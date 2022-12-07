Al Hilal vs Newcastle United: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Al Hilal vs Newcastle United friendly match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Player to watch at Newcastle United
Almiró n with eight goals and one assist is the sixth highest scorer in the Premier League. The Paraguayan midfielder has not scored since November 6, when he contributed to his team's win over Southampton;
Player to watch at Al Hilal
Ighalo is a standout for Al Hilal with four goals and one assist so far this season. The international striker with the Nigerian national team comes from scoring in the most recent game. He has a lot of experience as he has played for Manchester United, Granada, Udinese, Watford, among others;
How are Newcastle United coming along?
Newcastle United have six consecutive wins and a total of 11 consecutive matches without defeat. The last time they lost was on August 31 when they lost 2-1 against Liverpool. They have just beaten Chelsea at home and eliminated Crystal Palace in the EFL Carabao Cup, making it to the round of 16. They are currently in third place with 30 points, that is, in the UEFA Champions League positions, seven points behind the leader, currently Arsenal;
How do Al Hilal arrive?
The Saudi Arabian team is coming off a 2-3 win over Al Taee in its most recent match. They have now gone three consecutive matches without losing. In the Saudi Arabian league standings, they are in fourth place with 17 points and only five points behind the leader, currently Al Shabab;
Background
This will be the first time in history that Al Hilal and Newcastle United will meet. Al Hilal has only met once in history against an English opponent, this was against Chelsea in which they lost by the minimum (0-1): While this will be the first time that Newcastle United will meet a team from Saudi Arabia.
Venue: The match will be played at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1971 and has a capacity of 22,500 spectators.
