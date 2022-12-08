Getafe vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Friendly Match
Stay tuned for the Getafe vs Chivas live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Getafe vs Chivas live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
Where and how to watch Getafe vs Chivas live online

The match will not be broadcasted.

Getafe vs Chivas can not be tuned in live stream. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the match Getafe vs Chivas, match corresponding to the friendly duel towards 2023?

This is the kick-off time for the Getafe vs Chivas match on December 8, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 13:00 hours

Bolivia: 12:00 noon

Brazil: 13:00 hours

Chile: 13:00 hours

Colombia: 11:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.

Spain: 17:00 hours

United States: 11:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.

Peru: 13:00 hours

Uruguay: 13:00 hours

Venezuela: 12:00 noon

Japan: 11:00 a.m.

India: 12:00 PM 

Nigeria: 11:00 a.m.

South Africa: 11:00 a.m.

Australia: 1:00 PM

United Kingdom ET: 12:00 noon

Chivas Statements

Veljko Paunović, Chivas coach, spoke about the duels they will play in Spain: "Of course it is a special match, it is a great opportunity for our club to measure itself against a team like Bilbao and in a stadium like La Catedral, the truth is that it is a source of pride."

 "Before playing against Bilbao we have a match three days before against Getafe in Madrid. In principle we want to compete in both matches because we believe it is a great opportunity, we will not have another opportunity to measure ourselves against two teams from the Spanish first division, which we considered the best in the world".

 "We will go out to measure our best strengths we have. The match against Getafe gives us some reason to have to adapt for the second match against Bilbao, but the priority is the two matches to be able to compete well".

How will Chivas arrive?

Chivas arrives to this match after being eliminated in the playoff phase in penalties, with a score of 5 to 4, Puebla left them out sealing another season to forget, so the team from Guadalajara is looking to start from scratch.

How does Getafe arrive?

Getafe arrives after losing by the minimum in a friendly match against Valladolid, due to the break they have due to the World Cup in Qatar.

The match will be played at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez Stadium.

The match Getafe vs Chivas will be played at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez Stadium, located in Getafe, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Getafe vs Chivas match, corresponding to the friendly match for the Clausura 2023. The match will take place at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, at 11:00 am.
