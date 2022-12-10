Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen Friendly Match?
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 10:00 AM
Key player - Bayer Leverkusen
In Bayer Leverkusen, the presence of Moussa Diaby stands out. The 23-year-old French striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Bundesliga he has six goals and three assists in 15 games played, where he has started all of them. He adds 1257 minutes in total.
Key player - Rangers
In the Rangers the presence of Antonio-Mirko Čolak stands out. The 29-year-old German striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Scottish Premiership he has 11 goals in 14 games played, where he has started all of them. He has a total of 1055 minutes.
Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen history
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen continues to prepare to resume activities after the World Cup. The team led by Xabi Alonso is in twelfth place in the Bundesliga and although they finished positively before the break, they will need a good run of form to be able to aspire to play in European competitions next season.
Rangers
Rangers are preparing to return to official competitions in Scotland, amid concerns that their performance has fallen short of expectations, other than staying in second place. The fight for the title seems to be far from their reach, but they will have to maintain their focus and good results if they want to have a chance.