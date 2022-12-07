Antalyaspor vs Napoli: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL.com.
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:45 PM
Bolivia: 12:45 PM
Brazil: 1:45 PM
Chile: 1:45 PM
Colombia: 11:45 AM
Ecuador: 11:45 AM
United States (ET): 12:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Paraguay: 1:45 PM
Peru: 11:45 AM
Player to watch at Napoli
Victor Osimhen is the star of the Italian team and the numbers prove it with 10 goals and two assists so far this season, nine in Serie A, making him the top scorer of the competition. The Nigerian striker scored in the last match he played to help Nerazzurri win against Udinese. The 23-year-old player scored 18 goals last season and shared two assists. The matches have been against Adana Demirspoor, Besiktas and Trabzonspor. In total they have scored 10 goals, while conceding only six against Turkish teams.
Player to watch at Antalyaspor
Fernando is the most outstanding player of this team at the moment since its top star Wright is resting after playing the World Cup with the U.S. National Team. The Brazilian forward has three goals and one assist this season. A 30 years old player and very experienced since he has played in many teams around the world, such as Spartak Moscow, Beijing, Sampdoria, Shakhtar and Gremio. He has also played for the Brazilian national team, although he has not played for the Canarinha since 2013, when he played in the Confederations Cup.
How is Napoli coming along?
The Napoli arrive with three consecutive victories, while they have not lost yet in Serie A and have 11 wins in a row. In their last match before the break, they beat Udinese 3-2 with goals from Oshimen, Zielenski and Elmas, then pulled one back with two late goals. The team coached by Spalletti is the leader in the Italian league with 41 points out of a possible 45 and eight points ahead of second-placed Milano. In the group stage of the UEFA Champions League they finished first with 16 points, beating last year's finalists Liverpool. In the round of 16 they will face Eintracht Frankfurt, a tie that will be played between February and March 2023;
How is Antalyaspor coming along?
The Turkish team is coming off a 1-2 friendly defeat against Maccabi Tel Aviv on November 30. In their last official match, they eliminated Pendikspor in the Turkish Cup and qualified for the round of 16 with a 3-0 win. They have won their last four official matches and have not lost since October 30 when they were defeated at home to Alanyaspor. They are in 11th place in the league with a total of 16 points, three points clear of the relegation zone and eight points away from the places that give access to European competitions;
Background
This will be the first time in history that these two teams have ever met. Antalyaspor have never faced an Italian opponent, while Ná poles have faced a Turkish team five times with a record of two wins, two draws and one defeat. The matches have been against Adana Demirspoor, Besiktas and Trabzonspor. In total they have scored 10 goals, while conceding only six against Turkish teams.
Venue: The match will be played at the Antalya Stadyumu, located in Antalya. It was inaugurated on October 26, 2015 and has a capacity of 32539 spectators.
Preview of the match
Antalyaspor and Napoli to meet in a friendly match to take advantage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup break
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Antalyaspor vs Napoli in friendly match
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.