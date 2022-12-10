Betis vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Friendly Match
Where and how to watch Betis vs Manchester United live online

The match will not be broadcasted.

Betis vs Manchester United can not be tuned in from the live streams. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is Betis vs Manchester United, a friendly match before the restart of the tournament?

This is the kick-off time for the Betis vs Manchester United match on December 10, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 13:00 hours

Bolivia: 12:00 noon

Brazil: 13:00 hours

Chile: 13:00 hours

Colombia: 11:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.

Spain: 17:00 hours

United States: 11:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.

Peru: 13:00 hours

Uruguay: 13:00 hours

Venezuela: 12:00 noon

Japan: 11:00 a.m.

India: 12:00 PM 

Nigeria: 11:00 a.m.

South Africa: 11:00 a.m.

Australia: 1:00 PM

United Kingdom ET: 12:00 noon

Betis Statements

Juanmi spoke after his return to training and prior to the friendly match: "I'm happy to be with the group, feeling good. I was looking forward to it, with that mentality of getting into a rhythm little by little, which is what you need to be well".

"Yes, I've had four or five days, but when you're in this process what you want is to be with the team as soon as possible. So my mentality was to work to try to shorten the deadlines, to be as soon as possible so that when the team came back I would be with them. There's that final stretch to get that good feeling to be in the competition."

"Yes, from the first moment I was injured, what I had in mind was to be able to shorten the deadlines as much as my body would allow me to. As the process went on, the sensations were good so I set myself the goal that when the team returned from the tour and the vacations to be with the group because the final phase is best approached that way, getting the rhythm of competition that training gives you. Hopefully these weeks will help me to be at 100%.

How does Manchester United arrive?

Manchester United arrives after playing a friendly match against Cádiz, in which they lost four goals to two, so they will be looking for a victory in this match.

How does Betis arrive?

Betis has played three friendly matches during this break, two against Colo-Colo and one against River Plate, losing in all of them, so they will be looking for a victory in this match.

The match will be played at the Benito Villamarín Stadium.

The match Betis vs Manchester United will be played at the Benito Villamarín Stadium, located in Seville, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people. 
The match will take place at the Benito Villamarin Stadium, at 12:00 pm.
