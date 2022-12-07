Crystal Palace vs Trabzonspor: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Crystal Palace vs Trabzonspor Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Crystal Palace vs Trabzonspor match.
What time is Crystal Palace vs Trabzonspor match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Crystal Palace vs Trabzonspor of 7th December in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:00 AM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Chile: 11:00 AM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 11:00 AM
Spain: 16:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Paraguay: 11:00 AM
Peru: 14:00 PM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM
Venezuela: 11:00 PM
Watch out for this Trabzonspor player:
The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Marek Hamšík, the current Defensive Midfielder has been an important piece throughout the season for Trabzonspor and he proved it by scoring last match, now, he will look to break the nets again and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Trabzonspor's final lineup:
U. Cakir; B. Peres, H. Türkmen, Vitor Hugo, A. Bosluk; E. Siopis, M. Hamsik; Trezeguet, A. Ömúr, N. Ünúvar; U. Bozok.
Watch out for this Crystal Palace player:
The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Cheick Doucouré, the current Defensive Midfielder has been an important piece throughout the season for Crystal Palace and he proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets again and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Last Crystal Palace lineup:
V. Guaita; T. Mitchel, M. Guehi, J. Andersen, N. Clyne; J. Schlupp, C. Doucoure, M. Olise; E. Eze, W. Zaha, J. Ayew.
Background:
Crystal Palace and Trabzonspor have never met in the entire history, however, both rivals have already faced teams from the other leagues, so they already have knowledge of how they might come to play for this match. Also, here will be the start of the clashes so it will be important for both teams to stay with the victory.
About the Stadium
Selhurts Park is a stadium dedicated to the professional practice of soccer and is currently the home of Crystal Palace, a team belonging to the Premier League or First Division of English Football. It has a capacity for 27,000 spectators and is 98 years old.
The largest attendance at the stadium was in 1979, when almost 51,000 people attended the match between Crystal Palace and Burnley, which Crystal Palace won 2-0 to become champions of the Football League Second Division.
To iron out mistakes
Trabzonspor is also starting to prepare for the restart of the 22-23 season in Turkey. The Trabzonspor team closed with a victory before the World Cup break and is in 7th place in the general table with 6 wins, 5 draws and 2 defeats, giving them a total of 23 points. This match will be very important for the Turkish team, as playing against one of the best teams in the best league in the world will make them see their mistakes and improve as a team in order to turn the season around.
Aiming to conquer the Premier League in 2023
Crystal Palace closed the first part of the season or before stopping for the World Cup with a defeat at home against newly promoted Nottingham Forest by a score of 1-0 and as far as the Premier League is concerned they closed in the 11th position of the overall table with 5 wins, 4 draws and 5 defeats, being a statistic too regular for the Crystal Palace eagles since last season they were fighting in the same place and were securing their place in the top flight for the following season. Crystal Palace will have to come back stronger than ever to keep climbing up the overall table and look for a miracle to sneak into the Big Six of the Premier League.
Preparing engines
The 2022-23 season is just a few days away after having stopped engines due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, that is why the teams must start preparing for the resumption of the season because there are still dates to play before the end of the year, also, start working with an alternate squad to the one presented at the beginning of the season because they must temporarily cover the casualties of the players who went to participate in the World Cup and have not been able to train in rhythm with their corresponding team. In this match, Crystal Palace will face Trabzonspor in a friendly match in order to get ready for the restart of the Premier League and Boxing Day, so it will be important to test the players and the rhythm of the Eagles' team.
Kick-off time
The Crystal Palace vs Trabzonspor match will be played at Abbey Stadium, in Cambridge, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Friendly Match: Crystal Palace vs Trabzonspor!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.