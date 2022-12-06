Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Portugal vs Switzerland live stream
Where and how to watch Portugal vs Switzerland live online
Portugal vs Switzerland can be tuned in from the live streams of ViX, Blue to Go App.
What time is the match of Portugal vs Switzerland, matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup?
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 14:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.
Spain: 19:00 hours
United States: 13:00 hours PT and 15:00 hours ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Peru: 3:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 14:00 hours
Japan: 1:00 PM
India: 14:00 PM
Nigeria: 1:00 p.m.
South Africa: 1:00 PM
Australia: 3:00 PM
United Kingdom ET: 2:00 PM
Declaraciones Suiza
Portugal Statements
"It's tremendously difficult, we are two very strong teams, it's a tough game, but one in which Portugal I think will win."
"When the game was over, I went to the flash and then I went to the press conference. I repeat: on the field, I didn't hear anything, I was far away and I only heard that he was arguing with the Korea player. Did I see the images afterwards? Yes. Did I like it? I didn't like it at all. I really didn't like it at all. But from there on, those issues are resolved at home and it's time to think about tomorrow's game, which we're all focused on."
"I only give the equipment to the players at the stadium, it has always been like that since I arrived. Otherwise, the matter is finished, it's settled inside and everyone is available."
"The enjoyment is always the same, even in the group stage. If we hadn't prepared them well, we wouldn't be here. With Korea, I came to the conclusion that in the first half we played very well. It wasn't excellent, but we were penalized by a goal from a corner. In the second half we couldn't be as comfortable, but we were still good and we were penalized for another detail. Details make a big difference, even more so in a game like Switzerland's."
"I think we can consider that we are ready if necessary. It was something we have always taken into account, it is part of the competition and it is an important moment where it is a pinch of luck but also quality in execution. It's something we've been practicing."
"We expect a high-level match. It couldn't be any other way, especially given the competition we're in. We are focused on ourselves, we are perfectly aware of what Switzerland brings to the game, but above all it's thinking about ourselves and what we have to give."
Switzerland's final lineup
Portugal's final line-up
How does Switzerland arrive?
How does Portugal arrive?