Getafe vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Friendly Match

Stay tuned for the Getafe vs Chivas live stream.
Where and how to watch Getafe vs Chivas live online
Getafe vs Chivas can not be tuned in live stream.
What time is the match Getafe vs Chivas, match corresponding to the friendly duel towards 2023?
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Bolivia: 12:00 noon
Brazil: 13:00 hours
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
United States: 11:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Venezuela: 12:00 noon
Japan: 11:00 a.m.
India: 12:00 PM
Nigeria: 11:00 a.m.
South Africa: 11:00 a.m.
Australia: 1:00 PM
United Kingdom ET: 12:00 noon
Chivas Statements
"Before playing against Bilbao we have a match three days before against Getafe in Madrid. In principle we want to compete in both matches because we believe it is a great opportunity, we will not have another opportunity to measure ourselves against two teams from the Spanish first division, which we considered the best in the world".
"We will go out to measure our best strengths we have. The match against Getafe gives us some reason to have to adapt for the second match against Bilbao, but the priority is the two matches to be able to compete well".
