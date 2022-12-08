Al Hilal vs Newcastle United Live: Score Updates (0-2)
Photo: Getty Images

12:56 PM7 minutes ago

END OF THE FIRST PART

 

12:52 PM10 minutes ago

45'

The referee has added five minutes of extension time to this first part;
12:51 PM12 minutes ago

GOOOAALL

Second goal by Joelinton to increase the lead after a pass from Willock 
12:45 PM18 minutes ago

38' First change

Sean Longstaff enters in place of Wood, who cannot remain on the field 
12:43 PM19 minutes ago

36'

The Saudi Arabian team claimed a penalty after Sven Botman pushed Pereira, but the referee said to continue the game;
12:37 PM26 minutes ago

31'

Murphi's shot was deflected by Jahfali and there was a corner for the English;
12:29 PM33 minutes ago

23'

Ighalo had the equalizer, but Karius prevented it;
12:26 PM36 minutes ago

20'

Michael's shot went out centered and was caught by Karius;
12:21 PM41 minutes ago

15'

Murphy's cross was touched by a defender and ended up in the hands of goalkeeper Abdullah;
12:17 PMan hour ago

10'

Al Hilal tried to respond, but Vietto's header went over the goal;
12:15 PMan hour ago

This was Joelinton's goal

 

12:13 PMan hour ago

GOOOOAALL

Newcastle United takes the lead after Murphy's cross was headed home by Joelinton;
12:10 PMan hour ago

5'

He was left lying on the field by Hamad for a tackle, but it looks like he will be able to continue playing;
12:06 PMan hour ago

THE MATCH BEGINS

The ball is already rolling;
 
11:55 AMan hour ago

All set

The players are already in the locker room ready for the start of the match;
11:50 AMan hour ago

Next up for Al Hilal

Their next official match will be on December 16 against Al Batin and after that they will play in the round of 16 of the King Cup;
11:45 AMan hour ago

Newcastle United already thinking about the Carabao Cup

Before playing the round of 16 against Bournemouth next December 21, they will play a friendly match against Rayo Vallecano;
11:40 AMan hour ago

Al Hilal players already at the stadium

Ramos Diz staff is already at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

 

11:35 AMan hour ago

XI Al Hilal

The Saudi Arabian team is as follows
11:30 AM2 hours ago

XI Newcastle United

This is the starting eleven for the team led by Howe Eddie.
11:25 AM2 hours ago

1 hour

In 1 hour the match between Al Hilal and Newcastle United will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL 
 
11:20 AM2 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Al Hilal vs Newcastle United

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Al Hilal vs Newcastle United as well as the latest information from the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage of the match on VAVEL.
11:15 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Al Hilal vs Newcastle United?

If you want to watch the Al Hilal vs Newcastle United match, it will not be available on television. 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

11:10 AM2 hours ago

What time is the Al Hilal vs Newcastle United friendly match?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 PM 
Bolivia: 12:00 PM 

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Chile: 1:00 PM 

Colombia: 11:00 AM

Ecuador: 11:00 AM 

United States (ET): 12:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM 

Paraguay: 1:00 PM 

Peru: 11:00 AM in

Uruguay: 2:00 PM 

11:05 AM2 hours ago

Player to watch at Newcastle United

Almiró n with eight goals and one assist is the sixth highest scorer in the Premier League. The Paraguayan midfielder has not scored since November 6, when he contributed to his team's win over Southampton;
11:00 AM2 hours ago

Player to watch at Al Hilal

Ighalo is a standout for Al Hilal with four goals and one assist so far this season. The international striker with the Nigerian national team comes from scoring in the most recent game. He has a lot of experience as he has played for Manchester United, Granada, Udinese, Watford, among others;
10:55 AM2 hours ago

How are Newcastle United coming along?

Newcastle United have six consecutive wins and a total of 11 consecutive matches without defeat. The last time they lost was on August 31 when they lost 2-1 against Liverpool. They have just beaten Chelsea at home and eliminated Crystal Palace in the EFL Carabao Cup, making it to the round of 16. They are currently in third place with 30 points, that is, in the UEFA Champions League positions, seven points behind the leader, currently Arsenal;
10:50 AM2 hours ago

How do Al Hilal arrive?

The Saudi Arabian team is coming off a 2-3 win over Al Taee in its most recent match. They have now gone three consecutive matches without losing. In the Saudi Arabian league standings, they are in fourth place with 17 points and only five points behind the leader, currently Al Shabab;
10:45 AM2 hours ago

Background

This will be the first time in history that Al Hilal and Newcastle United will meet. Al Hilal has only met once in history against an English opponent, this was against Chelsea in which they lost by the minimum (0-1): While this will be the first time that Newcastle United will meet a team from Saudi Arabia. 
10:40 AM2 hours ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1971 and has a capacity of 22,500 spectators.

10:35 AM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Al Hilal and Newcastle United to meet to take advantage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup stoppage
 
10:30 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Al Hilal vs Newcastle United in Friendly Match

We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.
 
