Rapid Vienna vs Schalke 04: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 PM,
Bolivia: 15:00 PM.
Brasil: 15:00 PM.
Chile: 14:00 PM.
Colombia: 13:00 AM.
Ecuador: 13:00 AM.
USA (ET): 13:00 AM.
Spain: 19:00 PM,
Mexico: 13:00 AM.
Paraguay: 15:00 PM.
Peru: 15:00 PM.
Uruguay: 15:00 PM.
Venezuela: 14:00 AM.
Player to watch at Schalke 04
Marius Bulter is Schalke 04's top scorer with three goals. However, the 29-year-old striker is still far from the ten goals and ten assists he scored last season. The German player has not scored since August 27 against Wolfsburg;
Player to watch at Rapid Vienna
Burgstaller is the second top scorer in the Austrian league with 10 goals. In addition, he has scored in the Cup and in the qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League, all in his first season here. The Austrian striker has scored six goals in the last four games he has played;
How are Schalke 04 coming along?
Schalke 04 fell in their last Bundesliga match against the leaders, Bayern Munich 0-2. A team that has won only 1 of the last 10 matches in the German league. In the Bundesliga standings they are at the bottom of the table with only nine points and five points away from the relegation places. In addition, they are already eliminated from the DFB Pokal;
How is Rapid Vienna coming along?
Rapid Vienna are coming off the back of two friendlies, a win against First Wien and a 2-2 draw against Floridsorer. They have now gone a total of six consecutive matches without defeat. In the Austrian League, they are in fourth place with 24 points, but 15 points behind the leaders, currently Salzburg. This year they are not playing in European competition, having been eliminated in the qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League at the hands of Vaduz. However, they are still alive in the Cup, where they have qualified for the quarter-finals;
Background
This will be the second time that Schalke 04 and Rapid Vienna will meet. The first time was in 1940/41 against the Deutsche Meisterschaft in which the Austrian team won 4-3. Rapid Vienna have played against German teams 51 times, while Schalke 04 have played against Austrian teams ten times with a record of six wins, one draw and three defeats;
Venue: The match will be played at the Trainingsgelände Allianz Stadion, a stadium located in Vienna with a capacity of 800 spectators.
Preview of the match
Rapid Vienna and Schalke 04 meet in a friendly match to take advantage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup break
