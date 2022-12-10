Millwall vs Wigan: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
5:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Millwall vs Wigan Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Millwall vs Wigan live match, as well as the latest information from The Den. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
4:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Millwall vs Wigan Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Millwall vs Wigan match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

4:50 AMan hour ago

What time is Millwall vs Wigan match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Millwall vs Wigan of December 10th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:00 AM
Brasil: 12:00 PM
Chile: 12:00 PM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 AM

4:45 AMan hour ago

Key player - Wigan

In Wigan, the presence of Zian Flemming stands out. The 24-year-old Dutch striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has eight goals in 18 games played, where he has started 15 of them. He has 1383 minutes in total.

4:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Millwall

The presence of William Keane stands out at Millwall. The 29-year-old Irish striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has seven goals in 20 games played, where he has started all of them. He has 1665 minutes in total.

4:35 AM2 hours ago

Millwall vs Wigan history

These two teams have met 20 times. The statistics are in favor of Millwall, who have come out victorious on seven occasions, while Wigan have won on six occasions, leaving a balance of seven draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 12 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Millwall with five wins, while Wigan has won four, for a balance of three draws. 

If we take into account the number of times Millwall have played Wigan at home in the EFL Championship, there are six matches, where the Lions have the advantage with four wins over the Latics, and the only draw.

4:30 AM2 hours ago

Wigan

Wigan have taken advantage of the World Cup break to strengthen their style of play. The season has not been good at all; the Latics start in the relegation zone and they need to have a positive streak to get out of that situation.

4:25 AM2 hours ago

Millwall

Millwall are back in action in the EFL Championship. The Lions are in seventh place in the table and will be looking to start with a positive result as they try to at least reach the play-offs in the fight for a promotion place to the Premier League.

4:20 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at The Den

The Millwall vs Wigan match will be played at The Den, located in the city of London, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1993, has a capacity for 20,146 spectators.
4:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EFL Championship match: Millwall vs Wigan Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo