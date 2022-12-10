Morocco vs Portugal: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Morocco vs Portugal match for the in FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?
Live transmissions
Country
Date
Local Time
TV channel and live transmissions
Argentina
Saturday, 10 dec 22
12:00 hours
In DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Bolivia
Saturday, 10 dec 22
11:00 hours
In Tigo Sports Bolivia.
Brazil
Saturday, 10 dec 22
12:00 hours
In Now Net
Chile
Saturday, 10 dec 22
12:00 hours
In DIRECTV Sports Chile
Colombia
Saturday, 10 dec 22
10:00 hours
In DIRECTV Sports Colombia.
Ecuador
Saturday, 10 dec 22
10:00 hours
In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador.
Spain
Saturday, 10 dec 22
15:00 hours
In Gol Mundial
Canada
Saturday, 10 dec 22
11:00 hours
In TSN3
USA
Saturday, 10 dec 22
10:00 hours
In Telemundo Deportes y FOX Sports App
Mexico
Saturday, 10 dec 22
9:00 hours
In SKY HD and Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay
Saturday, 10 dec 22
12:00 hours
In Tigo Sports Paraguay
Peru
Saturday, 10 dec 22
10:00 hours
In DIRECTV Sports Peru
Uruguay
Saturday, 10 dec 22
12:00 hours
In DIRECTV Sports Uruguay
Venezuela
Saturday, 10 dec 22
11:00 hours
In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela.
History
They have not faced each other in any friendly matches, only in World Cup games, with this match in 2022 being their third game.
Watch out for this Portugal player
The 'bug' performs in the 3 positions up front, center forward and winger on both wings.
Watch out for this player from Morocco
The well-known 'Mago' is the unbalancing player on the flanks, looking to play on that same line and cause danger to the opponent.
Last line-up of Portugal
Last divestiture of Morocco
How is Portugal coming along?
Portugal's path has been positive, with two wins in the group stage and a loss against South Korea, they qualified to the next round, leaving behind that negative streak they had been having in the last World Cups, in 2010 they were left in the round of 16, in 2014 they did not go beyond the group stage and in Russia 2018 they could not go to the quarterfinals.
After the match against Switzerland, Gonzalo Ramos, who was the scorer of the match, the young striker clarified that the result obtained in the round of 16 does not matter anymore, now they must be focused on Morocco.
"We have a match against Morocco in a few days, this game will start from scratch, today's result no longer matters, the work is done here and we will train with everything for the next game. We must not think beyond the next phase, because it is one game at a time".
How does Morocco arrive?
In the group stage they did not lose any match, winning two games and getting a draw against Croatia.
For the Atlas Lions, being in these quarterfinals is the best streak they have obtained in a World Cup, after they were left in the group stage in Russia 2018. Together with their performance in 1986, when they reached the round of 16, and this year they have surpassed statistics and predictions.
On the achievement to this instance, eliminating one of the most competitive teams, Walid Regragui coach of Morocco recognized the effort of his team, stressing that it has been a great achievement for his team.
"What my players have done has been extraordinary, we did not want to lose this game, we faced one of the best teams in the world (Spain), since the beginning of the competition we have not been at one hundred percent, that is why what we have achieved is even more extraordinary, we have an extraordinary team".