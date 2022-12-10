Sheffield United vs Huddersfield Town: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Watch out for this Huddersfield Town player

Danny Ward, striker, one of the most experienced players of Huddersfield Town, comes from a great season with the team, for this season his performance has not been the best and it has been noticed in the team, as they occupy the last place in the table, with his experience he can make the team overcome the bad results and start winning, currently he only has three goals and a long season to increase that number.
Watch out for this Sheeffield United player

Oliver McBurnie, striker, Scottish 26 years old, arrived to the team in 2019 and for the 2022-23 season, is shaping up to be a reference in the Sheffield attack, in this season he has already played twelve games as a starter and has scored nine goals, making him one of the scorers of the team, in order to maintain the top places it will be important his contribution in goals and it is clear that he knows how to make them.
Latest Huddersfield Town lineup

Nicholls, Lees, Helik, Mbete, Hayden, Kasumu, Rudoni, Ruffels, Thomas, Rhodes, Jackson.
Latest Sheffield United lineup

Foderigham; Robinson, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Osborn, Norwood, Arblaster; Baldock, Sharp, Ndiaye.
Background

Huddersfield 0-0 Sheffield

Sheffield 1-2 Huddersfield

Sheffield 0-1 Huddersfield

Huddersfield 0-0 Sheffield

Huddersfield 0-1 Sheffield

Arbitration quartet

To be confirmed
Huddersfield contrasting in the current tournament

Huddersfield Town last season was very close to promotion, the team achieved the third position and played the Playoffs to be in the Premier League, for their fortune they did not achieve the promotion and ended up being for Nottingham Forest, for the 2022-23 season, the team seems to be another one completely and after 20 games played the team occupies the last position with only 19 points, The season is still long and fortunately with a couple of victories they could get out of that position, the team still has plenty of time to get out of the bottom and maybe look for the mid-table, their last Championship match ended in a scoreless draw against Swansea, after the stoppage of the league a complicated match awaits them to resume.
Sheffield with plans to return to the Premier League

Sheffield wants to get rid of the bad taste of last season, as they were very close to promotion via Playoffs, for this season the team kept the promotion in mind and after 21 games played, the team is in second position with 38 points, only three points behind the leader Burnley, now for this second half of the season they must give the best they have without fear of injury for the World Cup, The following matchdays will be fundamental to measure in what level the players and teams return, Sheffield with eleven victories proves to be a candidate for promotion, but they can not relax, as it may cost them direct promotion, Sheffiel in their last match beat Cardiff by the minimum and against the last place of the Championship they have the opportunity to get three points.
Sheffield in great form/Image:SheffieldUnited
Championship activity returns

After the World Cup break, world soccer activity begins and one of the most competitive tournaments such as the Championship could not wait any longer, with a long race ahead teams resume their activity in search of improving their level for the second half of the season, the winter market is not yet open so players must show their best qualities to stay in the team or go to a better one.
