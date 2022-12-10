England vs. France Live Updates: Stream Info, Score, Start Date and How to Watch World Cup Match
7:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here England vs. France World Cup Qatar 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this England - France match in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.
6:55 AMan hour ago

What time is France - England match for World Cup Qatar 2022?

This is the start time of the game England - France of December 10th, in several countries:

Live Streams
Country Date Local Time TV Channel and Live Streams
USA Saturday, 10 Dec 22 14:00 ET Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, FOX Sports App, Sling, SiriusXM FC, Peacock
Algeria Saturday, 10 Dec 22 20:00

beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Australia Saturday, 10 Dec 22

6:00 AEDT

 SBS On Demand, SBS
Bangladesh Sunday, 11 Dec 22 01:00 IST  MTV India SD, Toffee Live, Gazi TV, T Sports, MTV India HD
Bolivia Saturday, 10 Dec 22 14:00 Red Uno, Unitel, Tigo Sports Bolivia, Bolivia TV
Brazil Saturday, 10 Dec 22 16:00 AM SporTV 2, Canais Globo, Globo, GloboEsporte.com, SporTV, NOW NET e Claro
Canada Saturday, 10 Dec 22 14:00 ET

RDS, TSN App, TSN5, TSN4, TSN3, TSN1, RDS App, TSN.ca
Chile Saturday, 10 Dec 22 15:00

DIRECTV Sports Chile, Chilevision, DIRECTV Sports App, Canal 13
Colombia Saturday, 10 Dec 22 14:00 RCN Television, Deportes RCN En Vivo, DIRECTV Sports Colombia, DIRECTV Sports App, Caracol Play, Caracol TV
Ecuador Saturday, 10 Dec 22 14:00

Canal del Futbol, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, Teleamazonas, DIRECTV Sports App, CNT Play
India Saturday, 10 Dec 22 00:30 IST Sports18 HD, JioTV, MTV India SD, Sports18, MTV India HD, DD Sports
Japan Sunday, 11 Dec 22 02:00AM

AbemaTV
Mexico Saturday, 10 Dec 22 13:00

Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco Saturday, 10 Dec 22 20:00

beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
New Zealand Sunday, 11 Dec 22 8:00 NZDT Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, SKY Go NZ
Nigeria Saturday, 10 Dec 22 20:00 SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain Saturday, 10 Dec 22 20:00 

Gol Mundial, RTVE.es, TVE La 1, fuboTV España
United Arab Emirates Saturday, 10 Dec 22 14:00  TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom Saturday, 10 Dec 22 19:00 GMT

beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD
Peru Saturday, 10 Dec 22 14:00  DIRECTV Sports Peru, Latina Televisión, DIRECTV Sports App
6:50 AMan hour ago

Background

This will be the third meeting between these two teams in the World Cups and the 38th in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to increase the record and tip the balance a little to their side, as the English come with 17 wins, leaving 5 for the French and 9 draws.
6:45 AMan hour ago

Last 5 matches

In the last 5 meetings, the balance is tilted to the French, having 3 wins, a draw and an English victory.
France 3-2 England, 13 Jun, 2017, International Friendlies
England 2-0 France, 17 Nov, 2015, International Friendlies
France 1-1 England, 11 Jun, 2012, European Championship
England 1-2 France, 17 Nov, 2010, International Friendlies
France 1-0 England, 26 Mar, 2008, International Friendlies
6:40 AMan hour ago

How are England coming?

The locals are coming from a very good streak, coming from a 3-0 win against Senegal in the last World Cup match, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, so they will want to continue with the victories and will be looking to hold on to the World Cup, looking to come out well.
England 3-0 Senegal, 4 Dec, 2022, FIFA World Cup
Wales 0-3 England, 29 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
England 0-0 United States, 25 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
England 6-2 Iran, 21 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
England 3-3 Germany, 26 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
6:35 AMan hour ago

How is France coming?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a good performance, having their last victory against the Polish team, winning 3-1 in their last World Cup match, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, so that they can move with a lot of confidence to the semifinals.
France 3-1 Poland, 4 Dec, 2022, FIFA World Cup
Tunisia 1-0 France, 30 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
France 2-1 Denmark, 26 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup?
France 4-1 Australia, 22 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup?
Denmark 2-0 France, 25 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
 
6:30 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this England player

The English striker, Marcus Rashford has had a good performance, playing 3 games at the moment as a substitute and 1 as a substitute, with 3 goals in the World Cup and 0 assists, being the main striker of the team, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having high caliber competition, in the duel against Wales managed to score a brace to be present in the duel, But against Senegal he could not, despite having several opportunities, so now he will try to be present in the scoreboard and get the ticket in the next meeting of the World Cup and not say goodbye to the competition, where this new generation of English players is characterized by youth, but also by experience.
6:25 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this France player

The French striker, Kylian Mbappe 23 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 3 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute with his national team, managing to score 5 goals, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment that is currently happening with PSG and with his national team, where he has played 14 games and scored 12 goals and 2 assists, because against Poland he managed to be present with 2 goals and an assist ended up winning with a surprising 3-1.
6:20 AMan hour ago

England call-up list

Goalkeepers: 1. Jordan Pickford (Everton), 13. Nick Pope (Newcastle), 23. Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).
Defenders: 6. Harry Maguire (Manchester United), 5. John Stones (Manchester City), 15. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), 16. Connor Coady (Everton), 3. Luke Shaw (Manchester United), 12. Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), 18. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), 21. Benjamin White (Arsenal), 2. Kyle Walker (Manchester City).
Midfielders: 22. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund, 26. Connor Gallagher (Chelsea), 8. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), 19. Mason Mount (Chelsea), 14. Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City) y 4. Declan Rice (West Ham).
Forwards: 20. Phil Foden (Manchester City), 7. Jack Grealish (Manchester City), 9. Harry Kane (Tottenham), 25. James Maddison (Leicester), 11. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), 17. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), 10. Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) y 24. Callum Wilson (Newcastle).
6:15 AM2 hours ago

Call for entries in French

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda.
Defenders: William Saliba, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konaté, Presnel Kimpembe, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upaecano, Lucas Hernández, Theo Hernández, Jules Koundé.
Midfielders: Adrien Rabiot, Eduardo Camavinga, Mattéo Guaendouzi, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jordan Veretout, Youssouf Fofana.
Forwards: Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembelé, Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Christopher Nkunku.
Technical Director: Didier Deschamps.
6:10 AM2 hours ago

He has no ego

Coach Didier Deschamps, did not clarify whether Kylian Mbappé will be in the starting lineup for the final match against Tunisia, noting that if he includes him it will not be because of the player's "ego".
"Physically he is doing well, there is no need to look after him, the problem would be his ego. Kylian has no ego, he is an important and decisive player, but he is always part of a collective framework," said the coach.
 
6:05 AM2 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the England vs France match, corresponding to the quarterfinals of the World Cup. The match will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium at 14:00.
 
