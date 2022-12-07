Elche vs Leeds United: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Elche vs Leeds United as well as the latest news from the Martínez Valero.
How to watch Elche vs Leeds United?
If you want to watch Elche vs Leeds United it will not be available on TV
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Elche vs Leeds United in Friendly match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4:15 p.m.
Australia: 6:15 a.m.
Bolivia: 3:15 p.m.
Brazil: 4:15 p.m.
Chile: 4:15 p.m.
Colombia: 2:15 p.m.
Ecuador: 2:15 p.m.
Spain: 8:15 p.m.
United States (New York): 2:15 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11:15 a.m.
India: 1:15 a.m.
Japan: 4:15 a.m.
Mexico: 1:15 p.m.
Nigeria: 8:15 p.m.
Paraguay: 4:15 p.m.
Peru: 2:15 p.m.
United Kingdom: 7:15 p.m.
Player to watch at Leeds United
Rodrigo is the fourth-highest scorer in the Premier League with nine goals and one assist, second only to Ivan Toney. Kane and Haaland. The 31-year-old Spanish striker comes from scoring a brace in his most recent match, although it was not enough to prevent his team from losing.
Player to follow in Elche
Pere Milla is Elche's top scorer with three goals and one assist. It should be noted that the Spanish striker has contributed in four of the 10 goals scored by Elche in the league competition. Although he has not scored since October 23 in which his team drew 2-2 against Espanyol, he has not scored in the league.
How are Leeds United coming along?
The English team has just lost 4-3 against Tottenham in their last match, even though they were leading in the 76th minute. They have also been eliminated in the EFL Carabao Cup by Wolves in the round of 32. They are 15th in the Premier League standings with 15 points, just two points clear of the relegation zone and 11 points off the European places.
How does Elche arrive?
Elche comes from beating West Bromwich in a friendly match by the minimum and thanks to the goal of Ezequiel Ponce. Meanwhile, in their last official match they qualified for the next round of the Copa del Rey by beating Alcora 3-0. However, in LaLiga Santander they have three defeats and still do not know what it means to win, that is why they are at the bottom of the table with only 4 points and eight points away from the relegation places;
Background
This will be the first time in history that Elche and Leeds United will face each other. Elche has only met once against an English team, West Bromwich, and they beat them 1-0 on December 2. While Leeds United has played against Spanish opponents 22 times with a balance of six wins, seven draws and nine defeats;
Venue: The match will be played at the Martínez Valero stadium, which was inaugurated in September 1976 and has a capacity of 31388 spectators.
Preview of the match
Elche and Leeds United will meet in a friendly match to take advantage of the stoppage for the Qatar 2022 World Cup;
Elche and Leeds United will meet in a friendly match to take advantage of the stoppage for the Qatar 2022 World Cup
We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here live from VAVEL.