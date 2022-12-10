Betis vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Betis vs Manchester United live stream.
Where and how to watch Betis vs Manchester United live online
Betis vs Manchester United can not be tuned in from the live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Betis vs Manchester United, a friendly match before the restart of the tournament?
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Bolivia: 12:00 noon
Brazil: 13:00 hours
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
United States: 11:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Venezuela: 12:00 noon
Japan: 11:00 a.m.
India: 12:00 PM
Nigeria: 11:00 a.m.
South Africa: 11:00 a.m.
Australia: 1:00 PM
United Kingdom ET: 12:00 noon
Betis Statements
"Yes, I've had four or five days, but when you're in this process what you want is to be with the team as soon as possible. So my mentality was to work to try to shorten the deadlines, to be as soon as possible so that when the team came back I would be with them. There's that final stretch to get that good feeling to be in the competition."
"Yes, from the first moment I was injured, what I had in mind was to be able to shorten the deadlines as much as my body would allow me to. As the process went on, the sensations were good so I set myself the goal that when the team returned from the tour and the vacations to be with the group because the final phase is best approached that way, getting the rhythm of competition that training gives you. Hopefully these weeks will help me to be at 100%.
How does Manchester United arrive?