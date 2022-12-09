Atalanta vs Eintracht Frankfurt: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Atalanta vs Frankfurt live from the 2022 Friendly Match!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Atalanta vs Eintracht Frankfurt live for the 2022 Friendly Match, as well as the latest information coming from the Gewiss Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Atalanta vs Eintracht Frankfurt online and live from the Friendly 2022?
This is the start time of the Atalanta vs Frankfurt match in various countries:
Argentina: 15 hours in Star+
Bolivia: 14 hours on Star+
Brazil: 15 hours on ESPN/ Star+
Chile: 14 hours on Star+
Colombia: 13 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 13 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 14 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 20 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 13 hours in No Transmission
Paraguay: 15 hours in Star+
Peru: 13 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 15 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 14 hours on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Daichi Kamada, a must see player!
The Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and keep adding many more minutes to show his quality and help the team fight for the Bundesliga title and get into to the next round of the UEFA Champions League. During this season he has played 22 games, where he has scored 12 goals and 4 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show a high level throughout the season.
How does Frankfurt arrive?
The Frankfurt team comes to this friendly duel with the aim of getting back into rhythm for the restart of the Bundesliga, after the World Cup. At the moment, the team is in fourth position in the Bundesliga with a record of 8 wins, 3 draws and 4 losses for a total of 27 points, just 7 points behind leader Bayern. The club has made several additions, with Mario Götze, Luca Pellegrini, Randal Kolo Muani, Jens Peter Hauge and Kristijan Jakic being the most notable. The German team took advantage of the World Cup break to plan a warm-up game against an Italian team to prepare for their UEFA Champions League round of 16 match against Napoli in February. They finished as sub-leaders of Group D in the Champions League, after getting 10 points and being 1 behind Tottenham.
Ademola Lookman, a must see player!
The Atalanta winger is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and keep adding many more minutes to show his quality and help the team fight for the Serie A title and manage to get into to some UEFA competition next season. During this season he has played 15 games, where he has scored 7 goals and 3 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show his high level throughout the season.
How does Atalanta get here?
The Atalanta team appears in this friendly duel with the aim of getting the team into rhythm for the restart of Serie A and they can get closer to the leaders and consecrate their qualification to a UEFA tournament. So far, the club has made several additions, with Merih Demiral, Jeremie Boga, Ederson Ademola Lookman and Rasmus Höjlund being the most prominent. The Italian team is in sixth place in its league with a record of 8 wins, 3 draws and 4 losses for a total of 27 units and will try to surprise Italy to continue in the fight for a place in European competition.
Where's the game?
The Gewiss Stadium located in the city of Tirana, Albania will host this duel between two teams looking to restart their seasons in their respective leagues in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 21,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1928.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Atalanta vs Eintracht Frankfurt match, corresponding to the 2022 Friendly Match. The match will take place at the Gewiss Stadium, at 2:00 p.m. sharp.