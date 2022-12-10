Blackpool FC vs Birmingham City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Blackpool vs Birmingham match, as well as the latest information from Bloomfield Road. Don't miss a single detail of the match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
History
The scales have been tipped in Birmingham's favor in the last five meetings between the teams. Birmingham has won on three occasions while Blackpool has won only twice.
Key player - Birmingham
Birmingham continues to fight to climb further up the table, and for this, goals are needed. The scorer of the moment is Scott Hogan, the 30-year-old Irish striker who has nine goals and one assist so far this season.
Key player - Blackpool
Despite the current moment, Blackpool has managed to pick up a couple of points with several victories. In the middle of their squad, they have a natural goal scorer. That is Jerry Yates, the 26-year-old English striker who has nine goals and two assists in 21 games.
Birmingham
Birmingham City has a slightly more encouraging outlook, although it is not exactly the best. They are a little below the middle of the table, exactly in the 14th place, with 28 points, one behind FC Reading and Coventry City. Their last five results have been two draws, two wins and one defeat.
Blackpool
Blackpool is not in a good moment. They have not been able to get out of the relegation zone, as they are in 23rd position in the table with 22 points, one point behind Wigan Athletic and West Brom. Their last five results have been catastrophic, as they have only conceded one victory, and the rest, only defeats.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is Bloomfield Road, located in the city of Blackpool, Lancashire, England. Its name comes from the street where it was built. It was inaugurated in 1899 and became the official home of Blackpool in 1901. This stadium has been under renovation for 22 years. In the list of the stadiums with the largest capacity in England, it is in the 57th place having a capacity of 16,627 spectators.
