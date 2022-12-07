Arsenal vs Lyon: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Arsenal vs Lyon Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Arsenal vs Lyon match.
What time is Arsenal vs Lyon match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Arsenal vs Lyon of 7th December in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 hrs.
USA: 10:30 hrs.
Argentina: 12:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:30 hrs.
Brasil: 12:30 hrs.
Chile: 11:30 hrs.
Colombia: 10:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 10:30 hrs.
España: 17:30 hrs.
México: 9:30 hrs.
USA: 10:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 11:30 hrs.
Perú: 10:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:30 hrs.
Watch out for this Lyon player:
The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Maxence Caqueret, the current Defensive Midfielder has been an important piece throughout the season for Lyon and he proved it by scoring last match, now, he will look to break the nets again and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Lyon's final lineup:
A. Lopes; M. Gusto, S. Diomande, C. Lukeba, N. Tagliafico; M. Caqueret, Thiago Mendes, H. Aouar; Mateus Martins, A. Lacazette, K. Toko Ekambi.
Watch out for this Arsenal player:
The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Martin Ødegaard, the current Gunners pivot has been an important piece throughout the season for Arsenal and he proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets again and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Last Arsenal lineup:
A. Ramsdale; O. Zinchenko, Gabriel, W. Saliba, B. White; G. Xhaka, T. Partey, M. Odegaard; G, Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, B. Saka.
Background:
Arsenal and Lyon have met on 3 occasions (1 win for the Gunners, 1 draw and 1 win for Lyon) where the scales are completely even. In terms of goals, 3 have been in favor of Arsenal and 3 in favor of Lyon. Their last duel dates back to the 2019 season in a friendly where Lyon beat Arsenal 2-1.
About the Stadium
Al-Maktoum Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium located in the United Arab Emirates, however, it is used more for professional soccer practice. It is the current home of Al-Nasr SC, a team that plays in the United Arab Emirates Football League and has a capacity of 12,000 spectators.
The stadium was one of the venues of the 1996 and 2019 Asian Cup where it hosted seven matches, also, it hosted the 2003 U-20 World Cup where Group D matches and two round of 16 matches were played.
To iron out mistakes
Lyon will use this match to continue improving, find details and fix mistakes within the team, as they are currently in eighth place in the overall Ligue 1 table with 6 wins, 3 draws and 6 defeats. Likewise, in their last match they drew 1-1 with Nice, a good result for their current situation, however, this does not discourage them to return with the desire to come back for the second part of the season and try to reach European positions.
Aiming to win the Premier League in 2023
Arsenal closed the first part of the season or before stopping for the World Cup with a victory at home against Wolverhampton Wolves by a score of 0-2 and as far as the Premier League is concerned closed in position 1 of the overall table with 12 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat, being a statistic that puts them as the number 1 contenders for the Premier League title and for now they are securing European places, in addition, they are qualified in the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League so the possibility of winning this season's championship is high. Arsenal will have to come back stronger than ever to continue to secure their place as Premier League leaders and try to increase their advantage over the other teams in the quest for the championship.
Preparing engines
The 2022-23 season is just a few days away from returning after having stopped engines due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which is why the teams must start preparing for the resumption of the season as there are still dates to play before the end of the year, and also start working with an alternate squad to the one presented at the beginning of the season as they must temporarily cover the absences of players who went to participate in the World Cup and have not been able to train in rhythm with their corresponding team. In this match, Arsenal will face Lyon in a friendly match in order to get ready for the restart of the Premier League and Boxing Day, so it will be important to test the players and the rhythm of the Gunners' team.
Kick-off time
The Arsenal vs Lyon match will be played at Estadio Al-Maktoum, in Dubaí, UAE. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:30 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Friendly Match: Arsenal vs Lyon!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.