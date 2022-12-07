Cadiz vs Manchester United: Live Score Updates in International Friendly (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Manchester United lined-up!
Manchester United is line-up and will field with:
Cadiz lined-up!
Cadiz is line-up and will field with:
💛🔴 #CádizManchesterUnited— Cádiz Club de Fútbol (@Cadiz_CF) December 7, 2022
¡Este es nuestro XI para hoy! pic.twitter.com/u0sJxGjskC
Now we start broadcasting the match between Cadiz and Manchester United, in a friendly match during the World Cup!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cadiz vs Manchester United match.
Probable Manchester United
Manchester United's probable line-up for the match is: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Mengi and Williams; McTominay, Iqbal and Van de Beek; Elanga, Martial and Garnacho.
Probable Cadiz
The probable Cadiz team for the match is: Ledesma, Carcelen, Fali, Cala and Espino; Alejo, Fede, Alvaraz and Sobrino; Alex and Lozano.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Here we will recapitulate Cristiano Ronaldo's situation. During the World Cup, the striker gave a bombastic interview where he criticized Ten Hag, the team's coach, and the whole United structure. The player said he felt betrayed and talked about many other things: "I have no respect for him (Erik Ten Hag) because he has never shown respect to me. If you don't respect me, I will never respect you. I don't know why he (Rooney) criticizes me so harshly. Probably because he finished his career and I am still playing at a high level. I won't say that I look better than him. I don't know what is going on, but since Sir Alex Ferguson left, I haven't seen evolution at the club, the progress has been zero. For example, we have an interesting point when a club like Manchester United fires Solskjaer, they bring in sporting director Ralf Rangnick, which is something nobody understands. This guy is not even a coach. A big club like Manchester United brings in a sporting director and it surprised not only me, but everybody. Nothing has changed. Surprisingly. Not only the pool, the jacuzzi, even the gym. At some points, the technology, the kitchen, the chefs, who are, I appreciate, lovely people. They stopped in time, which surprised me a lot. I thought I would see things. Different, as I mentioned before, technology, infrastructure. But unfortunately, we see a lot of things that we used to see when I was 20, 21, 23". So, it surprised me a lot. After all this, by mutual agreement, Cristiano and United terminated their contract.
Injuries and more
In addition to Cristiano Ronaldo's situation, United are without for this match many players who were called up for the World Cup, which are: Lisandro Martinez, Maguire, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Eriksen, Rashford and Antony. Besides them, Sancho is injured. In Cadiz, Mabil is out because he has been called up by Australia for the Cup.
Premier League
Unlike Cadiz in Spain, Manchester United are doing well in the Premier League, sitting in fifth position with 26 points, three points behind Tottenham and four behind Newcastle, as well as being four points above Liverpool and five above Brighton and Chelsea.
Last Matches: Manchester United
Manchester United on the other side come from two wins and one defeat in the games before the World Cup. The defeat came first, on November 6 to Aston Villa, with Bailey opening the scoring, Digne doubling the lead, Ramsey scoring an own goal and Ramsey again, this time for his team, making the score 3-1. After that, on the 10th, in the League Cup, the victory came precisely over Aston Villa again, this time by 4-2, with Watkins opening the scoring, Martial equalizing, Dalot scoring against and putting Aston Villa in front, then Rashfrod, Bruno Fernandes and McTominay scored to close the account. Finally, on the 13th, the victory was over Fulham, 2-1, with Eriksen opening the scoring, Daniel James equalizing and Garnacho scoring the winning goal at the end.
LaLiga
In LaLiga, Cadiz has had a bad season. In 14 games they have 11 points, tied with Sevilla and one point below Espanyol and Celta, the first teams outside the relegation zone and three behind Getafe, and seven points above bottom-placed Elche.
Last Matches: Cadiz
Cadiz comes into this game with two defeats and a draw in their last games before the World Cup. The draw was away from home, on November 5th, against Getafe, with no goals. After that, on November 10, the defeat was to Real Madrid, 2-1, with goals from Éder Militão and Kroos, while Lucas Pérez pulled one back. Finally, now in the Copa del Rey, the loss was to Real Unión, 3-2, with Lucas Pérez opening the scoring, Nacho equalizing, Negredo putting Cadiz ahead, Cuevas equalizing again, and Nacho coming back at the end.
