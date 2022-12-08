Aston Villa vs Brighton: Score Updates (0-0)
9:07 AMa minute ago

Second half

The second part begins.
8:51 AM17 minutes ago

45+2'

End of the first half.
8:50 AM18 minutes ago

45'

They add two minutes of reinstatement.
8:44 AM24 minutes ago

40'

Aston Villa's shot is slightly deflected.
8:43 AM26 minutes ago

39'

Corner for Aston Villa.
8:41 AM27 minutes ago

37'

Free kick for Aston Villa.
8:39 AM29 minutes ago

33'

Possession is held by Brighton without a dangerous attack into the opposition half.
8:32 AM36 minutes ago

28'

Corner of Brighton.
8:31 AM37 minutes ago

28'

Offside of Brighton.
8:25 AM43 minutes ago

21'

Brighton's shot misses over the top.
8:22 AMan hour ago

18'

Aston Villa's shot goes slightly wide.
8:20 AMan hour ago

16'

Jason Steele (Brighton) gets a shot on goal!
8:19 AMan hour ago

13'

Corner for Brighton.
8:18 AMan hour ago

8'

The score remained 0-0 with a fairly balanced game from both teams.
8:12 AMan hour ago

3'

Rejected shot by Brighton.
8:04 AMan hour ago

Start of the match

Kick-off from Dubai!
7:26 AM2 hours ago

Lineup - Brighton

Jason Steele; Joel Veltman, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Andrew Moran, Julio Enciso, Sully March, Deniz Undav, Danny Welbeck. D. T.: Roberto de Zerbi.
7:18 AM2 hours ago

Lineup - Aston Villa

Robin Olsen; Ashley Young, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne, John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Emiliano Buendía, Bailey, Ollie Watkins. D. T.: Unai Emery.
7:09 AM2 hours ago

45 minutes to go!

The match will kick off in 45 minutes from the TBC Stadium. Both teams have already confirmed their line-ups.
2:00 AM7 hours ago

Tune in here Aston Villa vs Brighton Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Aston Villa vs Brighton match, as well as the latest information from the TBC Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
1:55 AM7 hours ago

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brighton Online?

If you want to watch it directly by streaming: VillaTV

If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.

1:50 AM7 hours ago

What time is Aston Villa vs Brighton?

This is the kick-off time for the Aston Villa vs Brighton match on December 8, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM 

Bolivia: 9:00 AM 

Brazil: 10:00 AM 

Chile: 9:00 AM

Colombia: 8:00 AM

Ecuador: 8:00 AM

USA (ET): 8:00 AM

England: 1:00 PM on VillaTV

Mexico: 7:00 AM 

Paraguay: 10:00 AM

Peru: 8:00 AM

Uruguay: 10:00 AM

1:45 AM7 hours ago

History

In the last two years, they have met five times in the Premier League, with three wins for Aston Villa, one win for Brighton and one draw.
1:40 AM7 hours ago

Key player - Brighton

Roberto de Zerbi's side are also having a great season that for now keeps them in the Conference League zone. Although several of their players are at the World Cup, there are still many at home such as the great Pascal Gross, the 31-year-old German striker who has five goals and two assists this season.
1:35 AM8 hours ago

Key player - Aston

Aston Villa comes with a good performance, maybe they are not the best, but they remain in the fight. Their consistency goes hand in hand with their great players, including Danny Ings, the 30-year-old English striker who has five goals this season.
1:30 AM8 hours ago

Brighton

Like its rival, Brighton is trying to keep up the pace with friendly matches while the Premier League returns. With the last matchday played, Brighton remained in seventh place in the table with 21 points and three wins in the last five games.
1:25 AM8 hours ago

Aston Villa

Although the leagues are in a short break due to the FIFA World Cup, several teams have decided to play friendly matches to keep up the pace. Prior to this, Aston Villa remained in 12th place in the Premier League with 18 points and three wins in the last five rounds.
1:20 AM8 hours ago

Stadium

The designated stadium for this match is the TBC Stadium in the United Arab Emirates. It has been the venue for several friendly matches that have taken place in recent days. It is also the eventual home of the local league.

1:15 AM8 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Friendly Match: Aston Villa vs Brighton live!

My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
