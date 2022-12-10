Cancun vs Monterrey Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Cancun vs Monterrey in the Friendly Match
Cancun vs Monterrey match in the Friendly Match.
What time is Cancun vs Monterrey match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Cancun vs Monterrey of December 09th 2022 in several countries:
México: 20:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 23:00 horas
Chile: 23:00 horas
Colombia: 20:00 horas
Perú: 20:00 horas
EE.UU.: 21:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 20:00 horas
Uruguay: 22:00 horas
Paraguay: 21:00 horas
España: 04:00 horas
Where and how to watch Cancun vs Monterrey live and in real time
The match will be broadcasted by no TV station.
If you want to watch Cancun vs Monterrey in streaming, you can watch it on Facebook Live on the Cancun FC website.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the second meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great match for both teams, who will be looking to improve their record and tip the scales a little on their side, as the Rayados come in as heavy favorites with a win.
Cancún FC 1-1 Monterrey, 26 Jun, 2021, Friendly Match
How is Cancun doing?
The locals are coming from a not very good streak, coming from losing 1-2 against Tepaltitlán in the last match of the Liga de Expansión MX, having a streak of 0 wins, 2 draws and 3 defeats, so they will not want to continue with the defeats and will look for the victory in this friendly to start the next tournament with everything.
Cancún FC 1-2 Tepatitlán FC, 11 Oct, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Mineros de Zacatecas 4-0 Cancún FC, 7 Oct, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Cancún FC 0-0 Durango FC, 28 Sep, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Cancún FC 1-2 Dorados de Sinaloa, 25 Sep, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
Atlético Morelia 0-0 Cancún FC, 22 Sep, 2022, Ascenso BBVA MX
How is Monterrey doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, having their last victory against Cruz Azul, winning 3-0 in the liguilla, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, in order to have confidence for the next tournament.
Monterrey 0-1 Pachuca, 23 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Pachuca 5-2 Monterrey, 20 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Monterrey 3-0 Cruz Azul, 15 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 0-0 Monterrey, 12 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Monterrey 0-0 Pachuca, 1 Oct, 2022, Liga MX
Watch out for this Cancun player
Mexican striker Christo Vela has had a good performance, being the main striker of the team, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having high caliber competition and having the weight of the Vela surname, as many are beginning to compare him to his uncle Carlos Vela, even so, he is one of the most promising young players, debuting in the Apertura 2022.
Watch out for this Monterrey player
The Argentinean forward, Germán Berterame, 24 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 3 matches, scoring 1 goal, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will try to take advantage that Rogelio Funes Mori will have a highlight for the World Cup process so that he can have the confidence of the coach and look for a place for the next tournament.
Cortizo arrives
Last Friday, Jordi Cortizo was officially presented as a reinforcement for Rayados de Monterrey; the Mexican midfielder arrives from Club Puebla, where he played for a year.
After Cortizo's signing with the Monterrey team was made official on Thursday, accompanied by "Tato" Noriega, Monterrey's Sports President, Cortizo made his first statements as a Rayados player.
Trained in the basic forces of Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, Cortizo de la Piedra made his debut in Copa MX in the 2016 Apertura tournament under Víctor Manuel Vucetich, with whom he will now be reunited in his time with Rayados de Monterrey.
"I come to give my best. I am very grateful for the opportunity. I'm going to kill myself on the field and I'll be a great teammate. I want to tell the fans to be very excited. I am very happy to be here and I will give my all for the team," said the Mexican midfielder.
