. That's a long time in soccer. Cristiano, moreover, didn't play that match. There were different players on the field. To win you have to make a combination of several factors. We already know our opponents. We lost 4-0 to Portugal as visitors and won 1-0 afterwards. We showed that we can take on the big teams, be dominant and play our game".
Portugal Statements

Fernando Manuel Costa Santos spoke ahead of this important duel: "I don't know, I haven't talked to him about it. I have spoken to the players but it has nothing to do with this issue. I didn't even know about it, I only found out a little while ago. It's his decision, it's a matter for him, he's completely focused on the World Cup, on helping the team."

"It's tremendously difficult, we are two very strong teams, it's a tough game, but one in which Portugal I think will win."

"When the game was over, I went to the flash and then I went to the press conference. I repeat: on the field, I didn't hear anything, I was far away and I only heard that he was arguing with the Korea player. Did I see the images afterwards? Yes. Did I like it? I didn't like it at all. I really didn't like it at all. But from there on, those issues are resolved at home and it's time to think about tomorrow's game, which we're all focused on."

"I only give the equipment to the players at the stadium, it has always been like that since I arrived. Otherwise, the matter is finished, it's settled inside and everyone is available."

"The enjoyment is always the same, even in the group stage. If we hadn't prepared them well, we wouldn't be here. With Korea, I came to the conclusion that in the first half we played very well. It wasn't excellent, but we were penalized by a goal from a corner. In the second half we couldn't be as comfortable, but we were still good and we were penalized for another detail. Details make a big difference, even more so in a game like Switzerland's."

Statements Portugal

Ruben Dias also spoke to the media: "In general, as it is obvious that we are now entering a different phase, we don't have to change much. We are aware that this is a match and nothing more, there is no room for mistakes. It is more and more necessary to focus and be more and more prepared to decide the matches in detail. We are ready and come."

"I think we can consider that we are ready if necessary. It was something we have always taken into account, it is part of the competition and it is an important moment where it is a pinch of luck but also quality in execution. It's something we've been practicing." 

"We expect a high-level match. It couldn't be any other way, especially given the competition we're in. We are focused on ourselves, we are perfectly aware of what Switzerland brings to the game, but above all it's thinking about ourselves and what we have to give."

Switzerland's final lineup

Gregor Kobel, Fabian Schäer, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez, Silvan Widmer, Djibril Sow, Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas, Xherdan Shaqiri.
Portugal's final line-up

Diogo Costa, Dalot, Pepe, António Silva, João Cancelo, Rúben Neves, Matheus Nunes, Vitinha, João Mário, Ricardo Horta, Ronaldo.
How does Switzerland arrive?

Switzerland came to this match after defeating Serbia two goals to one, a victory that gave them the pass to this stage as second place in their group, Switzerland had four points in the group stage.
How does Portugal arrive?

Portugal arrives to this match after scoring six out of nine points in the group stage, qualifying after losing to South Korea two goals to one in their last match, coming in first place in their group.

The match will be played at Lusail Stadium.

The Portugal vs. Switzerland match will be played at the Lusail Stadium, located in Doha, Qatar. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Portugal vs Switzerland match, corresponding to the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The match will take place at the Lusail Stadium at 13:00.
