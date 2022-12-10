Swansea City vs Norwich City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch EFL Championship Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Swansea City vs Norwich City live of the EFL Championship 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Swansea City vs Norwich City live corresponding to Matchday 22 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Liberty Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Swansea City vs Norwich City online and live from EFL Championship 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Swansea City vs Norwich City match in various countries:
Argentina: 10 hours in Star+
Bolivia: 10 hours Star+
Brazil: 11 hours on DAZN
Chile: 10 hours in Star+
Colombia: 9 hours in Star+
Ecuador: 9 hours in Star+
USA (ET): 10 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 16 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 9 hours in Star+
Paraguay: 11 hours on Star+
Peru: 9 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 11 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 10 hours on Star+
Olivier Ntcham, a must see player
The Swansea City midfielder is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Cameroonian continues his development and came as a reinforcement for the team after a good season last year in the EFL Championship, in which he scored 14 goals and 3 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of Swansea's forward and continue to show the high level of last season. At the moment he marches with 5 goals and 2 assists in 21 games played, being the team's offensive leader.
How does Swansea get here?
Swansea City continue their EFL Championship season, ranking eighth with 31 points, after 8 wins, 7 draws and 6 losses. The team has made big moves bringing in the likes of Olivier Ntcham, Ryan Manning, Joël Piroe, Olivier Cooper, Michael Obafemi and Matt Grimes to fight for a good year and try to seek promotion to the Premier League. At the moment, the club is only 10 points below the leaders and will try to take advantage of the game with Norwich to climb positions in the table. The Swansea team is going through a streak of draws, adding 4 of the last 5 games with draws and leaving several points along the way. The team will try to break the streak of draws with the restart of the season and beat Norwich to get closer to the leaders and get into the top 5 of the championship.
Max Aarons, a must see player!
The Norwich City winger is one of the most important promises of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the team's relegation, he will have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team come back to the Premier League. During last season he played 35 games, where he got 2 assists and helped to get 8 clean sheets. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's defense and continue showing the high level of last season.
How does Norwich arrive?
Norwich City comes to this preparation duel with the aim of the team fighting for promotion to the Premier League, after being relegated last season by finishing the campaign in last place. The team, as often happens when there is a relegation, had to make big changes in order to restructure for the EFL Championship. At the moment, the club has made 2 incorporations, being those of Gabriel Sara and Isaac Hayden. The Norwich team will seek to be one of the protagonists in the EFL Championship and return to the Premier League in just one year. The team will be able to give important minutes to all its youngsters like Max Aarons, Gabriel Sara, Jacob Sörensen and Todd Cantwell. At the moment, the team is in third position, after 7 wins, 3 draws and 4 losses for a total of 24 points.
Where's the game?
The Liberty Stadium located in the city of Swansea will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this season of the EFL Championship. This stadium has a capacity for 21,100 fans and was inaugurated in 2005.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Swansea City vs Norwich City match, corresponding to the duel of Date 22 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023. The match will take place at Liberty Stadium, at 10 o'clock.