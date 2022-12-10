Stade Rennais vs Celtic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
Photo: VAVEL 

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
8:58 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow Stade Rennais vs Celtic

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Stade Rennais vs Celtic as well as the latest information from the St. Anthony's Sports Complex. Stay tuned for minute-by-minute live updates from VAVEL.
8:53 PMan hour ago

How to watch Stade Rennais vs Celtic?

If you want to watch the match Stade Rennais vs Celtic live it will not be available on TV. 

If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.

8:48 PMan hour ago

What time is the match Stade Rennais vs Celtic in Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the match between in several countries:

Argentina: 06:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:00 hrs.
Brazil: 05:00 hrs.
Chile: 04:00 hrs.
Colombia: 04:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:00 hrs
Spain: 11:00 hrs.
Mexico: 04:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:00 hrs.
Peru: 04:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:00 hrs.
France: 11:00 hrs.
Sweden: 11:00 hrs.

8:43 PMan hour ago

Player to watch at Celtic

Kyogo is Celtic's most outstanding player with 10 goals and one assist in the Scottish Premiership. In addition, he scored in the Cup. The last time he scored was on November 17.
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
8:38 PMan hour ago

Player to watch at Stade Rennais

Terrier is the French team's most outstanding player with eight goals and three assists in Ligue 1. He has also scored three goals in the UEFA Europa League and one assist;
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
8:33 PMan hour ago

How are Celtic coming along?

Celtic Glasgow have played two friendlies during this period, in both of which they were defeated, against Everton on penalties and Sydney 1-2. However, they have won the last three official matches they have played. It has been left out of European competitions by finishing fourth in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League;
8:28 PMan hour ago

How is Stade Rennais coming along?

The French team arrives after winning in the last match against Toulouse 2-1 in Ligue 1. Right now they are in third place in the French League standings with a total of 31 points, ten points behind the leader, which is currently Paris Saint Germain. While in the UEFA Europa League they have already qualified for the round of 32 where they will face Shakhtar;
8:23 PMan hour ago

Background

A total of six times these two teams have met throughout history, with Celtic winning on three occasions. While the other three remaining clashes ended in a draw. The last time they met was in 2019 in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League in which Celtic won 3-1;
 
8:18 PM2 hours ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Sports Complex in Vila Real de Santo António, located in Portugal. It has a capacity for 2000 spectators.

Photo: Cero a Cero
Photo: Cero a Cero
8:13 PM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Stade Rennais and Celtic will meet in a friendly match to take advantage of the stoppage for the Qatar 2022 World Cup;
 
8:08 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Stade Rennais vs Celtic in Friendly Match

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo