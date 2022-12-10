England vs. France Live Updates: Stream Info, Score, Start Date and How to Watch World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here England vs. France World Cup Qatar 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this England - France match in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.
What time is France - England match for World Cup Qatar 2022?
This is the start time of the game England - France of December 10th, in several countries:
|Country
|Date
|Local Time
|TV Channel and Live Streams
|USA
|Saturday, 10 Dec 22
|14:00 ET
|Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, FOX Sports App, Sling, SiriusXM FC, Peacock
|Algeria
|Saturday, 10 Dec 22
|20:00
|
beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|Australia
|Saturday, 10 Dec 22
|
6:00 AEDT
|SBS On Demand, SBS
|Bangladesh
|Sunday, 11 Dec 22
|01:00 IST
|MTV India SD, Toffee Live, Gazi TV, T Sports, MTV India HD
|Bolivia
|Saturday, 10 Dec 22
|14:00
|Red Uno, Unitel, Tigo Sports Bolivia, Bolivia TV
|Brazil
|Saturday, 10 Dec 22
|16:00 AM
|SporTV 2, Canais Globo, Globo, GloboEsporte.com, SporTV, NOW NET e Claro
|Canada
|Saturday, 10 Dec 22
|14:00 ET
|
RDS, TSN App, TSN5, TSN4, TSN3, TSN1, RDS App, TSN.ca
|Chile
|Saturday, 10 Dec 22
|15:00
|
DIRECTV Sports Chile, Chilevision, DIRECTV Sports App, Canal 13
|Colombia
|Saturday, 10 Dec 22
|14:00
|RCN Television, Deportes RCN En Vivo, DIRECTV Sports Colombia, DIRECTV Sports App, Caracol Play, Caracol TV
|Ecuador
|Saturday, 10 Dec 22
|14:00
|
Canal del Futbol, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, Teleamazonas, DIRECTV Sports App, CNT Play
|India
|Saturday, 10 Dec 22
|00:30 IST
|Sports18 HD, JioTV, MTV India SD, Sports18, MTV India HD, DD Sports
|Japan
|Sunday, 11 Dec 22
|02:00AM
|
AbemaTV
|Mexico
|Saturday, 10 Dec 22
|13:00
|
Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
|Morocco
|Saturday, 10 Dec 22
|20:00
|
beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
|New Zealand
|Sunday, 11 Dec 22
|8:00 NZDT
|Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, SKY Go NZ
|Nigeria
|Saturday, 10 Dec 22
|20:00
|SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
|Spain
|Saturday, 10 Dec 22
|20:00
|
Gol Mundial, RTVE.es, TVE La 1, fuboTV España
|United Arab Emirates
|Saturday, 10 Dec 22
|14:00
|TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|United Kingdom
|Saturday, 10 Dec 22
|19:00 GMT
|
beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD
|Peru
|Saturday, 10 Dec 22
|14:00
|DIRECTV Sports Peru, Latina Televisión, DIRECTV Sports App
Background
This will be the third meeting between these two teams in the World Cups and the 38th in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to increase the record and tip the balance a little to their side, as the English come with 17 wins, leaving 5 for the French and 9 draws.
Last 5 matches
In the last 5 meetings, the balance is tilted to the French, having 3 wins, a draw and an English victory.
France 3-2 England, 13 Jun, 2017, International Friendlies
England 2-0 France, 17 Nov, 2015, International Friendlies
France 1-1 England, 11 Jun, 2012, European Championship
England 1-2 France, 17 Nov, 2010, International Friendlies
France 1-0 England, 26 Mar, 2008, International Friendlies
How are England coming?
The locals are coming from a very good streak, coming from a 3-0 win against Senegal in the last World Cup match, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, so they will want to continue with the victories and will be looking to hold on to the World Cup, looking to come out well.
England 3-0 Senegal, 4 Dec, 2022, FIFA World Cup
Wales 0-3 England, 29 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
England 0-0 United States, 25 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
England 6-2 Iran, 21 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
England 3-3 Germany, 26 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
How is France coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a good performance, having their last victory against the Polish team, winning 3-1 in their last World Cup match, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, so that they can move with a lot of confidence to the semifinals.
France 3-1 Poland, 4 Dec, 2022, FIFA World Cup
Tunisia 1-0 France, 30 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
France 2-1 Denmark, 26 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup?
France 4-1 Australia, 22 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup?
Denmark 2-0 France, 25 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Watch out for this England player
The English striker, Marcus Rashford has had a good performance, playing 3 games at the moment as a substitute and 1 as a substitute, with 3 goals in the World Cup and 0 assists, being the main striker of the team, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having high caliber competition, in the duel against Wales managed to score a brace to be present in the duel, But against Senegal he could not, despite having several opportunities, so now he will try to be present in the scoreboard and get the ticket in the next meeting of the World Cup and not say goodbye to the competition, where this new generation of English players is characterized by youth, but also by experience.
Watch out for this France player
The French striker, Kylian Mbappe 23 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 3 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute with his national team, managing to score 5 goals, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment that is currently happening with PSG and with his national team, where he has played 14 games and scored 12 goals and 2 assists, because against Poland he managed to be present with 2 goals and an assist ended up winning with a surprising 3-1.
England call-up list
Goalkeepers: 1. Jordan Pickford (Everton), 13. Nick Pope (Newcastle), 23. Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).
Defenders: 6. Harry Maguire (Manchester United), 5. John Stones (Manchester City), 15. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), 16. Connor Coady (Everton), 3. Luke Shaw (Manchester United), 12. Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), 18. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), 21. Benjamin White (Arsenal), 2. Kyle Walker (Manchester City).
Midfielders: 22. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund, 26. Connor Gallagher (Chelsea), 8. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), 19. Mason Mount (Chelsea), 14. Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City) y 4. Declan Rice (West Ham).
Forwards: 20. Phil Foden (Manchester City), 7. Jack Grealish (Manchester City), 9. Harry Kane (Tottenham), 25. James Maddison (Leicester), 11. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), 17. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), 10. Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) y 24. Callum Wilson (Newcastle).
Call for entries in French
Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda.
Defenders: William Saliba, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konaté, Presnel Kimpembe, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upaecano, Lucas Hernández, Theo Hernández, Jules Koundé.
Midfielders: Adrien Rabiot, Eduardo Camavinga, Mattéo Guaendouzi, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jordan Veretout, Youssouf Fofana.
Forwards: Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembelé, Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Christopher Nkunku.
Technical Director: Didier Deschamps.
He has no ego
Coach Didier Deschamps, did not clarify whether Kylian Mbappé will be in the starting lineup for the final match against Tunisia, noting that if he includes him it will not be because of the player's "ego".
"Physically he is doing well, there is no need to look after him, the problem would be his ego. Kylian has no ego, he is an important and decisive player, but he is always part of a collective framework," said the coach.
