Inter Milan vs Salzburg LIVE Score Updates and How to Watch Match Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Inter Milan vs Salzburg live in friendly match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Inter Milan vs Salzburg live in a friendly match, as well as the latest information from the Hibernians Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
What time is the Inter Milan vs Salzburg friendly match?
This is the kick-off time for the Inter Milan vs Salzburg match on December 7, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Bolivia: 12:00 noon
Brazil: 13:00 hours
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
United States: 11:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Venezuela: 12:00 noon
Japan: 11:00 a.m.
India: 12:00 PM
Nigeria: 11:00 a.m.
South Africa: 11:00 a.m.
Australia: 12:00 noon
United Kingdom ET: 12:00 noon
Where and how to watch Inter Milan vs Salzburg online and live in friendly match
Inter Milan vs Salzburg will not be broadcast on television.
Inter Milan vs Salzburg can be tuned into Star+ live streams.
Inter Milan vs Salzburg can be tuned into Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other friendly matches tomorrow
Tomorrow will also see the friendly matches of: Ajax vs Volendam, Sturm vs Nice, Bochum vs Zwolle, Palace vs Tranzbospor, Ostend vs Lille, Alanyasports vs Fenerbache, Cambridge vs West Ham, among other friendly matches with teams wishing to prepare for the second part of the European tournaments.
Salzburg's last game
This will be Salzburg's first friendly match after the World Cup break, they will come with a low level and low rhythm and for this reason they are not favorites to win, but they will undoubtedly put up a good fight against the Italian team.
Inter de Milan Last game
Yesterday Inter Milan played a friendly match against Gzira United, which they won with a score of 6 goals to 1, a team that is preparing to return to Serie A in January, being the favorite to win the Italian league title.
Absences
Inter Milan will be without several players who are with their national team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, such as Lautaro Martinez among others, while Salzburg will be able to count on a full squad for this match, which despite being a friendly, looks to be a great friendly.
Background
There is no history of friendly matches between these two clubs, but the favorite despite not having their World Cup players will be Inter Milan, who has more quality players and is one of the strongest teams in Italy.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Inter Milan vs Salzburg, which is a friendly match. The match will take place at the Hibernians Stadium, at 11:00.