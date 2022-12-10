Olympiacos vs Nottingham Forest: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
5:30 AM44 minutes ago

Tune in here Olympiacos vs Nottingham Forest Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Olympiacos vs Nottingham Forest live match, as well as the latest information from the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
5:25 AMan hour ago

How to watch Olympiacos vs Nottingham Forest Live Stream on TV and Online?

Olympiacos vs Nottingham Forest will not be broadcast live on TV.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

5:20 AMan hour ago

What time is Olympiacos vs Nottingham Forest Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Olympiacos vs Nottingham Forest of December 10th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 2:00 PM
Bolivia: 1:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Chile: 2:00 PM
Colombia: 12:00 PM
Ecuador: 12:00 PM
USA (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 2:00 PM
Peru: 12:00 PM
Uruguay: 2:00 PM

5:15 AMan hour ago

Key player - Nottingham Forest

In Nottingham Forest, the presence of Taiwo Awoniyi stands out. The 25-year-old Nigerian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Premier League he has three goals in 13 games played, where he has started six of them. He has 511 minutes in total.

5:10 AMan hour ago

Key player - Olympiacos

Olympiacos is highlighted by the presence of Cédric Bakambu. The 31-year-old French striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Greek Super League he has four goals and one assist in nine games played, where he has started seven of them. He has 588 minutes in total.

5:05 AMan hour ago

Olympiacos vs Nottingham Forest history

These two teams have met once, which was on July 16, 2019. On that occasion, the Greeks won 3-0 over the English.

Facing English teams, Olympiacos has played 40 matches, where they have won 12, drawn six and lost 22.

Facing Greek teams, Nottingham Forest has played five matches, winning three and losing two.

5:00 AMan hour ago

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest is preparing to return to official competitions in England, amidst certain concerns about the current fight to stay in the Premier League, which will be the main objective between now and the end of the season.

4:55 AMan hour ago

Olympiacos

Olympiacos continues to prepare to resume activities after the World Cup. The Red and Whites are in fourth place in the Greek Super League and will be looking for positive results to get back to the restart in good spirits.

4:50 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium

The Olympiacos vs Nottingham Forest match will be played at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, located in the city of Piraeus, Greece. This stadium, inaugurated in 1895, has a capacity for 33,334 spectators.
4:45 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Friendly match: Olympiacos vs Nottingham Forest Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo