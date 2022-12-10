Olympiacos vs Nottingham Forest: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Olympiacos vs Nottingham Forest Live Score!
How to watch Olympiacos vs Nottingham Forest Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Olympiacos vs Nottingham Forest Friendly Match?
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Bolivia: 1:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Chile: 2:00 PM
Colombia: 12:00 PM
Ecuador: 12:00 PM
USA (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 2:00 PM
Peru: 12:00 PM
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Key player - Nottingham Forest
In Nottingham Forest, the presence of Taiwo Awoniyi stands out. The 25-year-old Nigerian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Premier League he has three goals in 13 games played, where he has started six of them. He has 511 minutes in total.
Key player - Olympiacos
Olympiacos is highlighted by the presence of Cédric Bakambu. The 31-year-old French striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Greek Super League he has four goals and one assist in nine games played, where he has started seven of them. He has 588 minutes in total.
Olympiacos vs Nottingham Forest history
Facing English teams, Olympiacos has played 40 matches, where they have won 12, drawn six and lost 22.
Facing Greek teams, Nottingham Forest has played five matches, winning three and losing two.
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest is preparing to return to official competitions in England, amidst certain concerns about the current fight to stay in the Premier League, which will be the main objective between now and the end of the season.
Olympiacos
Olympiacos continues to prepare to resume activities after the World Cup. The Red and Whites are in fourth place in the Greek Super League and will be looking for positive results to get back to the restart in good spirits.