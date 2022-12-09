Highlights and Best momentsCancun 0-0 Monterrey: in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
It's over
Monterrey tied 0-0 against Cancun, in a friendly match where they were superior at times and the Loclaes did not give up but were unable to score a goal.
¡Termina el partido en la Riviera Maya! 👊🏼 ¡A seguir mejorando para nuestro próximo partido de preparación! 🔥@CervezaTecate pic.twitter.com/QIW2KmONCB
90'
Monterrey and Cancun played to a scoreless draw in a friendly match.
88'
Shot by Ali Avila that passes close to the opponent's goal. Monterrey close to the first.
"WE WILL FIGHT FOR THE TITLE"
Esteban Andrada, goalkeeper of the Rayados, assured that they will seek to win the championship of the Clausura 2023 Tournament.
The Argentinean was self-critical and assured that they have detected the mistakes they made last tournament, so they will try to correct them in order to achieve their goal.
"The previous tournament we made some mistakes that worked against us. We have to correct them to be able to fight for the title and hopefully we will be able to do so next tournament", said Andrada.
The Argentinean was self-critical and assured that they have detected the mistakes they made last tournament, so they will try to correct them in order to achieve their goal.
"The previous tournament we made some mistakes that worked against us. We have to correct them to be able to fight for the title and hopefully we will be able to do so next tournament", said Andrada.
RAYADOS STARTING LINEUP
Esteban Andrada, Edson Gutiérrez, Sebastián Vegas, Stefan Medina, Iván Tona, Celso Ortíz, Érick Aguirre, Alfonso González, Jordi Cortizo, Germán Berterame and Rodrigo Aguirre. DT Víctor Vucetich
75'
The match is still undamaged, the Rayados are all over the home goal, but manage to take the lead.
¡Recta final del partido! 👏🏼 ¡Vamos, Muchachos! 🔥@gatorademex pic.twitter.com/uSuLbxMKp7
Monterrey's upcoming matches
The visitors are coming off a 1-0 loss to Pachuca in their last Liga MX match, but still have several games in hand.
Sat., Jan. 7, Monterrey vs Guadalajara, Liga MX
Sat., Jan. 14, Cruz Azul vs Monterrey, Liga MX
Sat., Jan. 21, Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis, Liga MX
Fri., Jan. 27, Puebla vs Monterrey, MX League
Cancun's upcoming matches
The locals are coming off a 2-1 loss to Tepaltitlán in the last Liga de Expansión MX match, but they still have several matches left to play.
Wed, Jan. 4, Celaya vs Cancún FC, Ascenso BBVA MX
Wed, Jan. 11, Cancún FC vs U. de G., Ascenso BBVA MX
Tue, Jan. 17, Dorados de Sinaloa vs Cancún FC, Ascenso BBVA MX
Wed, Jan. 25, Cancún FC vs Correcaminos, Ascenso BBVA MX
Tue, Jan. 31, Durango vs Cancún FC, Ascent BBVA MX
50'
This is how Monterrey came out in the second half.
45'
The second half of this match begins, Monterrey ties 0-0 against Cancun.
45+5'
At the end of the first half, Monterrey tied 0-0 against Cancun.
40'
Change for Rayados. Substitution: Edson Gutierrez for Checo Lozano.
36'
German Bertarame came close to the first, but the goalkeeper prevented it.
30'
Monterrey have come close to getting on the scoreboard, but are unable to get a clear chance.
No ticket
The match between Cancun and Monterrey, where a full house was expected for this game where the fans do not abandon their teams, was a sellout, but for off-field reasons, the local club informed that the game would be played behind closed doors.
He does not compare himself
Christo Vela, player of Cancun FC of the Expansion League, the son of Alejandro, and nephew of Carlos Vela, admitted that he wants to form his own path and does not look at comparisons with his father and uncle.
"It's going to be my own career, what I do is a different story, making my debut in Liga MX, going to Europe, consolidating myself there and playing with the national team, is my dream," acknowledged the player in an interview with Liga de Expansión.
5'
Schedule change
The albiazul team visits Cancún FC this Friday, December 9 at 4:30 p.m. at the Andrés Quintana Roo Stadium.
Víctor Manuel Vucetich's men want to test their level and work to reach the start of the tournament with the highest intensity.
The match kicks off
The match between Cancun and Monterrey is ready, at the Quintana Roo Stadium, where the stadium is not very crowded, as it was behind closed doors.
Leaves the fields
David Jasso was the sports manager of Rayados de Monterrey during one of the club's best periods. During his position as in charge of Rayados' logistics, he was able to witness the religious side of the players, as some of the elements of that squad that was twice champion.
"I spent seven years at Rayados Monterrey, I was champion of Liga MX in 2009 and 2010 and I had the opportunity to accompany the team, alongside coaches such as Miguel Herrera, Isaac Mizrahi, Ricardo La Volpe and Víctor Manuel Vucetich," said the father.
Quintana Roo Stadium
The Andrés Quintana Roo Olympic Stadium is a soccer stadium with an athletics track, located in Cancún, Quintana Roo, Mexico. It is home to Cancún FC of the Liga de Expansión MX, and also hosts certain games of the Pioneros de Cancún of the Mexican Premier League, with a capacity of 20,000 fans.
Tested positive
Rayados' DT, Víctor Manuel Vucetich, tested positive for COVID-19, for which he will undergo the corresponding recovery process and will return to work with the team in the next few days.
"Club de Futbol Monterrey Rayados informs that Víctor Vucetich, technical director of Rayados, presented a respiratory condition with mild symptoms, for which he underwent a COVID-19 test, which gave a positive result," the club explained in a statement.
What time is Cancun vs Monterrey match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Cancun vs Monterrey of December 09th 2022 in several countries:
México: 20:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 23:00 horas
Chile: 23:00 horas
Colombia: 20:00 horas
Perú: 20:00 horas
EE.UU.: 21:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 20:00 horas
Uruguay: 22:00 horas
Paraguay: 21:00 horas
España: 04:00 horas
Where and how to watch Cancun vs Monterrey live and in real time
The match will be broadcasted by no TV station.
If you want to watch Cancun vs Monterrey in streaming, you can watch it on Facebook Live on the Cancun FC website.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the second meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great match for both teams, who will be looking to improve their record and tip the scales a little on their side, as the Rayados come in as heavy favorites with a win.
Cancún FC 1-1 Monterrey, 26 Jun, 2021, Friendly Match
How is Cancun doing?
The locals are coming from a not very good streak, coming from losing 1-2 against Tepaltitlán in the last match of the Liga de Expansión MX, having a streak of 0 wins, 2 draws and 3 defeats, so they will not want to continue with the defeats and will look for the victory in this friendly to start the next tournament with everything.
Cancún FC 1-2 Tepatitlán FC, 11 Oct, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Mineros de Zacatecas 4-0 Cancún FC, 7 Oct, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Cancún FC 0-0 Durango FC, 28 Sep, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Cancún FC 1-2 Dorados de Sinaloa, 25 Sep, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Atlético Morelia 0-0 Cancún FC, 22 Sep, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
How is Monterrey doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, having their last victory against Cruz Azul, winning 3-0 in the liguilla, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, in order to have confidence for the next tournament.
Monterrey 0-1 Pachuca, 23 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Pachuca 5-2 Monterrey, 20 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Monterrey 3-0 Cruz Azul, 15 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 0-0 Monterrey, 12 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Monterrey 0-0 Pachuca, 1 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Watch out for this Cancun player
Mexican striker Christo Vela has had a good performance, being the main striker of the team, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having high caliber competition and having the weight of the Vela surname, as many are beginning to compare him to his uncle Carlos Vela, even so, he is one of the most promising young players, debuting in the Apertura 2022.
Watch out for this Monterrey player
The Argentinean forward, Germán Berterame, 24 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 3 matches, scoring 1 goal, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will try to take advantage that Rogelio Funes Mori will have a highlight for the World Cup process so that he can have the confidence of the coach and look for a place for the next tournament.
Cortizo arrives
Last Friday, Jordi Cortizo was officially presented as a reinforcement for Rayados de Monterrey; the Mexican midfielder arrives from Club Puebla, where he played for a year.
After Cortizo's signing with the Monterrey team was made official on Thursday, accompanied by "Tato" Noriega, Monterrey's Sports President, Cortizo made his first statements as a Rayados player.
Trained in the basic forces of Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, Cortizo de la Piedra made his debut in Copa MX in the 2016 Apertura tournament under Víctor Manuel Vucetich, with whom he will now be reunited in his time with Rayados de Monterrey.
"I come to give my best. I am very grateful for the opportunity. I'm going to kill myself on the field and I'll be a great teammate. I want to tell the fans to be very excited. I am very happy to be here and I will give my all for the team," said the Mexican midfielder.
