Valencia vs Clermont: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
Photo: VAVEL 

9:00 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow the Valencia vs Clermont

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Valencia vs Clermont, as well as the latest news from the Ciudad Deportiva de Paterna. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
8:55 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Valencia vs Clermont?

If you want to watch Valencia vs Clermont live it will not be possible to follow on TV 

However,  a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.

8:50 PM2 hours ago

What time is the Valencia vs Clermont in friendly match?

This is the time the game starts in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 AM

Bolivia: 8:00 AM

Brazil: 9:00 AM

Chile: 8:00 AM

Colombia: 7:00 AM

Ecuador: 7:00 AM

USA (ET): 8:00 AM

Spain: 14:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Paraguay: 8:00 AM

Peru: 8:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 8:00 AM

England: 13: 00 AM

Australia : 22:00 AM

India: 17:30 AM

8:45 PM2 hours ago

Player to watch at Clermont

Andric is the most outstanding of the team, since he already has four goals and two assists. We emphasize that the Serbian striker was one of the signings of this season from Dinamo Zagreb.
8:40 PM3 hours ago

Player to watch at Valencia

With the absence of Cavani, who is resting after playing the World Cup in Qatar, Andre Almeida stands out. In his first season at Valencia he has already scored two goals and two assists in only eleven games;
8:35 PM3 hours ago

How is Clermont coming along?

The French team fell in the most recent match at home to Lens by 2-1. They have now gone five consecutive matches without defeat. Their last victory was on October 89 at Auxerre. They are in the middle of the table, in top position with 19 points, nine points off the European places and six points clear of the relegation places;
8:30 PM3 hours ago

How does Valencia arrive?

Valencia beat Betis 3-0 at home in the last matchday of the season in the last game before the break. This was the only victory for Gatusso's team in the last six matches played. They are at the top of the LaLiga Santander standings with 19 points, five points away from the European places and eight points ahead of the relegation places;
8:25 PM3 hours ago

Background

This will be the first ever meeting between Valencia and Clermont. The ché set has been measured in 28  occasions to a French team with a balance of 16  victories, seven draws and five ties. While Clermont has never played against a Spanish team;
8:20 PM3 hours ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Ciudad Deportiva de Paterna, which was inaugurated in 1992 and has a capacity for 2,250 spectators.

8:15 PM3 hours ago

Preview of the match

Valencia and Clermont meet in a friendly match to take advantage of the stoppage after the Qatar 2022 World Cup
 
8:10 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Valencia vs Clermont in a friendly match.

