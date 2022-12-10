Borussia Dortmund vs Fiorentina: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match between Borussia Dortmund vs Fiorentina?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA (ET): 7:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Player to watch at Fiorentina
Giacomo Bonaventura is the team's top scorer in Serie A with three goals. The 33-year-old midfielder has scored in the two matches he has played in
Player to watch at Borrusia Dortmund
Donyell Malen has scored in all friendlies, four goals in three matches. The young Dutch player has also scored in the DFB Pokal;
How is Fiorentina coming along?
The Italian team has already played two friendlies during this period, both of which they have won (9-0 against Always Ready and 1-4 against Arezzo), while in their last official match they lost by the minimum against Milano. They are in the middle of the Serie A table, in top position with 19 points, eight points away from the European places. While in the European competition they have already qualified for the last sixteen where they will face Sporting Braga.
How are Borussia Dortmund coming along?
The team coached by Terzic comes after two consecutive defeats in the Bundesliga. In their most recent match they were beaten 4-2 by Borussia Monchegladbach. They are currently in sixth place with 25 points, just two points behind the Champions League places. In the European competition, they are already facing Chelsea in the round of 16. Meanwhile, they are taking advantage of the break for the Qatar 2022 World Cup to play several friendlies, in which they won 2-7 against Lion City and 1-4 against Johor DT, while in their most recent one they lost by the minimum against the Vietnam national team;
Background
This will be the first time in history that Borussia Dortmund and Fiorentina will meet. Borussia Dortmund have played against Italian teams 43 times, while Fiorentina have played against German teams 22 times;
Venue: The match will be played at the Arena Nationala, located in Bucharest. It was inaugurated in 2011 and has a capacity of 55634 spectators.
Preview of the match
Borussia Dortmund and Fiorentena will play a friendly match in a triangular match with Rapid Bucharest;
