Valencia vs Clermont: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow the Valencia vs Clermont
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Valencia vs Clermont, as well as the latest news from the Ciudad Deportiva de Paterna. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Valencia vs Clermont?
If you want to watch Valencia vs Clermont live it will not be possible to follow on TV
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the Valencia vs Clermont in friendly match?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 14:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Player to watch at Clermont
Andric is the most outstanding of the team, since he already has four goals and two assists. We emphasize that the Serbian striker was one of the signings of this season from Dinamo Zagreb.
Player to watch at Valencia
With the absence of Cavani, who is resting after playing the World Cup in Qatar, Andre Almeida stands out. In his first season at Valencia he has already scored two goals and two assists in only eleven games;
How is Clermont coming along?
The French team fell in the most recent match at home to Lens by 2-1. They have now gone five consecutive matches without defeat. Their last victory was on October 89 at Auxerre. They are in the middle of the table, in top position with 19 points, nine points off the European places and six points clear of the relegation places;
How does Valencia arrive?
Valencia beat Betis 3-0 at home in the last matchday of the season in the last game before the break. This was the only victory for Gatusso's team in the last six matches played. They are at the top of the LaLiga Santander standings with 19 points, five points away from the European places and eight points ahead of the relegation places;
Background
This will be the first ever meeting between Valencia and Clermont. The ché set has been measured in 28 occasions to a French team with a balance of 16 victories, seven draws and five ties. While Clermont has never played against a Spanish team;
Venue: The match will be played at the Ciudad Deportiva de Paterna, which was inaugurated in 1992 and has a capacity for 2,250 spectators.
Preview of the match
Valencia and Clermont meet in a friendly match to take advantage of the stoppage after the Qatar 2022 World Cup
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Valencia vs Clermont in a friendly match.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Valencia vs Clermont in a friendly match.