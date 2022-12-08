Al Hilal vs Newcastle United Live: Score Updates (0-2)

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE FIRST PART
45'
The referee has added five minutes of extension time to this first part;
GOOOAALL
Second goal by Joelinton to increase the lead after a pass from Willock
38' First change
Sean Longstaff enters in place of Wood, who cannot remain on the field
36'
The Saudi Arabian team claimed a penalty after Sven Botman pushed Pereira, but the referee said to continue the game;
31'
Murphi's shot was deflected by Jahfali and there was a corner for the English;
23'
Ighalo had the equalizer, but Karius prevented it;
20'
Michael's shot went out centered and was caught by Karius;
15'
Murphy's cross was touched by a defender and ended up in the hands of goalkeeper Abdullah;
10'
Al Hilal tried to respond, but Vietto's header went over the goal;
This was Joelinton's goal
GOOOOAALL
Newcastle United takes the lead after Murphy's cross was headed home by Joelinton;
5'
He was left lying on the field by Hamad for a tackle, but it looks like he will be able to continue playing;
THE MATCH BEGINS
The ball is already rolling;
All set
The players are already in the locker room ready for the start of the match;
Next up for Al Hilal
Their next official match will be on December 16 against Al Batin and after that they will play in the round of 16 of the King Cup;
Newcastle United already thinking about the Carabao Cup
Before playing the round of 16 against Bournemouth next December 21, they will play a friendly match against Rayo Vallecano;
Al Hilal players already at the stadium
Ramos Diz staff is already at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium
XI Al Hilal
The Saudi Arabian team is as follows
XI Newcastle United
This is the starting eleven for the team led by Howe Eddie.
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Al Hilal and Newcastle United will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch Al Hilal vs Newcastle United?
If you want to watch the Al Hilal vs Newcastle United match, it will not be available on television.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Al Hilal vs Newcastle United friendly match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Player to watch at Newcastle United
Almiró n with eight goals and one assist is the sixth highest scorer in the Premier League. The Paraguayan midfielder has not scored since November 6, when he contributed to his team's win over Southampton;
Player to watch at Al Hilal
Ighalo is a standout for Al Hilal with four goals and one assist so far this season. The international striker with the Nigerian national team comes from scoring in the most recent game. He has a lot of experience as he has played for Manchester United, Granada, Udinese, Watford, among others;
How are Newcastle United coming along?
Newcastle United have six consecutive wins and a total of 11 consecutive matches without defeat. The last time they lost was on August 31 when they lost 2-1 against Liverpool. They have just beaten Chelsea at home and eliminated Crystal Palace in the EFL Carabao Cup, making it to the round of 16. They are currently in third place with 30 points, that is, in the UEFA Champions League positions, seven points behind the leader, currently Arsenal;
How do Al Hilal arrive?
The Saudi Arabian team is coming off a 2-3 win over Al Taee in its most recent match. They have now gone three consecutive matches without losing. In the Saudi Arabian league standings, they are in fourth place with 17 points and only five points behind the leader, currently Al Shabab;
Background
This will be the first time in history that Al Hilal and Newcastle United will meet. Al Hilal has only met once in history against an English opponent, this was against Chelsea in which they lost by the minimum (0-1): While this will be the first time that Newcastle United will meet a team from Saudi Arabia.
Venue: The match will be played at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1971 and has a capacity of 22,500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Al Hilal and Newcastle United to meet to take advantage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup stoppage
