Aston Villa vs Brighton: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Second half
The second part begins.
45+2'
End of the first half.
45'
They add two minutes of reinstatement.
40'
Aston Villa's shot is slightly deflected.
39'
Corner for Aston Villa.
37'
Free kick for Aston Villa.
33'
Possession is held by Brighton without a dangerous attack into the opposition half.
28'
Corner of Brighton.
28'
Offside of Brighton.
21'
Brighton's shot misses over the top.
18'
Aston Villa's shot goes slightly wide.
16'
Jason Steele (Brighton) gets a shot on goal!
13'
Corner for Brighton.
8'
The score remained 0-0 with a fairly balanced game from both teams.
3'
Rejected shot by Brighton.
Start of the match
Kick-off from Dubai!
Lineup - Brighton
Jason Steele; Joel Veltman, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Andrew Moran, Julio Enciso, Sully March, Deniz Undav, Danny Welbeck. D. T.: Roberto de Zerbi.
Lineup - Aston Villa
Robin Olsen; Ashley Young, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne, John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Emiliano Buendía, Bailey, Ollie Watkins. D. T.: Unai Emery.
45 minutes to go!
The match will kick off in 45 minutes from the TBC Stadium. Both teams have already confirmed their line-ups.
Tune in here Aston Villa vs Brighton Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Aston Villa vs Brighton match, as well as the latest information from the TBC Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Brighton Online?
If you want to watch it directly by streaming: VillaTV
If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Aston Villa vs Brighton?
This is the kick-off time for the Aston Villa vs Brighton match on December 8, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
England: 1:00 PM on VillaTV
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 10:00 AM
History
In the last two years, they have met five times in the Premier League, with three wins for Aston Villa, one win for Brighton and one draw.
Key player - Brighton
Roberto de Zerbi's side are also having a great season that for now keeps them in the Conference League zone. Although several of their players are at the World Cup, there are still many at home such as the great Pascal Gross, the 31-year-old German striker who has five goals and two assists this season.
Key player - Aston
Aston Villa comes with a good performance, maybe they are not the best, but they remain in the fight. Their consistency goes hand in hand with their great players, including Danny Ings, the 30-year-old English striker who has five goals this season.
Brighton
Like its rival, Brighton is trying to keep up the pace with friendly matches while the Premier League returns. With the last matchday played, Brighton remained in seventh place in the table with 21 points and three wins in the last five games.
Aston Villa
Although the leagues are in a short break due to the FIFA World Cup, several teams have decided to play friendly matches to keep up the pace. Prior to this, Aston Villa remained in 12th place in the Premier League with 18 points and three wins in the last five rounds.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is the TBC Stadium in the United Arab Emirates. It has been the venue for several friendly matches that have taken place in recent days. It is also the eventual home of the local league.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Friendly Match: Aston Villa vs Brighton live!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.