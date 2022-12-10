Millwall vs Wigan: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Millwall vs Wigan Live Score!
How to watch Millwall vs Wigan Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Millwall vs Wigan match for EFL Championship?
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:00 AM
Brasil: 12:00 PM
Chile: 12:00 PM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 AM
Key player - Wigan
In Wigan, the presence of Zian Flemming stands out. The 24-year-old Dutch striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has eight goals in 18 games played, where he has started 15 of them. He has 1383 minutes in total.
Key player - Millwall
The presence of William Keane stands out at Millwall. The 29-year-old Irish striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has seven goals in 20 games played, where he has started all of them. He has 1665 minutes in total.
Millwall vs Wigan history
These two teams have met 20 times. The statistics are in favor of Millwall, who have come out victorious on seven occasions, while Wigan have won on six occasions, leaving a balance of seven draws.
In the EFL Championship...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 12 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Millwall with five wins, while Wigan has won four, for a balance of three draws.
If we take into account the number of times Millwall have played Wigan at home in the EFL Championship, there are six matches, where the Lions have the advantage with four wins over the Latics, and the only draw.
Wigan
Wigan have taken advantage of the World Cup break to strengthen their style of play. The season has not been good at all; the Latics start in the relegation zone and they need to have a positive streak to get out of that situation.
Millwall
Millwall are back in action in the EFL Championship. The Lions are in seventh place in the table and will be looking to start with a positive result as they try to at least reach the play-offs in the fight for a promotion place to the Premier League.