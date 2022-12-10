Morocco vs Portugal: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
6:00 AM13 minutes ago

Tune in here Morocco vs Portugal Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Morocco vs Portugal live, as well as the latest information from the Ahmad bin Al Thumama Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
5:55 AM18 minutes ago

How to watch Morocco vs Portugal Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Morocco vs Portugal live on TV, your options is: Telemundo Deportes and Fox Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Fox Sports app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

5:50 AM23 minutes ago

What time is Morocco vs Portugal match for the in FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

This is the start time of the game Morocco vs Portugal of December 10 2022 in several countries:

Live transmissions

Country

Date

Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, 10 dec 22

12:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Bolivia

Saturday, 10 dec 22

11:00 hours

 In Tigo Sports Bolivia.

Brazil

Saturday, 10 dec 22

12:00 hours

 In Now Net

Chile

Saturday, 10 dec 22

12:00 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Chile

Colombia

Saturday, 10 dec 22

10:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Colombia.

Ecuador

Saturday, 10 dec 22

10:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador.

Spain

Saturday, 10 dec 22

15:00 hours

 In Gol Mundial

Canada

Saturday, 10 dec 22

11:00 hours

 In TSN3

USA

Saturday, 10 dec 22

10:00 hours

In Telemundo Deportes y FOX Sports App

Mexico

Saturday, 10 dec 22

9:00 hours

 In SKY HD and Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay

 Saturday, 10 dec 22

12:00 hours

In Tigo Sports Paraguay

Peru

Saturday, 10 dec 22

10:00 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Peru

Uruguay

Saturday, 10 dec 22

12:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Uruguay

Venezuela

Saturday, 10 dec 22

11:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela.
5:45 AM28 minutes ago

History

Although it is hard to believe, these two teams have already faced each other in two World Cups, in 1986 where Morocco won by 3 goals to 1 and the most recent clash in 2018, Portugal won by the minimum with a goal by Cristiano Ronaldo.

They have not faced each other in any friendly matches, only in World Cup games, with this match in 2022 being their third game.

5:40 AM33 minutes ago

Watch out for this Portugal player

The commander of this Portuguese team has been a key player on and off the field. Although he was left on the bench in the last game against Switzerland, Cristiano Ronaldo in his last World Cup, has generated 1 goal in 4 games.

The 'bug' performs in the 3 positions up front, center forward and winger on both wings.

Photo: portugal national team
Photo: portugal national team
5:35 AM38 minutes ago

Watch out for this player from Morocco

The Chelsea winger, Hakim Ziyech is the player to follow on the Atlas Lions side, he is one of the most important elements of Walid Regragui's eleven, in 4 games he has scored a goal and an assist. He can play in different positions, offensive midfielder, right winger and midfielder.

The well-known 'Mago' is the unbalancing player on the flanks, looking to play on that same line and cause danger to the opponent.

Photo: morocco national team
Photo: morocco national team
5:30 AM43 minutes ago

Last line-up of Portugal

Diogo Costa, Dalot, Pepe, Rúben Dias, Guerreiro, Carvalho, Otávio, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, João Félix, and Gonçalo Ramos.
5:25 AMan hour ago

Last divestiture of Morocco

Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraqui, Amrabat, Amallah, Ounahi, Ziyech, En Nesyri and Boufal.
5:20 AMan hour ago

How is Portugal coming along?

The team of the machines arrives to these quarterfinals with a little calmer and less physical wear. After finishing the last 90 minutes with a win against Switzerland by 6 goals 1.

Portugal's path has been positive, with two wins in the group stage and a loss against South Korea, they qualified to the next round, leaving behind that negative streak they had been having in the last World Cups, in 2010 they were left in the round of 16, in 2014 they did not go beyond the group stage and in Russia 2018 they could not go to the quarterfinals.

After the match against Switzerland, Gonzalo Ramos, who was the scorer of the match, the young striker clarified that the result obtained in the round of 16 does not matter anymore, now they must be focused on Morocco.

"We have a match against Morocco in a few days, this game will start from scratch, today's result no longer matters, the work is done here and we will train with everything for the next game. We must not think beyond the next phase, because it is one game at a time".

Photo:Portugal national team
Photo:Portugal national team
5:15 AMan hour ago

How does Morocco arrive?

The Moroccan national team comes to this match as the surprise of this series, after eliminating Spain in the round of 16, from a game with a lot of drama, from the eleven steps they got their pass to this commitment.

In the group stage they did not lose any match, winning two games and getting a draw against Croatia.

For the Atlas Lions, being in these quarterfinals is the best streak they have obtained in a World Cup, after they were left in the group stage in Russia 2018. Together with their performance in 1986, when they reached the round of 16, and this year they have surpassed statistics and predictions.

On the achievement to this instance, eliminating one of the most competitive teams, Walid Regragui coach of Morocco recognized the effort of his team, stressing that it has been a great achievement for his team.

"What my players have done has been extraordinary, we did not want to lose this game, we faced one of the best teams in the world (Spain), since the beginning of the competition we have not been at one hundred percent, that is why what we have achieved is even more extraordinary, we have an extraordinary team".

Photo: morocco national team
Photo: morocco national team
5:10 AMan hour ago

The Stadium

The Al Thumama Stadium located in Doha, Qatar. It is one of the oldest stadiums, it was built in 2015, to be put into operation in 2021, prior to this World Cup. It has a capacity for 44,400 spectators, hosting the Arab Cup and this quarterfinal game.
5:05 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 in FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Morocco vs Portugal LiveUpdates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo