Galatasaray vs Villarreal: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Friendly Game

Tune in here Galatasaray vs Villarreal Live Score
How to watch Galatasaray vs Villarreal Live in TV and Stream
Probable Villarreal
The probable Villarreal team for the match is: Pepe Reina, De La Fuente, Albiol, Cuenca and Mojica; Capoue, Coquelin and Dani Parejo; Quintero, Collado and Gerard Moreno.
Probable Galatasaray
The probable Galatasaray team for the match is: Kocuk, Dubois, Bardakci, Baltaci, and Van Aanholt; Kutlu, Aksaka, Akgun, Mata, and Yilmaz; Gomis.
📆 06.12.2022
⏰ 20.00
🏟 Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi Nef Stadyumu
Absentees
For the match Villarreal has no absentees, while Galatasaray will be without Icardi, injured, as well as Seferovic, who is with Switzerland at the World Cup.
Spanish League
In LaLiga Villarreal stopped with 21 points from 14 games, staying two points above Valencia and Mallorca, as well as one below Rayo Vallecano, two below Osasuna and three below Athletic Bilbao, Atlético de Madrid and Betis.
Turkish League
Galatasaray closed the Turkish Super League with 13 games and 27 points, two below the leader and three above Demirspor, which is in third place, tied with Konyaspor and Istanbul Basaksehir.
Last matches: Villarreal
Villarreal comes from a similar sequence to Galatasaray. Before the World Cup, in November, Villa beat Espanyol 1-0, with a goal by Lecomte, who scored against, on the ninth, and in the Copa del Rey, on the 12th, they beat Santa Amalia 9-0, with Raya, Baena, Nogales, Chukwueze (2), Coquelin, Gerard Moreno (2) and Capoue. Then last Saturday (3), the defeat was to Fenerbahçe, by 2-1, with Capoue opening the scoring, Dursun equalizing and King turning it around.
Last matches: Galatasaray
Before the start of the World Cup, way back in November, Galatasaray played two matches, winning both. The first, on the 8th, was in the Turkish Cup, 2-1 over Ofspor, with Turkyilamz, while Seferovic equalized and Kutlu scored. After that, on the 12th, the victory was over Istanbul, by an incredible 7-0, with goals from Akturkoglu (3), Icardi, Ndayishimiye (against), Mertens, and Bardakci. Finally, already playing a friendly match, the defeat was to Rayo Vallecano, 1-0, last Saturday (3), with Andrés Martín scoring the goal.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 International Friendly match: Galatasaray vs Villarreal Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.