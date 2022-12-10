Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen live match, as well as the latest information from the Ibrox Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Stream on TV and Online?

Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen will not be broadcast live on TV.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen of December 10th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 10:00 AM

Key player - Bayer Leverkusen

In Bayer Leverkusen, the presence of Moussa Diaby stands out. The 23-year-old French striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Bundesliga he has six goals and three assists in 15 games played, where he has started all of them. He adds 1257 minutes in total.

Key player - Rangers

In the Rangers the presence of Antonio-Mirko Čolak stands out. The 29-year-old German striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Scottish Premiership he has 11 goals in 14 games played, where he has started all of them. He has a total of 1055 minutes.

Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen history

These two teams have met four times. All of these meetings have been in the UEFA Europa League. The statistics favor Bayer Leverkusen, who won twice, while Rangers won once and the remaining match ended in a draw.
Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen continues to prepare to resume activities after the World Cup. The team led by Xabi Alonso is in twelfth place in the Bundesliga and although they finished positively before the break, they will need a good run of form to be able to aspire to play in European competitions next season.

Rangers

Rangers are preparing to return to official competitions in Scotland, amid concerns that their performance has fallen short of expectations, other than staying in second place. The fight for the title seems to be far from their reach, but they will have to maintain their focus and good results if they want to have a chance.

The match will be played at Ibrox Stadium

The Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen match will be played at the Ibrox Stadium, located in the city of Glasgow, Scotland. This stadium, inaugurated in 1899, has a capacity for 50,987 spectators.
