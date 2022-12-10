Stade Rennais vs Celtic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 06:00 hrs.
Argentina: 06:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:00 hrs.
Brazil: 05:00 hrs.
Chile: 04:00 hrs.
Colombia: 04:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:00 hrs
Spain: 11:00 hrs.
Mexico: 04:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:00 hrs.
Peru: 04:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:00 hrs.
France: 11:00 hrs.
Sweden: 11:00 hrs.
Player to watch at Celtic
Kyogo is Celtic's most outstanding player with 10 goals and one assist in the Scottish Premiership. In addition, he scored in the Cup. The last time he scored was on November 17.
Player to watch at Stade Rennais
Terrier is the French team's most outstanding player with eight goals and three assists in Ligue 1. He has also scored three goals in the UEFA Europa League and one assist;
How are Celtic coming along?
Celtic Glasgow have played two friendlies during this period, in both of which they were defeated, against Everton on penalties and Sydney 1-2. However, they have won the last three official matches they have played. It has been left out of European competitions by finishing fourth in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League;
How is Stade Rennais coming along?
The French team arrives after winning in the last match against Toulouse 2-1 in Ligue 1. Right now they are in third place in the French League standings with a total of 31 points, ten points behind the leader, which is currently Paris Saint Germain. While in the UEFA Europa League they have already qualified for the round of 32 where they will face Shakhtar;
Background
A total of six times these two teams have met throughout history, with Celtic winning on three occasions. While the other three remaining clashes ended in a draw. The last time they met was in 2019 in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League in which Celtic won 3-1;
Venue: The match will be played at the Sports Complex in Vila Real de Santo António, located in Portugal. It has a capacity for 2000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Stade Rennais and Celtic will meet in a friendly match to take advantage of the stoppage for the Qatar 2022 World Cup;
