Ajax vs Volendam: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

How to watch Ajax vs Volendam?
If you want to watch Ajax vs Volendam it will not be possible to follow it live on television.
What time is Ajax vs Volendam in Eredivisie?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 6:00 AM
Brazil: 7:00 AM
Chile: 6:00 AM
Colombia: 5:00 AM
Ecuador: 5:00 AM
USA (ET): 6:00 AM
Spain: 12:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 AM
Paraguay: 6:00 AM
Peru: 6:00 AM
Uruguay: 6:00 AM
Venezuela: 6:00 AM
England : 11.00 AM
Australia : 20:00 AM
India: 15:00 AM
Player to watch at Volendam
Muhren stands out in Volendam being the top scorer in the Eredivisie with three goals. He has also scored a goal for the Dutch striker in the cup. The 33-year-old scored 29 goals and provided 11 assists in the whole of last season;
Player to watch at Ajax
Brian Brobbey stands out after the absence of Bergwijn who is concentrated with the Dutch National Team for the 2022 World Cup. With the same goals in the Eredivisie is this striker of only 20 years old who has eight goals and two assists so far this season. Although this striker has not scored since October 22nd.
How does Volendam arrive?
Volendam has four consecutive defeats and has not won in the Dutch league since last August 28 when they beat Twente at home. This is their only victory in the Eredivisie in which they are bottom of the table with six points and only six points away from relegation. A team that is also qualified for the round of 32 where they will face Heerenveen in 2023;
How is Ajax coming along?
Ajax comes after losing a friendly match in a 0-2 defeat against Blackburn. They have also gone four consecutive matches without a win. The last time they won was on November 1 when they beat Rangers 1-3 in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. They are in second place in the Eredivisie with 30 points, just three points behind the leaders, currently Feyenoord. After finishing third in the UEFA Champions League, they will face Uni & oacute;n Berón in the round of 32.
Background
A total of 53 meetings have been played between Ajax and Volendam, with the former winning on 39 occasions. While seven times Volendam have won and in the remaining seven meetings the match ended in a draw. The last time they met was in October this year in which Ajax won 2-4 in the Eredivisie. Ajax have won the last four meetings, while the last time Volendam won was in 2008, when they won 1-0 at the KNVB Beker with a goal in extra time;
Venue: The match will be played at De Toekomst, located in the Netherlands. It was inaugurated in August 1996 with a capacity of 2000 people.
Preview of the match
Ajax and FC Volendam will meet in a friendly match to take advantage of the stoppage for the Qatar 2022 World Cup;
